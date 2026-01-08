Baroda Vs Chandigarh LIVE Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Hardik Pandya In Spotlight Ahead Of Round 7 Clash

Baroda Vs Chandigarh LIVE Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2026: Catch play-by-play updates of the Group B clash between Baroda and Chandigarh on Thursday, 8 January, at Niranjan Shah Stadium, Rajkot

Baroda Vs Chandigarh LIVE Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2026 Group B Updates
Baroda Vs Chandigarh LIVE Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2026: Hello and welcome to our live coverage! Baroda take on Chandigarh in the Group B clash at Niranjan Shah Stadium, Rajkot, on Thursday, 8 January. Uttar Pradesh have already sealed their spot in the knockouts with a perfect 20 points, while Vidarbha, Bengal, and Baroda are tied at 16 points with one match remaining. Chandigarh are already out of contention. Baroda will eye a big win to boost their chances and hope other results go their way. They arrive on the back of a 76-run win over Jammu and Kashmir, while Chandigarh earned a 7-wicket victory against Assam, chasing 286 with 16 balls to spare. Stay tuned for live updates.
Baroda Vs Chandigarh Live Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Toss Update

Baroda won the toss and chose to bat first.

Baroda Vs Chandigarh Live Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Live Streaming Details

Only the matches between Karnataka vs Madhya Pradesh and Baroda vs Chandigarh will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app/website. You can still catch all the live action as it happens through our live blogs, starting from 9:00AM (IST) onwards.

Baroda Vs Chandigarh Live Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Today's Matches

Group A

  • Karnataka vs Madhya Pradesh

  • Puducherry vs Rajasthan

  • Jharkhand vs Tripura

  • Kerala vs Tamil Nadu

Elite Group B

  • Baroda vs Chandigarh

  • Hyderabad vs Jammu and Kashmir

  • Assam vs Vidarbha

  • Bengal vs Uttar Pradesh

Elite Group C

  • Goa vs Maharashtra

  • Mumbai vs Punjab

  • Chhattisgarh vs Uttarakhand

  • Himachal Pradesh vs Sikkim

Elite Group D

  • Delhi vs Haryana

  • Odisha vs Railways

  • Andhra vs Services

  • Gujarat vs SaurashtraMumbai Vs Punjab Live Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Today's Matches

Baroda Vs Chandigarh LIVE Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2026: Hello!

Good morning! We’re bringing you live coverage of Baroda Vs Chandigarh, the match is set to start at 9 AM, so stay tuned for updates right from the toss.

