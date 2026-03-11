AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026: Two More Iran Team Members Granted Asylum In Australia

AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026: Two more members of Iran’s women’s team sought asylum in Australia, joining five teammates already granted visas, as protests flared during their departure following elimination from the Women’s Asian Cup

A
Associated Press
Updated on:
Published at:
AFC Womens Asian Cup 2026 Two Iran team members granted Australia asylum
Iranians in Australia react with flags and political signs outside the stadium ahead of the Women's Asia Cup soccer match between Australia and Iran in Robina, Australia, Thursday, March 5, 2026. | Photo: AP/DAVE HUNT
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • Two Iranian team members granted asylum in Australia, joining five teammates already approved

  • Protests erupt in Sydney as Iranian Australians try to stop team’s departure to Tehran

  • Iranian team gained support in Australia after anthem controversy and Women’s Asian Cup elimination

Two more members of the Iranian women’s soccer team were granted asylum in Australia before their teammates departed, the country’s Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke said Wednesday.

The pair has been reunited with five players who were granted humanitarian visas a day earlier, Burke told reporters in Canberra on Wednesday. One of those in the later group was a player and the other a team staffer, Burke said, and both sought asylum before their teammates were transported to the airport.

The rest of the team’s departure from Sydney, Australia to return to Iran late Tuesday local time happened during fraught and outraged protest at the team’s hotel and at the airport, where Iranian Australians sought to prevent the women from leaving the country, citing fears for their safety in Iran.

Their flight departed late Tuesday.

Burke said that as the women passed through security at Australia’s border, they were each taken aside individually by Australian officials and interpreters, without minders present, and were made offers of asylum. Some called their families in Iran to discuss the offer, he added, but no further members of the delegation decided to remain in Australia.

Related Content
In this photo supplied by Australia's Minister for Home Affairs Tony Burke's office, the Minister Tony Burke, center, poses in an undisclosed location with five Iranian women soccer players who have been granted asylum in Australia. - Australia Ministry of Home Affairs via AP
Australia Grants Asylum To 5 Members of Iranian Women's Team; Future Unknown For 21 Players
Iran players pose for a team photo ahead of the Women's Asian Cup soccer match between Iran and the Philippines in Robina, Australia, Sunday, March 8, 2026. - | Photo: AP/DAVE HUNT
AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026: Trump Urges Australia To Grant Asylum To Iran Players
Iran players react during their national anthem ahead of the Women's Asian Cup soccer match between Iran and the Philippines in Robina, Australia, Sunday, March 8, 2026. - | Photo: AP/DAVE HUNT
AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026: Safety Concerns Grow For Iran Women’s Team After Anthem Controversy In Australia
Iran's Zahra Ghanbari, center, gestures to the Philippines players following the Women's Asian Cup soccer match between Iran and the Philippines in Robina, Australia, Sunday, March 8, 2026. - | Photo: AP/DAVE HUNT
Iran 0-2 Philippines, AFC Women's Asian Cup 2026: Iranian Team Face Uncertain Future After Campaign Ends In Defeat
Related Content

“They were given a choice,” he said. “In that situation what we made sure of was that there was no rushing, there was no pressure.”

Those who have sought asylum received temporary humanitarian visas, which have a pathway to permanent residency in Australia, Burke said. He added that some members of the delegation were not offered asylum because they had connections to Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard.

The Iranian team arrived in Australia for the Women’s Asian Cup last month, before the Iran war began on Feb. 28. The team was knocked out of the tournament over the weekend and faced the prospect of returning to a country under bombardment.

Iranian groups in Australia had urged the government to prevent the women from leaving the country after the team drew widespread news coverage in Australia when players didn’t sing the Iranian anthem before their first match. The players didn’t speak publicly about their decision not to sing and later saluted and sang the anthem before their other games.

It was not clear exactly how many people were in the delegation, but an official squad list named 26 players, plus coaching and other staff.

Burke rejected suggestions that Australian officials should have done more to prevent the women’s departure.

“Australia’s objective here was not to force people to make a particular decision,” he said. “We’re not that sort of nation.”

