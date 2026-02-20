Brazil Boss Carlo Ancelotti Confirms Plans To Renew Contract Until 2030 World Cup

Carlo Ancelotti has confirmed he is prepared to extend his contract as Brazil head coach for a further four years, potentially keeping him in charge through the 2030 World Cup and the 2028 Copa America

Carlo Ancelotti brazil contract extension comments until 2030 world cup
Brazil head coach Carlo Ancelotti
  • A four-year renewal would see Carlo Ancelotti lead Brazil into 2030 World Cup cycle and 2028 Copa America

  • Ancelotti took over Brazil in May 2025 after leaving Real Madrid and has overseen eight matches so far

  • Brazil secured key World Cup qualifying wins over Chile and Paraguay

Carlo Ancelotti revealed that he is ready to extend his contract as Brazil head coach for another four years ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

The Italian coach took on the national team role in May 2025, following the expiration of his previous deal with Real Madrid ahead of the Club World Cup.

He took charge of their last four World Cup qualifiers, guiding them to victories over Chile and Paraguay (D1 L1) as they finished fifth in the South American group.

Ancelotti has managed eight games in total as Brazil head coach, winning four of those (D2 L2), with their biggest victory coming against South Korea in October (5-0).

"It is a new type of work, I was honestly really struck by it," Ancelotti told Movistar.

"I think that I will renew my contract with Brazil for another four years."

Brazil will face Morocco, Haiti and Scotland in Group C at the 2026 World Cup this summer, in what is one of the tougher groups in the expanded tournament.

If Ancelotti does sign a four-year extension, he will also be in charge for the 2030 World Cup and the 2028 Copa America.

