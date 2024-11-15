Cricket

IPL 2025 Player Auction List Announced: Pant, Iyer In First Marquee Set; Rahul In Second

There are two sets of Marquee Players unlike the previous Mega Auction where there was just a single such sets

IPL Auction List Announced.
IPL Auction List Announced. Photo: X/IPL
BCCI on Friday evening announced the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 Player Auction List with a total of 574 players making the cut.

There are two sets of Marquee Players unlike the previous Mega Auction where there was just a single such set. Big Indian names like Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer, Arshdeep Singh alongside top foreign players like Jos Buttler, Kagiso Rabada and Mitchell Starc are the in the first marquee set.

The second marquee set has another set of elite players namely KL Rahul, Yuzvendra Chahal Liam Livingstone Mohammed Shami Mohammed Siraj and David Miller.

Out of the 574 Players, 366 are Indian and 208 are overseas, including 3 players from associate nations. The Auction will include 318 Indian uncapped players and 12 uncapped overseas players.

 204 slots will be up for grabs with 70 available slots for overseas players.

The auction is set to be take place in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on 24th and 25th November, 2024.

More to follow...

