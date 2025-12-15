IPL Auction 2026: Why There Is No Marquee Set This Year?

Out of the 1355 players registered, only 359 shortlisted players will go under the hammer in IPL 2026 auction on December 16 in Abu Dhabi. Photo: X/mufaddal_vohra

