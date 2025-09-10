India 6-0 Brunei, AFC U23 Asian Cup 2026 Qualifiers: Blue Colts Narrowly Miss Out On Historic Berth

India finished second in Group H following their 6-0 win over Brunei Darussalam, but ranked fifth among group runner-ups after Qatar's dramatic comeback win over Bahrain. The four best second-placed teams advanced to AFC U23 Asian Cup 2026

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Bhuvan Gupta
Updated on:
Updated on:
india vs brunei updated match report afc u23 asian cup 2026 qualifiers heartbreak
India in action during their 6-0 thrashing of Brunei in the AFC U23 Asian Cup 2026 Qualifiers. Photo: AIFF
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Vibin Mohanan hat-trick, Mohammed Aimen brace powers India to 6-0 win over Brunei

  • Qatar score two injury-time goals to beat Bahrain 2-1, top Group H

  • Blue Colts rue missed chances against Brunei

The India U23 men's football team were narrowly eliminated from the AFC U23 Asian Cup Qualifiers despite a dominant 6-0 victory over Brunei Darussalam on Tuesday (September 9, 2025) at the Suheim Bin Hamad Stadium in Doha, Qatar. Having finished with six points from three matches and demonstrated impressive attacking flair, the Blue Colts had to endure heartbreak.

While the four best second-placed teams from 11 groups qualified apart from all the group leaders, Naushad Moosa's team ranked fifth among group runner-ups after Qatar's dramatic 2-1 comeback win over Bahrain in Group H.

India U23's Big Win Over Brunei

Midfielder Vibin Mohanan starred by scoring a hat-trick with goals in the 5th, 7th, and 62nd minutes for India. Mohammed Aimen contributed two goals (87’ and 90+7’) and Ayush Chhetri added one in the 41st minute.

In an exciting opening play, Muhammed Suhail weaved into the box and cut the ball back, allowing Vibin, who adeptly rode a tackle, to finish from close range. Just two minutes later, Vibin doubled the lead when an aerial attempt bounced over the Brunei goalkeeper into the net.

India’s commanding win demonstrated strong offensive capabilities, though it was insufficient for qualification due to other match outcomes in Group H.

Related Content
Related Content

Qatar’s Comeback Win Ends India’s Qualification Hopes

Following India’s match, attention switched to the nerve-wracking Group H clash between Qatar and Bahrain at the Abdullah bin Khalifa Stadium in Doha. India required a favourable result to secure a place among the top four second-placed teams from 11 groups.

Qatar, having trailed by a goal at one stage, staged a dramatic comeback by scoring two injury-time goals to win 2-1. This victory maintained their perfect record with nine points from three matches, while India finished with six points and ranked second in the group, ultimately securing the fifth position among all runner-ups.

Qatar’s late surge sealed India’s fate, highlighting the razor-thin margins that can determine tournament outcomes.

Key Moments, Missed Opportunities For Blue Colts

Throughout the game, India pressed relentlessly against the Brunei defence. In the 32nd minute, coach Moosa introduced centre-forward Parthib Gogoi to provide an extra attacking edge. Nine minutes later, Ayush Chhetri extended the lead by finishing off a one-two with Sreekuttan MS inside the box.

After sustained pressure in the second half, India broke the deadlock just over 15 minutes after the restart. Mohanan then completed his hat-trick with a finely-curled free-kick that burst through the Brunei wall, following a lengthy siege of the penalty area.

Moosa brought on substitutes Sahil Harijan, Aimen, and Soham Varshneya to boost the attack further. Harijan made smart runs between the lines and came close on two occasions. In his first attempt, he faced only the goalkeeper but was stopped by Brunei defender Irfan Abdullah; in a subsequent effort, his first-time shot off a Vibin cross went inches wide.

Aimen was actively knocking at the Brunei goalmouth and struck the post in the 83rd minute. Moments later, Harijan appeared to score by tapping in an Aimen cross, but the goal was ruled offside.

