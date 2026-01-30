RCB Vs UPW, WPL 2026: Royal Challengers Bengaluru Hammer UP Warriorz To Enter Final
Royal Challengers Bengaluru demolished UP Warriorz by eight wickets to enter the Women's Premier League 2026 final and virtually knock the opposition out of the playoff race in Vadodara on Thursday (January 29). Nadine de Klerk’s superb four-wicket haul and Grace Harris’ bright spell powered a spirited RCB comeback with the ball as the Warriorz squandered a blazing start to settle for a below-par 143 for eight after Smriti Mandhana opted to field. Harris then turned on the heat with the bat, smashing a blistering 75 off 37 balls as RCB stormed home with 41 balls to spare. The comprehensive win took RCB to 12 points, sealing their place in the final and helping them finish atop the five-team standings.
1/10
2/10
3/10
4/10
5/10
6/10
7/10
8/10
9/10
10/10
Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. Follow our comprehensive coverage of the India vs New Zealand 2026 news, IND vs NZ ODI & T20I schedule, squad, and detailed batting & bowling statistics. You can also stay updated with Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2026 news, schedule, teams & squads, WPL points table 2026, top run-scorers and wicket-takers..
MOST POPULAR
WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
CLOSE