RCB Vs UPW, WPL 2026: Royal Challengers Bengaluru Hammer UP Warriorz To Enter Final

Royal Challengers Bengaluru demolished UP Warriorz by eight wickets to enter the Women's Premier League 2026 final and virtually knock the opposition out of the playoff race in Vadodara on Thursday (January 29). Nadine de Klerk’s superb four-wicket haul and Grace Harris’ bright spell powered a spirited RCB comeback with the ball as the Warriorz squandered a blazing start to settle for a below-par 143 for eight after Smriti Mandhana opted to field. Harris then turned on the heat with the bat, smashing a blistering 75 off 37 balls as RCB stormed home with 41 balls to spare. The comprehensive win took RCB to 12 points, sealing their place in the final and helping them finish atop the five-team standings.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's captain Smriti Mandhana and teammate Richa Ghosh shake hands with UP Warriorz players after their victory during a Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 T20 International cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and UP Warriorz, at BCA Stadium, in Vadodara, Gujarat. | Photo: BCCI via PTI
RCB Vs UPW WPL 2026 Cricket photos-Smriti Mandhana
Royal Challengers Bengaluru's captain Smriti Mandhana plays a shot during a Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 T20 International cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and UP Warriorz, at BCA Stadium, in Vadodara, Gujarat. | Photo: BCCI via PTI
RCB Vs UPW WPL 2026 Cricket photos-Smriti Mandhana
Royal Challengers Bengaluru's captain Smriti Mandhana and Grace Harris during a Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 T20 International cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and UP Warriorz, at BCA Stadium, in Vadodara, Gujarat. | Photo: BCCI via PTI
RCB Vs UPW WPL 2026 Cricket photos-Grace Harris
Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Grace Harris plays a shot during a Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 T20 International cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and UP Warriorz, at BCA Stadium, in Vadodara, Gujarat. | Photo: BCCI via PTI
RCB Vs UPW WPL 2026 Cricket photos-Grace Harris
Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Grace Harris celebrates her half-century during a Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 T20 International cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and UP Warriorz, at BCA Stadium, in Vadodara, Gujarat. | Photo: BCCI via PTI
RCB Vs UPW WPL 2026 Cricket photos-Radha Yadav
Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s Radha Yadav takes the catch of UP Warriorz’ captain Meg Lanning during a Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 T20 International cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and UP Warriorz, at BCA Stadium, in Vadodara, Gujarat. | Photo: BCCI via PTI
RCB Vs UPW WPL 2026 Cricket photos-Lauren Bell
Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s Grace Harris, right, celebrates with Lauren Bell after taking the wicket of UP Warriorz’ Harleen Deol during a Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 T20 International cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and UP Warriorz, at BCA Stadium, in Vadodara, Gujarat. | Photo: BCCI via PTI
RCB Vs UPW WPL 2026 Cricket photos-Nadine de Klerk
Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s Nadine de Klerk bowls a delivery during a Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 T20 International cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and UP Warriorz, at BCA Stadium, in Vadodara, Gujarat. | Photo: BCCI via PTI
RCB Vs UPW WPL 2026 Cricket photos-Lauren Bell
Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s Lauren Bell reacts during a Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 T20 International cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and UP Warriorz, at BCA Stadium, in Vadodara, Gujarat. | Photo: BCCI via PTI
RCB Vs UPW WPL 2026 Cricket photos-Sayali Satghare
Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s Sayali Satghare, left, and Richa Ghosh, centre, look on as captain Smriti Mandhana takes an unsuccessful DRS review for the wicket of UP Warriorz’ captain Meg Lanning during a Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 T20 International cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and UP Warriorz, at BCA Stadium, in Vadodara, Gujarat. | Photo: BCCI via PTI
RCB Vs UPW WPL 2026 Cricket photos-Meg Lanning
UP Warriorz’ captain Meg Lanning plays a shot during a Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 T20 International cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and UP Warriorz, at BCA Stadium, in Vadodara, Gujarat. | Photo: BCCI via PTI
