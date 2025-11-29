WPL 2026: Five Key Takeaways From Women's Premier League Schedule

The fourth edition of the WPL 2026 sees Mumbai Indians (MI) taking on Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Navi Mumbai. Here are the five key takeaways from the after the tournament's schedule was announced

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Tejas Rane
Updated on:
Updated on:
RCB
WPL 2024 Final: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals | Photo: AP/Atul Yadav
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • WPL 2026 schedule was announced on Saturday, Nov 29

  • MI vs RCB will open the WPL 2026 season in Navi Mumbai

  • Harmanpreet Kaur's Mumbai Indians are the current holders of the trophy

The fourth edition of Women's Premier League (WPL) kicks off on January 9, 2026, with a blockbuster clash between Harmanpreet Kaur's Mumbai Indians and the Smriti Mandhana-led Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Navi Mumbai.

The complete schedule for the WPL 2026 was announced on Saturday (November 29, 2025). Besides the two former champions, the WPL 2026 will see Delhi Capitals, Gujarat Giants, and UP Warriorz compete for the title.

With that, here's a look at five key takeaways:

1. Dates, Times, And Venues

Spread across two venues -- Navi Mumbai and Vadodara -- the 28-day competition will run in a tighter window and begin earlier than previous editions to avoid clashing with the ICC Men's T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka.

The 22 league fixtures are evenly divided between the two cities. DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai will stage the opening 11 matches from January 9 to 17. The remaining 11 games, including the play-offs, will be played at Vadodara's Kotambi Stadium between January 18 and February 1.

The league phase will feature two double-headers, both on Saturdays (January 10 and 17). Apart from the two early starts on these days, all matches will be played in the evening. UP Warriorz are involved in both afternoon encounters. Match timings for the afternoon and evening slots are yet to be finalised.

Related Content
Related Content

2. WPL 2026 Format

The tournament will be played in the Twenty20 format, with the five teams meeting each other twice during the league stage. The team finishing on top of the points table qualify directly for the final, while the second and third-placed sides fight in a one-off Eliminator, with the winners advancing to the title clash.

In their opening fixtures, defending champions Mumbai Indians meet 2024 winners Royal Challengers Bengaluru, while UP Warriorz square off against Gujarat Giants. Delhi Capitals, three-time finalists, begin their campaign with a showdown against MI -- both matches scheduled for January 10.

3. WPL 2026 Playoffs

The WPL playoffs commence with the Eliminator on February 3, followed by the final on February 5. For the first time, the title clash will be played on a weekday (Thursday).

For the record, Mumbai Indians clinched the inaugural title, defeating Delhi Capitals by seven wickets. The Capitals reached the finals in the following seasons as well, but fell short -- losing to Royal Challengers Bengaluru by eight wickets and to MI, again, by eight runs.

4. WPL 2026 Mega Auction Impact

The upcoming WPL 2026 season brings extra excitement and added intrigue as it follows the first-ever mega auction. Held on November 28 in Delhi, the auction significantly reshaped team line-ups.

Big signings such as Deepti Sharma, Shikha Pandey, and Meg Lanning for UP Warriorz, Amelia Kerr for Mumbai Indians, and Sophie Devine for Gujarat Giants have heightened anticipation.

Beyond revamped squads, the league has also broadened its commercial reach with fresh sponsorship agreements.

5. Open Window

For the first time, the WPL will run without overlapping major international fixtures, allowing the league to draw top global talent without players having to choose between franchise duty and national commitments.

This elevates both the standard of competition and the stature of the tournament, now recognised as the most lucrative franchise-based T20 event in women's cricket.

For the BCCI, the organisers, this helps elevate WPL's positioning as a flagship event in the women's cricket calendar, no longer squeezed into gaps between bilateral series and ICC events.