The minister said he had viewed widely-published footage that appeared to show one of the women being lead by the hand from the team’s hotel on Queensland’s Gold Coast to their bus by her teammates. Whether that constituted coercion was a matter for local Australian police, Burke said.

The Iranian team became popular figures in Australia throughout the tournament. The premier football club in the city of Brisbane, the nearest major city to where the women were based for the tournament, posted to social media Wednesday inviting the women who had sought asylum in Australian to train with their club.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Ravindra Jadeja Turns 'Rehman Dakait' In Rajasthan Royals’ Creative IPL 2026 Announcement - Video

  2. Arshdeep Singh Gets Punished By ICC After Daryl Mitchell Incident During T20 World Cup 2026 Final

  3. IPL 2026: Gujarat Titans Appoint Former Australian Opener Matthew Hayden As Batting Coach

  4. Windfall For Suryakumar Yadav & Co: BCCI Announces Cash Reward For ICC T20 World Cup 2026-Winning Indian Team

  5. Talking Legacy: From Kapil Dev’s 1983 Miracle Win To India’s Third T20 World Cup Triumph

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Who Is Vaishnavi Adkar? Women's Singles Player Who Made History At The W100 Bengaluru Open 2026

  2. Rybakina Vs Birrell, WTA Dubai Open: Australian Open Champion Eases Into Round Of 16

  3. Alcaraz Vs Rinderknech, ATP Qatar Open: Spaniard Continues Perfect Start To 2026

  4. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  5. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. Swiss Open 2026: Treesa-Gayatri Forced To Retire Hurt In Opening Round

  4. Saina Nehwal Joins International Movement To Unite Nations Advisory Board On International Women’s Day

  5. BWF Swiss Open 2026 Preview: PV Sindhu Set To Skip After Dubai Ordeal; Srikanth, Prannoy Will Spearhead Indian Challenge

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Day In Pics: March 10, 2026

  2. Day In Pics: March 08, 2026

  3. Three Days in Tihar: JNU Student Leader’s Diary of Arrest, Humiliation, Solidarity

  4. ECI's Firm Stance: Zero Tolerance For Violence In Bengal Elections

  5. Iran Sought Permission for 3 Ships to Dock In Indian Ports: Jaishankar

Entertainment News

  1. Mona Singh Interview | “I Wanted My Journey To Unfold With Intention Rather Than Impulsivity”

  2. Tighee Review | Jeejivisha Kale's Transcendent Portrait Of Womanhood Centres A Volatile Mother–Daughter Trio

  3. Sumit Arora Interview | “If The Passion Is Real, You Find A Way”

  4. US–Israel Strikes In Iran: Mark Ruffalo, Jack White, Carrie Coon And Other Hollywood Celebs Condemn Military Action

  5. 10 Fierce Women Cops In Indian OTT Dramas

US News

  1. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  2. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  3. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  4. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  5. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

World News

  1. The Handmaid's Tale: From Cuba To Iran, A Dystopian Landscape

  2. Cover Story: Bombs Do Not Liberate Women

  3. War Begins Again

  4. Tehran Times Publishes Faces Of Slain Children, Issues Direct Challenge To Trump

  5. RSP Sweeps Nepal Polls, Nears Majority in Parliament

Latest Stories

  1. Pakistan, Bangladesh Shut Schools To Conserve Fuel As Middle East Conflict Drives Oil Prices Higher

  2. Govt Mulls Insurance Support for Exporters Amid West Asia Crisis

  3. IPL 2026: Gujarat Titans Appoint Former Australian Opener Matthew Hayden As Batting Coach

  4. Varun Dhawan’s Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai Avoids Toxic Clash, Release Date Shifted

  5. India 1-3 Chinese Taipei Highlights, AFC Women's Asian Cup 2026: Blue Tigresses Crash Out After Third Straight Defeat

  6. Over 1,000 Indians Evacuated From Doha Amid West Asia Conflict

  7. India Vs Chinese Taipei, AFC Women's Asian Cup 2026: How Can Blue Tigresses Make It To QFs - Scenarios Explained

  8. Dhurandhar: The Revenge Advance Booking Soars, Premium Tickets Touch ₹2,900