AFC U23 Asian Cup 2026 Preview: Schedule, Format, Groups, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

AFC U23 Asian Cup 2026: Format

The 16 teams have been divided into four groups, with the usual round-robin format of games between them from January 6 to 14. The winners as well as runners-up from each of the groups will advance to the knockout stage. The quarter-finals will be played on January 16 and 17, and the semi-finals on January 20. The final and third-place playoff will both be held on January 24.