And for the teams and fans, the availability of global talent throughout the season means they will get to see full‑strength squads, with marquee overseas stars in action.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the India vs South Africa 2025, news updates, IND vs SA Test, ODI & T20I schedule, full squads, and batting & bowling stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. WPL 2026: Five Key Takeaways From Women's Premier League Schedule

  2. WPL 2026 Schedule And Fixtures: MI Vs RCB Clash In Opener - Check Full Match List, Dates, Venues

  3. Will Virat, Rohit Feature In 2027 World Cup? IND Bowling Coach Morne Morkel Provides An Update

  4. India Vs South Africa ODI Series: Preview, Predicted XIs, Five Key Talking Points

  5. Argentina Vs Brazil, 1st T20I: ARG Beat BRA By 8 Wickets In Buenos Aires

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Sumit Nagal Moves Into Australian Open Asia-Pacific Play-off Quarter-Finals

  2. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini and Flavio Cobolli Powers Italy To Third-Straight Title Win

  3. Davis Cup 2025: Spain Sink Germany To Reach First Final Since 2019, Sets Up Titular Clash Against Italy

  4. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini, Flavio Cobolli Send Italy To Third Straight Final

  5. Roger Federer In International Tennis Hall Of Fame: Legend Elected In 1st Year Of Eligibility

Badminton News

  1. Unnati Hooda Vs Neslihan Arın LIVE Score, Syed Modi International 2025 Semi-Final: Indian Faces Turkish Opponent

  2. Tanvi Sharma Vs Hina Akechi Highlights, Syed Modi International: Hina Cruises Past Tanvi To Reach Final

  3. Syed Modi International 2025 Preview: Indians In Action, Schedule, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  4. Lakshya Sen Wins First Title Of 2025 With BWF Australian Open Super 500 Victory

  5. Japan Masters Preview: Indians In Action, Draw, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Criminalising Dissent: The Activist And The Intellectual As ‘Threat’

  2. Cyclone Ditwah: Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Andhra Pradesh School Holiday Updates, Check Latest Announcements

  3. Hindu Groups to Protest Vaishno Devi Medical College Admissions Row

  4. Two More BLO Deaths Spark Political Row Over SIR Workload

  5. UP Weather Today: Mercury Plunges in Western UP, Cold Wave and Fog Grip Purvanchal

Entertainment News

  1. Tere Ishk Mein Review | A Perplexing Resurrection Of The Aimless One-Sided Loverboy Sans Redemption

  2. Tamasha At 10 | The Curious Magic Of The Eternal Story About Storytelling

  3. Veteran Actor Dharmendra Passes Away At 89, Confirms Karan Johar With A Heartfelt Tribute

  4. Remembering Dharmendra: The ‘Greek God’ Of Hindi Cinema

  5. Revisiting Dharmendra: Six Decades Of An Enduring Cinematic Legend

US News

  1. Trump Has ‘Nuanced’ View on H-1B Visas, Says White House Amid MAGA Criticism

  2. Trump Signals ‘Big Progress’ On Ukraine Talks As Zelensky Warns Against Territorial Concessions

  3. The Epstein Files: A Network of Criminal Socialites in a Rotten System Called Capitalism

  4. Trump Reasserts Claim Of Resolving India-Pakistan Standoff During Meeting With Mamdani

  5. US Military Deploys Massive Naval Force Near Venezuelan Coast, Escalating Tensions

World News

  1. Canada Moves to Expand Citizenship-by-Descent, Easing Path for Overseas Indian-Origin Families

  2. Shooting Near White House: 2 National Guard Members Shot In Washington DC

  3. Direct Flights Between Pakistan And Bangladesh To Resume Next Month

  4. Trump Announces Permanent Pause on Migration From Third-World Countries

  5. Modi, Meloni Unveil India–Italy Initiative to Counter Terror Financing at G20 Meet

Latest Stories

  1. Why Uttarakhand Outpaced Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh: A Tale of Progress, Resources, Missed Opportunities

  2. Delhi Court Pushes ED National Herald Chargesheet Order To 16 December

  3. Southeast Asia Flood: Death Toll Surges To 174 In Indonesia; Sumatra

  4. India Vs Canada Highlights, Sultan Azlan Shah Cup: Jugraj Shines As IND Hammer CAN 14-3 To Book Final Spot

  5. Weekly Horoscope for November 30 - December 6, 2025: Major Progress Ahead for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Scorpio & Pisces

  6. Daily Horoscope For November 29, 2025: Big Changes Ahead For Cancer, Scorpio, And Pisces

  7. Harvesting Death: How Olive Groves Became A Battlefield In Palestine

  8. Trump 'Terminates' 90% Of Biden's Executive Orders, Threatens Prosecution