Brazil Boss Carlo Ancelotti Confirms Plans To Renew Contract Until 2030 World Cup

A four-year renewal would see Carlo Ancelotti lead Brazil into 2030 World Cup cycle and 2028 Copa America
Ancelotti took over Brazil in May 2025 after leaving Real Madrid and has overseen eight matches so far
Brazil secured key World Cup qualifying wins over Chile and Paraguay
Carlo Ancelotti revealed that he is ready to extend his contract as Brazil head coach for another four years ahead of the 2026 World Cup.
The Italian coach took on the national team role in May 2025, following the expiration of his previous deal with Real Madrid ahead of the Club World Cup.
He took charge of their last four World Cup qualifiers, guiding them to victories over Chile and Paraguay (D1 L1) as they finished fifth in the South American group.
Ancelotti has managed eight games in total as Brazil head coach, winning four of those (D2 L2), with their biggest victory coming against South Korea in October (5-0).
"It is a new type of work, I was honestly really struck by it," Ancelotti told Movistar.
"I think that I will renew my contract with Brazil for another four years."
Brazil will face Morocco, Haiti and Scotland in Group C at the 2026 World Cup this summer, in what is one of the tougher groups in the expanded tournament.
If Ancelotti does sign a four-year extension, he will also be in charge for the 2030 World Cup and the 2028 Copa America.