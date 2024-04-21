Jitesh Mohan Sharma is an Indian international cricketer who plays for the Indian national cricket team. He made his international debut against Nepal on 3 October 2023 during the 2022 Asian Games. He plays for Vidarbha in domestic cricket and Punjab Kings in the Indian Premier League.

He made his List A debut on 27 February 2014 for Vidarbha in the 2013-14 Vijay Hazare Trophy. He made his first-class debut in the 2015-16 Ranji Trophy on 1 October 2015. He was the leading run-scorer for Vidarbha in the 2018-19 Vijay Hazare trophy. He also appeared for the Bhawanipore Club for the P. Sen Trophy.

He got his maiden call for the Indian Cricket Team in January 2023 against Sri lanka for T20I series. He made his international debut against Nepal on 3 October 2023 during the 2022 Asian Games.