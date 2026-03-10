Atalanta Vs Bayern Munich LIVE Score, UEFA Champions League: Bavarians Face Bergamo; Check Starting XIs

Bayern Munich footballers celebrating after scoring a goal against Borussia Monchengladbach in Bundesliga 2025-26. FCBayernEN/X

Atalanta vs Bayern Munich Live Score Updates, UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Atalanta vs Bayern Munich Round of 16 match at the New Balance Arena in Bergamo, Italy on March 10 (Tuesday). While Bayern entered the knockout stages directly as one of the top eight seeds, Atalanta earned their spot through a thrilling playoff comeback against Borussia Dortmund, making them the sole remaining Italian representative in the competition. Bayern Munich, led by Vincent Kompany, arrive as the clear favorites. Atalanta will look to keep the tie alive by utilizing the atmosphere of Bergamo to frustrate the visitors. Follow the play-by-play updates from the Atalanta vs Bayern Munich football match right here.

LIVE UPDATES

11 Mar 2026, 01:06:51 am IST Atalanta Vs Bayern Munich LIVE Score, UCL 2025-26: Check ATA's Starting XI Il nostro 11 di partenza per #AtalantaBayern 📝



Tonight's starting XI 📝#UCL #GoAtalantaGo ⚫🔵 pic.twitter.com/VTmGPqMtzp — Atalanta B.C. (@Atalanta_BC) March 10, 2026

11 Mar 2026, 12:49:43 am IST Atalanta Vs Bayern Munich LIVE Score, UCL 2025-26: Check MUN's Starting XI 🔴 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠 𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦 ⚪️



📋 How we line-up for Atalanta tonight! 👊 pic.twitter.com/YnDePS4VIw — FC Bayern (@FCBayernEN) March 10, 2026

11 Mar 2026, 12:28:57 am IST Atalanta Vs Bayern Munich LIVE Score, UCL 2025-26: Live Streaming Details The Atalanta vs Bayern Munich, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Round of 16 match will be telecasted live on the Sony Sports Network channels and the live streaming will be available on the SonyLIV mobile app and website.

11 Mar 2026, 12:00:16 am IST Atalanta Vs Bayern Munich LIVE Score, UCL 2025-26: Match Details Fixture: Atalanta vs Bayern Munich

Series: UEFA Champions League 2025-26

Venue: New Balance Arena in Bergamo, Italy

Date: Tuesday, March 10, 2026

Time: 01:30 AM IST