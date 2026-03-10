Atalanta Vs Bayern Munich LIVE Score, UEFA Champions League: Bavarians Face Bergamo; Check Starting XIs

Atalanta Vs Bayern Munich LIVE Score, UCL 2025-26: Check ATA's Starting XI
Atalanta Vs Bayern Munich LIVE Score, UCL 2025-26: Check MUN's Starting XI
Atalanta Vs Bayern Munich LIVE Score, UCL 2025-26: Live Streaming Details
The Atalanta vs Bayern Munich, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Round of 16 match will be telecasted live on the Sony Sports Network channels and the live streaming will be available on the SonyLIV mobile app and website.
Atalanta Vs Bayern Munich LIVE Score, UCL 2025-26: Match Details
Fixture: Atalanta vs Bayern Munich
Series: UEFA Champions League 2025-26
Venue: New Balance Arena in Bergamo, Italy
Date: Tuesday, March 10, 2026
Time: 01:30 AM IST
Atalanta Vs Bayern Munich LIVE Score, UCL 2025-26: Hello And Welcome
A warm welcome to all the fans tuning in to the start of our live blog for Atalanta vs Bayern Munich UEFA Champions League 2025-26 match at the New Balance Arena. Stay tuned for more live updates.