Baroda Vs Chandigarh LIVE Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Hardik Pandya In Spotlight Ahead Of Round 7 Clash

Baroda Vs Chandigarh Live Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Toss Update
Baroda won the toss and chose to bat first.
Baroda Vs Chandigarh Live Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Live Streaming Details
Only the matches between Karnataka vs Madhya Pradesh and Baroda vs Chandigarh will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app/website. You can still catch all the live action as it happens through our live blogs, starting from 9:00AM (IST) onwards.
Baroda Vs Chandigarh Live Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Today's Matches
Group A
Karnataka vs Madhya Pradesh
Puducherry vs Rajasthan
Jharkhand vs Tripura
Kerala vs Tamil Nadu
Elite Group B
Baroda vs Chandigarh
Hyderabad vs Jammu and Kashmir
Assam vs Vidarbha
Bengal vs Uttar Pradesh
Elite Group C
Goa vs Maharashtra
Mumbai vs Punjab
Chhattisgarh vs Uttarakhand
Himachal Pradesh vs Sikkim
Elite Group D
Delhi vs Haryana
Odisha vs Railways
Andhra vs Services
Gujarat vs Saurashtra
Baroda Vs Chandigarh LIVE Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2026: Hello!
Good morning! We’re bringing you live coverage of Baroda Vs Chandigarh, the match is set to start at 9 AM, so stay tuned for updates right from the toss.