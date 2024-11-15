IPL 2025 Mega Auction Live Streaming: Dates, Timings, Player List, Marquee Sets, Purse Remaining, RTM Left, Where To Watch - All You Need To Know

The stage is set for the IPL 2025 Mega Auction. Two days of high stakes action is set to dictate how the next three years of the Indian Premier League will look like. All the ten teams are ready to do spend an enormous amount of money to acquire the best of players. (More Cricket News)
Here is your one stop guide for the IPL 2025 Mega Auction. Keep reading to know every single important detail for the two-day spectacle.
IPL 2025 Mega Auction Date
The IPL 2025 Mega Auction will be held on Sunday, November 24 and Monday, November 25.
IPL 2025 Mega Auction Timings
The IPL 2025 Mega Auction will start from 3:00 PM IST on both November 24 and 25.
IPL 2025 Mega Auction Player List
A total of 574 have made the final list for the IPL auction. Out of the 574 players, 366 are Indian and 208 are overseas with three of the foreign players also being from associate nations.
Key Numbers
Capped Indian players - 48
Capped overseas players - 193
Associate players - 3
Uncapped Indian players -318
Uncapped overseas - 12
IPL 2025 Mega Auction Marquee Players
There are two sets of marquee players in the upcoming auction. The first set consists of Jos Buttler, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh and Mitchell Starc. Yuzvendra Chahal, Liam Livingstone, David Miller, KL Rahul, Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj are the players in the second marquee list.
IPL 2025 Mega Auction: Purse Remaining and RTMs Left
|Franchises
|Retained Players
|Remainng Purse
|RTM Left
|Mumbai Indians
|Jasprit Bumrah (Rs18 crore), Suryakumar Yadav ( ₹16.35 cr), Hardik Pandya ( ₹16.35 crore), Rohit Sharma ( ₹16.30 crore), Tilak Varma ( ₹8 crore)
|₹45 crore
|1 (Uncapped only)
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|Rinku Singh ( ₹13 crore), Varun Chakaravarthy ( ₹12 crore), Sunil Narine ( ₹12 crore), Andre Russell ( ₹12 crore), Harshit Rana ( ₹4 crore), Ramandeep Singh ( ₹4 crore).
|₹51 crore
|0
|Chennai Super Kings
|Ruturaj Gaikwad (Rs18 crore), Matheesha Pathirana ( ₹13 crore), Shivam Dube ( ₹12 crore), Ravindra Jadeja ( ₹18 crore), MS Dhoni ( ₹4 crore)
|₹55 crore
|2
|Rajasthan Royals
|Sanju Samson ( ₹18 crore), Yashasvi Jaiswal ( ₹18 crore), Riyan Parag ( ₹14 crore), Dhruv Jurel ( Rs14 crore), Shimron Hetmyer ( ₹11 crore), Sandeep Sharma ( ₹4 crore),
|₹41 crore
|0
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|Virat Kohli ( ₹21 crore), Rajat Patidar ( ₹11 crore), Yash Dayal ( ₹5 crore)
|₹83 crore
|3
|Delhi Capitals
|Axar Patel ( ₹16.50 crore), Kuldeep Yadav ( ₹13.25 crore), Tristan Stubbs ( ₹10 crore), Abishek Porel ( ₹4 crore)
|₹73 crore
|2
|Gujarat Titans
|Rashid Khan ( ₹18 crore), Shubman Gill ( ₹16.50 crore), Sai Sudharsan ( ₹8.50 crore), Rahul Tewatia ( ₹4 crore), Shahrukh Khan ( ₹4 crore)
|₹69 crore
|1
|Lucknow Super Giants
|Nicholas Pooran ( ₹21 crore), Ravi Bishnoi ( ₹11 crore) Mayank Yadav ( ₹11 crore), Mohsin Khan ( Rs4 crore), Ayush Badoni ( ₹4 crore)
|₹69 crore
|1
|Punjab Kings
|Shashank Singh ( ₹5.5 crore), Prabhsimran Singh ( ₹4 crore)
|₹110.5 crore
|4
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|Heinrich Klaasen ( ₹23 crore), Pat Cummins ( ₹18 crore), Abhishek Sharma ( ₹14 crore), Travis Head ( ₹14 crore), Nitish Kumar Reddy ( ₹6 crore)
|₹45 crore
|1 (Uncapped only)
IPL 2025 Mega Auction: Where To Watch
The IPL 2025 Mega Auction will be telecast on Star Sports Network tv channels. The IPL 2025 Mega Auction will be streamed live on JioCinema app and website.