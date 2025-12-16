IPL Auction 2026 Live Streaming: When and Where To Watch, Timings - Check Full Details

Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 player auction will be held in Abu Dhabi
77 slots to be filled with 10 franchises in the fray
Live streaming info and timings listed
The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 player auction will be held on Tuesday, December 16 at the Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi. The marquee event will see a total of 369 players go under the hammer, with 10 franchises in the fray to fill up 77 slots.
As far as highest purse is concerned, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) lead the race with INR 64.30 crore, followed by Chennai Super Kings which has INR 43.40 crore.
All eyes will be on star players Cameron Green and Venkatesh Iyer, who could attract biggest bids from franchises in Abu Dhabi.
IPL Auction 2026 Live Streaming
Which venue will host the IPL Auction 2026?
The IPL Auction 2026 will be held at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi.
What time will the IPL Auction 2026 begin?
The IPL Auction 2026 will start at 2:30PM IST on Tuesday, December 16.
Where to watch the live telecast of IPL Auction 2026 in India?
The live telecast of IPL Auction 2026 will be available on the Star Sports Network in India.
The live streaming of IPL Auction 2026 will be available on the JioHotstar mobile app and website.