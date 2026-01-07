Australian Open 2026: Prize Money Hits All Time Record High - Check Details

Australian Open 2026: Prize Money Hits All Time Record High - Check Details
Novak Djokovic during his previous Australian Open outing Photo: File
Australian Open prize money has increased by 16% on last year to a record total for the tournament starting Jan. 18.

Organizers of the season's first tennis major on Tuesday announced their largest prize pool ever in local currency, with the total for 2026 set at 111.5 million Australian dollars (USD 75 million). That was up from 96.5 million Australian dollars in 2025.

The women’s and men’s singles champions will win 4.15 million Australian dollars ($2.8 million), a 19% increase on last year.

Prize money for the qualifying tournament will increase by 16% and organizers say all main draw singles and doubles players will get a minimum 10% increase.

Tennis Australia chief executive Craig Tiley said the increase “demonstrates our commitment to supporting tennis careers at every level.”

“From boosting qualifying prize money by 55% since 2023 to enhancing player benefits, we’re ensuring professional tennis is sustainable for all competitors," Tiley said. “By supporting players at all levels, we’re building deeper talent pools and more compelling storylines for fans.”

