IPL 2025 Mega Auction: List Of Top Five Wicket-keepers To Watch Out For

The player auction for the 2025 Indian Premier League takes place in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on Sunday, November 24 and Monday, November 25. (Streaming Guide | More Cricket News)
There will be no shortage of star power in the auction as some of the biggest Indian names will be available for the teams to sign. Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer were all leading their sides last season but will now go under the hammer. Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj and Mohammed Shami were all pace spearheads of their sides but will now be in the auction. Apart from the marquee Indian names, there are a number of overseas match winners up for grabs too.
Below are the names of five wicket-keeper batters that will be on the radar of franchises in the IPL 2025 mega player auction.
Rishabh Pant
It is tough to imagine a scenario where Rishabh Pant would not be the biggest buy of the upcoming auction. The left-hander had been with Delhi Capitals since making his IPL debut in 2016 and was leading the franchise from the last few seasons. However, DC have released him and he is set to headline the auction.
An Indian international boasting of a brilliant IPL record and a captaincy material with age on his side. Teams will be ready to break the bank for Pant.
Jos Buttler
Jos Buttler had been one of the biggest Rajasthan Royals star since 2016. However, the franchise chose to let go of the England white ball captain and Buttler will now be among the biggest foreign names on the auction register. Only Virat Kohli has scored more than Buttler's seven IPL tons.
An aggressive top order batter, a wicket-keeper and a T20 World Cup-winning captain, Buttler has all the ingredients to make him one of the biggest overseas buys of this auction. Add to all these his incredible IPL record and there is no way a bidding war will not get triggered as soon as his name comes up.
Ishan Kishan
The most expensive player of the last mega auction, Ishan Kishan has surprisingly evaded attention ahead of this auction. A young, dashing left-handed wicket-keeper batter and a part of multiple IPL winning team, the Jharkhand born is set to attract a lot of teams.
Kishan is due for a big season and multiple teams will hope he remains in their side when he has that big run haul.
Jitesh Sharma
An Indian wicket-keeper who bats in the lower middle order and has the capability to take on the best of bowlers is a commodity of immense value in IPL. Simply because not many can do it. Although, Jitesh Sharma can.
The Vidarbha player had exceptional seasons at tough batting positions in 2022 and 2023 before a poor 2024 season lowered his stocks a little. But the lack of options in the same mold make Jitesh a highly valuable pick after which a lot of franchises will run.
Phil Salt
Phil Salt's T20I numbers are monstrous. His IPL numbers too are good enough to make the best of T20 batters envious. An out and out intent machine who can hit anyone out of the ground at his will, Salt is set to attract a lot of attention in the auction. Especially after a stunning season with KKR last year in their title-winning run.