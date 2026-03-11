Galatasaray 1-0 Liverpool, Champions League: Lemina's Header Hands Turkish Club Slender Lead In First Leg

Lemina's first-half header split the two sides at Rams Park in what was a thrilling encounter that saw a combined four big chances, 30 shots and two disallowed goals

Mario Lemina
Mario Lemina celebrates his goal for Galatasaray against Liverpool
Summary

Summary of this article

  • Ex-Southampton man Lemina's goal was the difference as GAL took 1-0 lead in the first leg

  • Reds missed host of chances to score in the UCL 1st Leg

  • Salah did not record a single shot in his 81st Champions League game for Liverpool

Mario Lemina was the matchwinner for Galatasaray as they defeated Liverpool 1-0 in their Champions League last 16 first leg on Tuesday. 

The midfielder's first-half header split the two sides at Rams Park in what was a thrilling encounter that saw a combined four big chances, 30 shots and two disallowed goals.

Florian Wirtz missed a golden opportunity after just 104 seconds, firing wide after Lemina played the ball straight to him, though the Galatasaray midfielder made a better impact at the other end as he headed in from close range after a well-worked corner.

Wirtz squandered another chance soon after following good build-up play from Mohamed Salah, Hugo Ekitike and Alex Mac Allister, while Giorgi Marmardashvili made two excellent saves to deny Noa Lang and Davinson Sanchez.

Dominik Szoboszlai forced a stop from Ugurcan Cakir early in the second half before Mac Allister shot wide of the left post, though the Reds were let off the hook again when Victor Osimhen saw a goal disallowed for offside against Baris Yilmaz in the build-up.

It was then Liverpool's turn to have a goal ruled out after Ibrahima Konate was adjudged to have handled the ball from a corner before it ricocheted in off Wilfried Singo, while Cakir kept out a potential own goal from Sanchez late on as Galatasaray held on for their first-leg advantage.

Data Debrief: Angel Gabriel Sara shines in Turkey

It's anyone's guess as to how this finished 1-0, with Galatasaray producing 1.44 expected goals (xG) to Liverpool's 1.28 as both sides attempted 15 shots.

Gabriel Sara was particularly impressive for the home side, creating a match-high four chances, winning eight of his 16 duels (only bettered by Ekitike – 10) and completing four of his five attempted dribbles (second to Ekitike – five).

It was a quiet game for Salah, who did not record a single shot in his 81st Champions League game for Liverpool, the most of any player for the club.