In the dying embers of the match, Aimen sealed the 6-0 victory by adding two superb long-range goals. Despite tactical shifts and bursts of brilliance, India ultimately lacked the finishing touch necessary to alter their qualification fate.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs UAE Preview, Asia Cup 2025: Squad Balance Crucial For Men In Blue Against Hosts

  2. Afghanistan Vs Hong Kong, Asia Cup T20: Rashid Khan Happy With Spin Riches After 94-Run Win

  3. Asia Cup 2025, India Vs UAE, Match 2: T20I Head-To-Head Record, Match Prediction, Likely XI's

  4. T20 World Cup 2026: Pakistan Making Final Could Shift Spectacle From Ahmedabad To Colombo - Report

  5. SA20 Auction 2025-26: Dewald Brevis Becomes Most Expensive Buy As Markram, Mulder And Others Strike Big

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Jack Draper Vows To Come Back Stronger As Arm Injury Ends 2025 Season Early

  2. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Jannik Sinner Rivalry: Italian Aims To Become Unpredictable After US Open Final Defeat

  3. US Open 2025: Carlos Alcaraz Revels In Regaining World Number One Title

  4. US Open 2025 Final: Donald Trump's Courtside Reactions Made Headlines Worldwide

  5. Carlos Alcaraz Outplays Jannik Sinner In Final To Win US Open 2025

Badminton News

  1. New Delhi To Host 2026 Badminton World C'ships As India Continues To Shine On Global Stage

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chen-Liu, BWF World Championships 2025: Indian Pair Settle For Bronze After Semi-Final Defeat

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chia-Soh, BWF World Championships 2025 QF: Indian Pair Stun Nemesis, Assure Medal

  4. PV Sindhu Vs Wardani Highlights, BWF World Championships Quaterfinals: Indian Star Faces Heartbreak With 2-1 Loss

  5. BWF World Championships 2025 Quarter Finals: Indians In Action, Timing, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

Trending Stories

National News

  1. BJP Thought SIR Would Polarise Bihar, But Got Stuck Itself: Kanhaiya Kumar

  2. Jaishankar Warns BRICS Against Linking Trade Policies To Political Issues

  3. Left’s Ayyappa Gamble: Decoding CPIM’s Political Calculus On Sabarimala

  4. Ladakh District Realignment Raises Concerns Ahead Of LAHDC Polls

  5. US Trade Advisor Warns India: ‘Won’t End Well’ If It Doesn’t Shift Away from Russia

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Trump Asks SC To Quickly Take Up Tariffs Case

  2. US Bars Palestinian Leader Mahmoud Abbas From UN Assembly

  3. US Court Finds Trump’s Global Tariffs Illegal

  4. Trump Administration Planning To Limit Duration Of Visas for Students, Media

  5. Trump To Chair Meeting On Gaza, Says US Envoy Witkoff

World News

  1. Nepal Protests: GenZ Leads Mass Uprising Against Corruption and Social Media Ban In Kathmandu

  2. Violence Escalates in Nepal as Protestors Torch PM's Residence

  3. Four Years On: How Taliban Edicts Deny Afghan Women Education, Work, Even Earthquake Relief

  4. Nepal Reverses Social Media Ban After Gen Z Protests

  5. India Says It Is Closely Monitoring The Situation In Nepal, Asks Indian Nationals In Nepal To Exercise Caution

Latest Stories

  1. Gujarat Heavy Rain Alert: IMD Issues Red Warning for Kutch and North Gujarat

  2. India Says It Is Closely Monitoring The Situation In Nepal, Asks Indian Nationals In Nepal To Exercise Caution

  3. Asia Cup 2025 Know Your Captains: Full List Of Skippers For India, Pakistan, And Others

  4. Switzerland 3-0 Slovenia, FIFA World Cup European Qualifiers: SUI Stay On Top Of Group B

  5. Horoscope Today, September 9, 2025: What’s in Store for Cancer, Virgo, Aquarius & More

  6. BJP Thought SIR Would Polarise Bihar, But Got Stuck Itself: Kanhaiya Kumar

  7. Ladakh District Realignment Raises Concerns Ahead Of LAHDC Polls

  8. French PM Bayrou Fails in Confidence Vote Amid Deepening Political Crisis