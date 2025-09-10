Vibin Mohanan hat-trick, Mohammed Aimen brace powers India to 6-0 win over Brunei
Qatar score two injury-time goals to beat Bahrain 2-1, top Group H
Blue Colts rue missed chances against Brunei
The India U23 men's football team were narrowly eliminated from the AFC U23 Asian Cup Qualifiers despite a dominant 6-0 victory over Brunei Darussalam on Tuesday (September 9, 2025) at the Suheim Bin Hamad Stadium in Doha, Qatar. Having finished with six points from three matches and demonstrated impressive attacking flair, the Blue Colts had to endure heartbreak.
While the four best second-placed teams from 11 groups qualified apart from all the group leaders, Naushad Moosa's team ranked fifth among group runner-ups after Qatar's dramatic 2-1 comeback win over Bahrain in Group H.
India U23's Big Win Over Brunei
Midfielder Vibin Mohanan starred by scoring a hat-trick with goals in the 5th, 7th, and 62nd minutes for India. Mohammed Aimen contributed two goals (87’ and 90+7’) and Ayush Chhetri added one in the 41st minute.
In an exciting opening play, Muhammed Suhail weaved into the box and cut the ball back, allowing Vibin, who adeptly rode a tackle, to finish from close range. Just two minutes later, Vibin doubled the lead when an aerial attempt bounced over the Brunei goalkeeper into the net.
India’s commanding win demonstrated strong offensive capabilities, though it was insufficient for qualification due to other match outcomes in Group H.
Qatar’s Comeback Win Ends India’s Qualification Hopes
Following India’s match, attention switched to the nerve-wracking Group H clash between Qatar and Bahrain at the Abdullah bin Khalifa Stadium in Doha. India required a favourable result to secure a place among the top four second-placed teams from 11 groups.
Qatar, having trailed by a goal at one stage, staged a dramatic comeback by scoring two injury-time goals to win 2-1. This victory maintained their perfect record with nine points from three matches, while India finished with six points and ranked second in the group, ultimately securing the fifth position among all runner-ups.
Qatar’s late surge sealed India’s fate, highlighting the razor-thin margins that can determine tournament outcomes.
Key Moments, Missed Opportunities For Blue Colts
Throughout the game, India pressed relentlessly against the Brunei defence. In the 32nd minute, coach Moosa introduced centre-forward Parthib Gogoi to provide an extra attacking edge. Nine minutes later, Ayush Chhetri extended the lead by finishing off a one-two with Sreekuttan MS inside the box.
After sustained pressure in the second half, India broke the deadlock just over 15 minutes after the restart. Mohanan then completed his hat-trick with a finely-curled free-kick that burst through the Brunei wall, following a lengthy siege of the penalty area.
Moosa brought on substitutes Sahil Harijan, Aimen, and Soham Varshneya to boost the attack further. Harijan made smart runs between the lines and came close on two occasions. In his first attempt, he faced only the goalkeeper but was stopped by Brunei defender Irfan Abdullah; in a subsequent effort, his first-time shot off a Vibin cross went inches wide.
Aimen was actively knocking at the Brunei goalmouth and struck the post in the 83rd minute. Moments later, Harijan appeared to score by tapping in an Aimen cross, but the goal was ruled offside.
In the dying embers of the match, Aimen sealed the 6-0 victory by adding two superb long-range goals. Despite tactical shifts and bursts of brilliance, India ultimately lacked the finishing touch necessary to alter their qualification fate.