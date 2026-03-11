UEFA Champions League 1st Leg, Round Of 16 Wrap: Barca Draw At Newcastle, Spurs Thumped By Atletico Madrid

Liverpool needs to overturn a 1-0 defeat to Galatasaray in next week’s second leg at Anfield and Barcelona needed Lamine Yamal’s penalty with the last kick of the game to rescue a 1-1 draw at Newcastle

Atalanta vs Bayern Munich, UCL 2025-26 Round of 16
Atalanta's Gianluca Scamacca, left, and Bayern's Jonathan Tah challenge for the ball during the Champions League round of 16 soccer match between Atalanta and FC Bayern Munich in Bergamo, Italy. Photo: AP/Luca Bruno
Summary

Summary of this article

  • Bayern and Atletico took giant strides towards UCL QFs with thumping wins

  • Likes of Barca, Liverpool and Newcastle have still got work to do

  • Spurs' disastrous season got even worse with horror show in Madrid

Bayern Munich and Atletico Madrid took giant strides toward the Champions League quarter-finals with big wins on Tuesday. Liverpool and Barcelona still have work to do.

Bayern thrashed Atalanta 6-1 without top scorer Harry Kane in the starting lineup. And Atletico made under-pressure Tottenham coach Igor Tudor pay for his bold call to drop first-choice goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario by racing to a 3-0 lead inside 15 minutes. The Spanish giant eventually won 5-2.

Liverpool needs to overturn a 1-0 defeat to Galatasaray in next week’s second leg at Anfield and Barcelona needed Lamine Yamal’s penalty with the last kick of the game to rescue a 1-1 draw at Newcastle.

Goals galore

Even without the prolific Kane, Bayern all but sealed its place in the last eight with a dominant win at Atalanta.

England captain Kane has scored 47 goals this season for club and country but was only fit enough to make the bench and in his absence Michael Olise scored twice. Serge Gnabry and Nicolas Jackson each scored and set up goals. Josip Stanisic and Jamal Musiala were also on target for the German champion.

Tottenham endured a nightmare start in Madrid, with backup keeper Antonin Kinsky substituted in the 17th minute after his mistakes led to two of Atletico’s three early goals.

Spurs coach Tudor had opted to leave out first choice Vicario — a decision that backfired spectacularly. Kinsky was making his Champions League debut and his slip and miskick in the sixth gave Marcos Llorente the chance to open the scoring.

Antoine Griezmann made it 2-0 for Atletico before Kinsky miskicked again and Julian Alvarez slotted into an empty net.

Kinsky looked inconsolable when he was replaced by Vicario, who conceded just five minutes after coming on — Robin Le Normand scoring Atletico’s fourth.

“We knew how to take advantage of our opponents’ mistakes to gain a good lead, and now we go into the second leg with a three-goal advantage,” Alvarez said.

Spurs rallied, but it will take an unlikely comeback in the second leg to avoid elimination.

“We gave away three goals at the start, and then it became very difficult for us,” Tudor said.

According stats provider Opta, this was the first time in Tottenham’s history that it has lost six games in a row.

Barcelona leaves it late

Five-time European champion Barcelona was seconds away from defeat when Malick Thiaw brought down Dani Olmo in the box.

Referee Marco Guida pointed to the spot and 18-year-old Yamal had the composure to beat Aaron Ramsdale with the home fans baying for him to miss. His goal was timed at 96 minutes and the fulltime whistle was blown immediately after his spot kick.

“It wasn’t a great game from us, but we have a young team,” Barcelona coach Hansi Flick said. “We have to improve, but we have a lot of potential. We have to make things better, and we will.”

Newcastle led through Harvey Barnes’ close-range effort in the 86th. The forward had also hit the post with a curling effort earlier.

“It’s tough. You score and it’s an amazing feeling — you can feel the fans. We’d played really well,” Barnes said. “To concede late on is really hard to take, but the score is level and we have a second leg to come.”

Galatasaray holds advantage against Liverpool

First it was Juventus, and now Liverpool. Galatasaray is cutting a swath through European football giants.

A 1-0 first-leg win in Istanbul gave the Turkish champion the advantage in this round-of-16 tie.

Mario Lemina’s seventh-minute header secured the win for Galatasaray, which stunned Juventus with a 7-5 aggregate victory in the playoffs.

The second leg is next Wednesday.

“We want to win there too, we want to reach the quarter-finals,” Lemina said.

It is the second time Galatasaray has beaten Liverpool this season, having won by the same scoreline in the league phase.

It had chances to take an even bigger lead to Merseyside, with Victor Osimhen’s second-half strike ruled out for offside. Liverpool saw Ibrahima Konate’s effort disallowed by VAR for handball.

“What I do know is now it’s halftime,” Liverpool coach Arne Slot said. “We’ve lost here twice with 1-0 and the good thing is the next game is not played here. It is played at Anfield and our fans can create a similar atmosphere.”

