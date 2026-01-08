Baroda Vs Chandigarh LIVE Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Hardik Pandya In Spotlight Ahead Of Round 7 Clash

File photo of Hardik Pandya in action for Baroda in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024. | Photo: X/BCCIDomestic

Baroda Vs Chandigarh LIVE Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2026: Hello and welcome to our live coverage! Baroda take on Chandigarh in the Group B clash at Niranjan Shah Stadium, Rajkot, on Thursday, 8 January. Uttar Pradesh have already sealed their spot in the knockouts with a perfect 20 points, while Vidarbha, Bengal, and Baroda are tied at 16 points with one match remaining. Chandigarh are already out of contention. Baroda will eye a big win to boost their chances and hope other results go their way. They arrive on the back of a 76-run win over Jammu and Kashmir, while Chandigarh earned a 7-wicket victory against Assam, chasing 286 with 16 balls to spare. Stay tuned for live updates.

LIVE UPDATES

8 Jan 2026, 08:51:42 am IST Baroda Vs Chandigarh Live Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Toss Update Baroda won the toss and chose to bat first.

8 Jan 2026, 08:19:57 am IST Baroda Vs Chandigarh Live Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Live Streaming Details Only the matches between Karnataka vs Madhya Pradesh and Baroda vs Chandigarh will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app/website. You can still catch all the live action as it happens through our live blogs, starting from 9:00AM (IST) onwards.

8 Jan 2026, 07:58:43 am IST Baroda Vs Chandigarh Live Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Today's Matches Group A Karnataka vs Madhya Pradesh

Puducherry vs Rajasthan

Jharkhand vs Tripura

Kerala vs Tamil Nadu Elite Group B Baroda vs Chandigarh

Hyderabad vs Jammu and Kashmir

Assam vs Vidarbha

Bengal vs Uttar Pradesh Elite Group C Goa vs Maharashtra

Mumbai vs Punjab

Chhattisgarh vs Uttarakhand

Himachal Pradesh vs Sikkim Elite Group D Delhi vs Haryana

Odisha vs Railways

Andhra vs Services

Andhra vs Services

Gujarat vs Saurashtra