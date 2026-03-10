Atletico Madrid Vs Tottenham Hotspur LIVE Score, Champions League: Check Starting XIs

Tottenham Hotspur footballers in action against Fulham in the Premier League 2025-26. SpursOfficial/X

Atletico Madrid vs Tottenham Hotspur Live Score Updates, UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Atletico Madrid vs Tottenham Hotspur UCL 2025-26 Round of 16 match at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano in Madrid, Spain on March 10 (Tuesday). Under new head coach Igor Tudor, Tottenham Hotspur have suffered five consecutive defeats in all competitions, yet they arrived in the Round of 16 as the fourth-seeded team in Europe, having outpaced giants like Manchester City and Real Madrid in the league phase. Atletico Madrid are in a much more stable rhythm. They have been formidable at home, winning their last four matches at the Metropolitano while scoring at least three goals in each. Follow the play-by-play updates from the Atletico Madrid vs Tottenham Hotspur football match right here.

11 Mar 2026, 01:07:43 am IST Atletico Madrid Vs Tottenham Hotspur LIVE Score, UCL 2025-26: Check ATM's Starting XI pic.twitter.com/Huev7jV5iR — Atlético de Madrid (@atletienglish) March 10, 2026

11 Mar 2026, 12:50:56 am IST Atletico Madrid Vs Tottenham Hotspur LIVE Score, UCL 2025-26: Check TOT's Starting XI Tonight's Spurs side in Madrid 📋 pic.twitter.com/jjwDivwZlV — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) March 10, 2026

11 Mar 2026, 12:29:08 am IST Atletico Madrid Vs Tottenham Hotspur LIVE Score, UCL 2025-26: Live Streaming Details The Atletico Madrid vs Tottenham Hotspur, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Round of 16 match will be telecasted live on the Sony Sports Network channels and the live streaming will be available on the SonyLIV mobile app and website.

11 Mar 2026, 12:02:12 am IST Atletico Madrid Vs Tottenham Hotspur LIVE Score, UCL 2025-26: Match Details Fixture: Atletico Madrid vs Tottenham Hotspur

Series: UEFA Champions League 2025-26

Venue: Riyadh Air Metropolitano in Madrid, Spain

Date: Tuesday, March 10, 2026

Time: 01:30 AM IST