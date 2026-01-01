Mumbai Indians Vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Live Streaming, Women’s Premier League: When, Where To Watch WPL Opener

Mumbai Indians Women face Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women in the WPL 2026 season opener on Friday, 9 January
Harmanpreet Kaur leads Mumbai Indians Women, while Smriti Mandhana captains Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women
Live streaming on Jio Hotstar and live TV coverage on Star Sports Network channels in India
The Women’s Premier League 2026 is set to kick off with Mumbai Indians Women facing Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women in the season opener on Friday, January 9, at the DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai.
The opening match brings together two teams that have been regular contenders since the league began.
Mumbai Indians Women start the campaign as the defending champions after winning the WPL 2025 title against Delhi Capitals Women. With two championships to their name, they remain the most successful side in the tournament so far.
Led by Harmanpreet Kaur, MI-W have a balanced squad that includes Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Amanjot Kaur, and Saika Ishaque, and will look to begin the season with a solid performance.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women, champions in 2024, have also been among the stronger teams in recent seasons.
Under Smriti Mandhana’s captaincy, RCB-W feature key players such as Richa Ghosh, Shreyanka Patil, Nadine de Klerk, and Arundhati Reddy. They will aim for a positive start as they begin another WPL campaign.
Mumbai Indians Vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Women’s Premier League 2026: Live Streaming
When to watch Mumbai Indians Vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Women’s Premier League 2026 match?
The Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women’s Premier League 2026 match will be played on Friday, January 9, at the DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai, starting at 7:30 pm IST.
Where to watch Mumbai Indians Vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Women’s Premier League 2026 match?
The live streaming of WPL 2026 will be available on Jio Hotstar, with all matches also broadcast live on Star Sports Network channels in India.
Mumbai Indians Vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Women’s Premier League 2026: Squads
Mumbai Indians Women Squad: Hayley Matthews, G Kamalini(w), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Amelia Kerr, Amanjot Kaur, Sajeevan Sajana, Poonam Khemnar, Sanskriti Gupta, Shabnim Ismail, Triveni Vasistha, Nalla Reddy, Rahila Firdous, Milly Illingworth, Saika Ishaque, Nicola Carey
Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women Squad: Smriti Mandhana(c), Georgia Voll, Gautami Naik, Grace Harris, Richa Ghosh(w), Nadine de Klerk, Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav, Shreyanka Patil, Arundhati Reddy, Lauren Bell, Kumar Prathyoosha, Sayali Satghare, Prema Rawat, Dayalan Hemalatha, Linsey Smith