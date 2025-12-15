IPL Auction 2026: Why There Is No Marquee Set This Year?

This year's IPL auction will see 356 players go under the hammer, out of which 244 are Indians and 115 overseas.

Vikas Patwal
Updated on:
IPL Auction 2026
Out of the 1355 players registered, only 359 shortlisted players will go under the hammer in IPL 2026 auction on December 16 in Abu Dhabi. Photo: X/mufaddal_vohra
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Total 77 slots need to filled by all the 10 teams taking part in the mini-auction

  • Aussie all-rounder Cameron Green is expected to be the most expensive buy of IPL 2026

  • The live telecast will begin at 2:30 pm IST

The IPL 2026 auction is set for Tuesday, 16 December in Abu Dhabi. While this year's event is classified as a mini-auction, it is often these smaller auctions that generate the maximum headlines.

In Total, 1,355 players registered for this year's auction for 77 slots - out of which 31 are overseas and 46 are Indian. Among the players registered, only 359 were shortlisted to go under the hammer - 244 Indian and 115 overseas.

After all negotiations in the trades and retentions, Kolkata Knight Riders have the biggest purse available (64.30 Cr) going into the auctions. However, they also have most number of vacancies (13) that need to filled. After KKR it is Chennai Super Kings, who have the maximum purse of 43.40 Cr with 9 slots to be filled.

Why There Will Be No Marquee Set In IPL 2026

As it is mini-auction, IPL 2026 auction will not have a marquee set. The auction proceedings will begin with the set of capped batters. Australia's all-rounder- Cameron Green, who is this year's most anticipating buy given his all-round capabilities has registered himself as a capped batter in the auctions and will go under the hammer in the first set only.

IPL 2026 Auctions: Time And Live Streaming

The IPL 2026 Auction will begin at 2:30 pm IST. It will be telecasted live on Star Sports Network and can also be streamed live on the Jio Hotstar app.

Published At:
