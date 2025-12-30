England Women’s Head Coach Sarina Wiegman Awarded Honorary Damehood

Sarina Weigman awarded honory damehood in King Charles III’s New Year’s Honours List
Wiegman is honoured after leading England to back-to-back Women’s Euro titles and the 2023 World Cup final
Honours list includes Jayne Torvill, Christopher Dean, Paula Radcliffe, and women’s football pioneer Kerry Davis
England women’s football head coach Sarina Wiegman has been recognised in King Charles III’s New Year’s Honours List, receiving an honorary damehood for her contributions to the sport.
The 56-year-old Dutch coach has overseen a golden period for the Lionesses. In the summer, she guided England to a second consecutive UEFA Women’s European Championship title, following her success in taking the team to the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup final.
Reflecting on the honour, Wiegman spoke of the welcome she has received since taking charge of the national side.
“When I first arrived in England, I could never have imagined the respect and warmth I’ve experienced from the English people. I deeply thank the fans for their support,” she said. “Our team values mean that when there is recognition for one, then there is recognition for all.”
Torvill, Dean, Radcliffe Among Sporting Honourees
The honours list also celebrated achievements beyond football. Legendary ice dancers Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean, who captured gold at the 1984 Winter Olympics in Sarajevo, were awarded top distinctions. Torvill was made a Dame, while Dean received a knighthood.
Former marathon great Paula Radcliffe, who has long been one of Britain’s most prominent distance runners, was appointed an Officer of the British Empire (OBE).
Recognition For Women’s Football Trailblazers
Pioneering footballer Kerry Davis, who became England’s first Black women’s international in 1982, was also honoured. Davis earned 90 caps across a 16-year international career and has now been appointed a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE).
All honours will be formally conferred at ceremonies held across the year, with awards presented by King Charles III or another senior member of the royal family.
(With AP Inputs)