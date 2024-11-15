Cricket

IPL 2025 Mega Auction Live Streaming: Dates, Timings, Player List, Marquee Sets, Purse Remaining, RTM Left, Where To Watch - All You Need To Know

Here is your one stop guide for the IPL 2025 Mega Auction. Keep reading to know every single important detail for the two-day spectacle

The stage is set for the IPL 2025 Mega Auction. Two days of high stakes action is set to dictate how the next three years of the Indian Premier League will look like. All the ten teams are ready to do spend an enormous amount of money to acquire the best of players. (More Cricket News)

Here is your one stop guide for the IPL 2025 Mega Auction. Keep reading to know every single important detail for the two-day spectacle.

IPL 2025 Mega Auction Date

The IPL 2025 Mega Auction will be held on Sunday, November 24 and Monday, November 25.

IPL 2025 Mega Auction Timings

The IPL 2025 Mega Auction will start from 3:00 PM IST on both November 24 and 25.

IPL 2025 Mega Auction Player List

A total of 574 have made the final list for the IPL auction. Out of the 574 players, 366 are Indian and 208 are overseas with three of the foreign players also being from associate nations.

Key Numbers

  • Capped Indian players - 48

  • Capped overseas players - 193

  • Associate players - 3

  • Uncapped Indian players -318

  • Uncapped overseas - 12

IPL 2025 Mega Auction Marquee Players

There are two sets of marquee players in the upcoming auction. The first set consists of Jos Buttler, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh and Mitchell Starc. Yuzvendra Chahal, Liam Livingstone, David Miller, KL Rahul, Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj are the players in the second marquee list.

IPL 2025 Mega Auction: Purse Remaining and RTMs Left

FranchisesRetained PlayersRemainng PurseRTM Left
Mumbai IndiansJasprit Bumrah (Rs18 crore), Suryakumar Yadav ( ₹16.35 cr), Hardik Pandya ( ₹16.35 crore), Rohit Sharma ( ₹16.30 crore), Tilak Varma ( ₹8 crore)₹45 crore1 (Uncapped only)
Kolkata Knight RidersRinku Singh ( ₹13 crore), Varun Chakaravarthy ( ₹12 crore), Sunil Narine ( ₹12 crore), Andre Russell ( ₹12 crore), Harshit Rana ( ₹4 crore), Ramandeep Singh ( ₹4 crore).₹51 crore0
Chennai Super KingsRuturaj Gaikwad (Rs18 crore), Matheesha Pathirana ( ₹13 crore), Shivam Dube ( ₹12 crore), Ravindra Jadeja ( ₹18 crore), MS Dhoni ( ₹4 crore)₹55 crore2
Rajasthan RoyalsSanju Samson ( ₹18 crore), Yashasvi Jaiswal ( ₹18 crore), Riyan Parag ( ₹14 crore), Dhruv Jurel ( Rs14 crore), Shimron Hetmyer ( ₹11 crore), Sandeep Sharma ( ₹4 crore),₹41 crore0
Royal Challengers BengaluruVirat Kohli ( ₹21 crore), Rajat Patidar ( ₹11 crore), Yash Dayal ( ₹5 crore)₹83 crore3
Delhi CapitalsAxar Patel ( ₹16.50 crore), Kuldeep Yadav ( ₹13.25 crore), Tristan Stubbs ( ₹10 crore), Abishek Porel ( ₹4 crore)₹73 crore2
Gujarat TitansRashid Khan ( ₹18 crore), Shubman Gill ( ₹16.50 crore), Sai Sudharsan ( ₹8.50 crore), Rahul Tewatia ( ₹4 crore), Shahrukh Khan ( ₹4 crore)₹69 crore1
Lucknow Super GiantsNicholas Pooran ( ₹21 crore), Ravi Bishnoi ( ₹11 crore) Mayank Yadav ( ₹11 crore), Mohsin Khan ( Rs4 crore), Ayush Badoni ( ₹4 crore)₹69 crore1
Punjab KingsShashank Singh ( ₹5.5 crore), Prabhsimran Singh ( ₹4 crore)₹110.5 crore4
Sunrisers HyderabadHeinrich Klaasen ( ₹23 crore), Pat Cummins ( ₹18 crore), Abhishek Sharma ( ₹14 crore), Travis Head ( ₹14 crore), Nitish Kumar Reddy ( ₹6 crore)₹45 crore1 (Uncapped only)

IPL 2025 Mega Auction: Where To Watch

The IPL 2025 Mega Auction will be telecast on Star Sports Network tv channels. The IPL 2025 Mega Auction will be streamed live on JioCinema app and website.

