Atalanta Vs Bayern Munich LIVE Score, UEFA Champions League: Bavarians Face Bergamo; Check Starting XIs

Atalanta vs Bayern Munich Live Score, UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Follow the real-time updates of the ATA vs MUN Round of 16 first leg fixture at New Balance Arena, Bergamo, Italy on March 10, 2026

Soubhagya Chatterjee
Soubhagya Chatterjee
Updated on:
Updated on:
Published at:
atalanta vs bayern munich live score UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Round of 16 leg 1
Bayern Munich footballers celebrating after scoring a goal against Borussia Monchengladbach in Bundesliga 2025-26. FCBayernEN/X
Atalanta vs Bayern Munich Live Score Updates, UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Atalanta vs Bayern Munich Round of 16 match at the New Balance Arena in Bergamo, Italy on March 10 (Tuesday). While Bayern entered the knockout stages directly as one of the top eight seeds, Atalanta earned their spot through a thrilling playoff comeback against Borussia Dortmund, making them the sole remaining Italian representative in the competition. Bayern Munich, led by Vincent Kompany, arrive as the clear favorites. Atalanta will look to keep the tie alive by utilizing the atmosphere of Bergamo to frustrate the visitors. Follow the play-by-play updates from the Atalanta vs Bayern Munich football match right here.
LIVE UPDATES

Atalanta Vs Bayern Munich LIVE Score, UCL 2025-26: Check ATA's Starting XI

Atalanta Vs Bayern Munich LIVE Score, UCL 2025-26: Check MUN's Starting XI

Atalanta Vs Bayern Munich LIVE Score, UCL 2025-26: Live Streaming Details

The Atalanta vs Bayern Munich, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Round of 16 match will be telecasted live on the Sony Sports Network channels and the live streaming will be available on the SonyLIV mobile app and website.

Atalanta Vs Bayern Munich LIVE Score, UCL 2025-26: Match Details

  • Fixture: Atalanta vs Bayern Munich

  • Series: UEFA Champions League 2025-26

  • Venue: New Balance Arena in Bergamo, Italy

  • Date: Tuesday, March 10, 2026

  • Time: 01:30 AM IST

Atalanta Vs Bayern Munich LIVE Score, UCL 2025-26: Hello And Welcome

A warm welcome to all the fans tuning in to the start of our live blog for Atalanta vs Bayern Munich UEFA Champions League 2025-26 match at the New Balance Arena. Stay tuned for more live updates.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Ravindra Jadeja Turns 'Rehman Dakait' In Rajasthan Royals’ Creative IPL 2026 Announcement - Video

  2. Arshdeep Singh Gets Punished By ICC After Daryl Mitchell Incident During T20 World Cup 2026 Final

  3. IPL 2026: Gujarat Titans Appoint Former Australian Opener Matthew Hayden As Batting Coach

  4. Windfall For Suryakumar Yadav & Co: BCCI Announces Cash Reward For ICC T20 World Cup 2026-Winning Indian Team

  5. Talking Legacy: From Kapil Dev’s 1983 Miracle Win To India’s Third T20 World Cup Triumph

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Who Is Vaishnavi Adkar? Women's Singles Player Who Made History At The W100 Bengaluru Open 2026

  2. Rybakina Vs Birrell, WTA Dubai Open: Australian Open Champion Eases Into Round Of 16

  3. Alcaraz Vs Rinderknech, ATP Qatar Open: Spaniard Continues Perfect Start To 2026

  4. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  5. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. Swiss Open 2026: Treesa-Gayatri Forced To Retire Hurt In Opening Round

  4. Saina Nehwal Joins International Movement To Unite Nations Advisory Board On International Women’s Day

  5. BWF Swiss Open 2026 Preview: PV Sindhu Set To Skip After Dubai Ordeal; Srikanth, Prannoy Will Spearhead Indian Challenge

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Day In Pics: March 08, 2026

  2. Congress Slams Jaishankar’s West Asia Statement, Targets Modi’s Foreign Policy

  3. Allahabad HC asks Lucknow DM to appear over alleged appropriation of La Martiniere's land

  4. Iran Sought Permission for 3 Ships to Dock In Indian Ports: Jaishankar

  5. Chandigarh Municipal Corporation flags Rs 116-crore security fraud; FIR filed

Entertainment News

  1. Mona Singh Interview | “I Wanted My Journey To Unfold With Intention Rather Than Impulsivity”

  2. Tighee Review | Jeejivisha Kale's Transcendent Portrait Of Womanhood Centres A Volatile Mother–Daughter Trio

  3. Sumit Arora Interview | “If The Passion Is Real, You Find A Way”

  4. US–Israel Strikes In Iran: Mark Ruffalo, Jack White, Carrie Coon And Other Hollywood Celebs Condemn Military Action

  5. 10 Fierce Women Cops In Indian OTT Dramas

US News

  1. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  2. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  3. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  4. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  5. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

World News

  1. Cover Story: Bombs Do Not Liberate Women

  2. RSP Sweeps Nepal Polls, Nears Majority in Parliament

  3. Tehran Times Publishes Faces Of Slain Children, Issues Direct Challenge To Trump

  4. All You Want To Know About Mojtaba Khamenei, Iran’s New Supreme Leader

  5. Maximum Restraint Diplomacy: Can India Sustain Tightrope Walk On Iran Conflict?

Latest Stories

  1. Pakistan, Bangladesh Shut Schools To Conserve Fuel As Middle East Conflict Drives Oil Prices Higher

  2. Govt Mulls Insurance Support for Exporters Amid West Asia Crisis

  3. IPL 2026: Gujarat Titans Appoint Former Australian Opener Matthew Hayden As Batting Coach

  4. Varun Dhawan’s Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai Avoids Toxic Clash, Release Date Shifted

  5. India 1-3 Chinese Taipei Highlights, AFC Women's Asian Cup 2026: Blue Tigresses Crash Out After Third Straight Defeat

  6. Over 1,000 Indians Evacuated From Doha Amid West Asia Conflict

  7. India Vs Chinese Taipei, AFC Women's Asian Cup 2026: How Can Blue Tigresses Make It To QFs - Scenarios Explained

  8. Dhurandhar: The Revenge Advance Booking Soars, Premium Tickets Touch ₹2,900