Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2026 Snub: Did Asif Nazrul Mislead Nation? Assistant Coach Speaks Out

Bangladesh coach Salahuddin accused Asif Nazrul of misrepresenting facts, saying two players were left mentally shattered after the ICC rejected the BCB’s request to move their T20 World Cup matches to Sri Lanka

P
PTI
Updated on:
Updated on:
Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2026 Did Asif Nazrul Mislead Nation Assistant Coach Mohammad Salahuddin
File photo of the Bangladesh national cricket team. Photo: X/ICC
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Bangladesh assistant coach Mohammad Salahuddin accused former sports adviser Asif Nazrul of misrepresenting facts and changing his stance on Bangladesh’s T20 World Cup participation

  • Salahuddin revealed the players struggled with the exclusion

  • The Bangladesh Cricket Board’s request to shift matches to Sri Lanka was rejected by the ICC

Bangladesh assistant coach Mohammad Salahuddin has hit out at former sports adviser Asif Nazrul, alleging that he misrepresented facts and shifted his position regarding the national team's participation in the ongoing T20 World Cup.

Salahuddin added that it was extremely difficult for the players to come to terms with their exclusion from the tournament, claiming that two members of the squad were left mentally shattered.

Nazrul, who served under Bangladesh's former interim leader Muhammad Yunus, had initially maintained that the decision not to travel to India due to security concerns was taken by the government.

However, shortly before stepping down from his post, he stated that the call had been made by the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) and the players.

"He told such blatant lies," Salahuddin told reporters.

"I am a teacher myself, and teachers generally lie a bit less. That he would say such lies so openly - I honestly can’t even imagine it. How will I even show my face in front of the boys? He took such a U-turn."

Related Content
Related Content

Salahuddin suggested the players had no role in the decision-making process.

"He is a teacher at Dhaka University. A person from the highest educational institution of my country saying such lies - we can't accept this. How can we accept this? He said one thing earlier and later took a U-turn," he added.

Bangladesh were replaced by Scotland in the tournament after they refused to travel to India for their games.

The BCB had proposed relocating Bangladesh's matches in India to co-hosts Sri Lanka, but the ICC rejected the request and opted to replace the team instead.

Salahuddin added that the players were devastated to know about the T20 World Cup exclusion.

"Look, when a boy goes to play in a World Cup, he carries his dream - his 27-year-old dream with him. You destroy that dream in one second," said Salahuddin.

"Fine, if it's a country's decision taken for national reasons, they will sacrifice for the country. But if you talk about loss, I will talk only about personal loss. Personally, you completely ended a boy’s dream. I know that two of my players went into coma mentally for five days, completely lost," Mohammad Salahuddin added.

"For the sake of the country, I’m also ready to sacrifice many things, and the boys are ready too. But did I put my hand on a boy’s head and say, 'Son, you couldn’t play because of this?' If things had been communicated properly, I think many things could have been accepted," he added.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 News updates, T20 World Cup Schedule, T20 world cup teams' Squad, T20 World Cup 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs & wickets of T20 World Cup 2026.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Women Vs Australia Women LIVE Score, 3rd T20I: Series On The Line As Team Clash In Decider

  2. New Zealand Vs Pakistan, T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8: H2H Record, Key Stats, Likely Playing XIs For Today’s Match

  3. Pakistan vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup 2026: Colombo Hourly Weather Forecast Today, What Happens If Match Is Abandoned

  4. New Zealand Vs Pakistan, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Preview: Kiwi Batters Aim To Tame PAK Spinners In Super 8 Opener

  5. ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Dispatch: Babar-Shaheen, Santner Available For PAK Vs NZ; Abhishek Trains With Gambhir

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Rybakina Vs Birrell, WTA Dubai Open: Australian Open Champion Eases Into Round Of 16

  2. Alcaraz Vs Rinderknech, ATP Qatar Open: Spaniard Continues Perfect Start To 2026

  3. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  4. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

  5. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Levels Tie After Nagal's Loss

Badminton

  1. Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: India Men Lose 1-3 To Korea, Women Fail To Defend Title After 0-3 Defeat

  2. India Vs Korea Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships: Srikanth Win Goes In Vain; Indian Challenge Ends In Quarters

  3. India-W Vs China-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026 QF: IND Go Down 0-3 To CHN

  4. India Vs Japan Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: JPN Secure 3-2 Comeback Victory Over IND

  5. India-W Vs Thailand-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: Malvika Bansod Loses, IND Go Down 2-3 In Group Y

Trending Stories

National News

  1. No Rupture In Alliance, Yet TN Congress Keeps Power-Sharing Demand Alive

  2. Youth Congress Stages Shirtless Protest At AI Summit; BJP Leaders React

  3. Rival AI Chiefs Share Awkward Spotlight Moment at India Summit

  4. Let Himanta speak on plans for next 5 yrs, not 10-year-old issue: Priyanka Gandhi

  5. Renowned Bengali Author Sankar, Whose Works Inspired Satyajit Ray, No More

Entertainment News

  1. Do Deewane Seher Mein Review | Mrunal Thakur And Siddhant Chaturvedi Anchor A Sincere, Albeit Undercooked Mumbai Romance

  2. Sidharth Malhotra Mourns The Loss Of His Father Sunil Malhotra In Moving Tribute

  3. The Tablet Review | Love’s Labour In The Shadow Of Stigma

  4. Varun Tandon Interview | “People Respond When They See Passion And Honesty In Your Work”

  5. Seven Years Of Kumbalangi Nights | Of Lost Fathers And Found Families

US News

  1. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  2. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  3. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  4. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

  5. Trump, Modi Seal Trade Deal: Tariff Reduced To 18%, Says US President

World News

  1. Trump’s Iran Gamble: Is Washington Ready to Strike And What Lies Ahead?

  2. Will Justice Fail as Jeffrey Epstein’s Crimes Become Public Spectacle?

  3. US Supreme Court Strikes Down Trump’s Global Tariffs

  4. How Language Prepares The Ground For Exploitation

  5. Trump Threatens Iran Over Nuclear Deal As US Deploys Second Carrier to Middle East

Latest Stories

  1. International Mother Language Day:  The Quest For Linguistic Identity

  2. Book Review: No Easy Redemptions in This Unknown City

  3. Epstein’s Empire of Exploitation: The Survivors’ Battle Against a Protected System

  4. 'Stay Out Of Politics': How Wim Wenders Triggered Outrage At The Berlinale

  5. 'India Rushed Into One-Sided Deal': Congress After US Tariff Ruling

  6. RSS Not Driven By Political Power, Says Mohan Bhagwat

  7. O Romeo Box Office Collection Day 8: Shahid Kapoor Film Dips 27%, Earns ₹2.25 Crore

  8. India Vs Spain LIVE Score, FIH Hockey Pro League 2025-26: TV Umpire Overturns ESP’s Second Goal