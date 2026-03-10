FIFA World Cup 2026: Austria Cleared To Call Ex‑England And Germany Youth Stars

FIFA World Cup 2026: Austria boosted by FIFA approval to call up Carney Chukwuemeka and Paul Wanner, as Ralf Rangnick’s side prepare to face Argentina, Algeria and Jordan

A
Associated Press
Updated on:
Published at:
FIFA World Cup 2026 Austria Carney Chukwuemeka Paul Wanner call-up update
File photo of Borussia Dortmund's Carney Chukwuemeka. | Photo: X/BlackYellow
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • Austria cleared by FIFA to select Carney Chukwuemeka and Paul Wanner for FIFA World Cup 2026

  • Ralf Rangnick’s Austria drawn with Argentina, Algeria and Jordan in tough World Cup group

  • Chukwuemeka switches from England, Wanner from Germany, both now eligible for Austria

Austria got permission from FIFA to select former England and Germany youth internationals ahead of playing at the World Cup against Argentina and Lionel Messi.

Borussia Dortmund winger Carney Chukwuemeka and PSV Eindhoven midfielder Paul Wanner both were born in Austria and eligible under FIFA rules to change their eligibility.

Chukwuemeka’s switch from England and Wanner’s transfer of eligibility from Germany were approved by FIFA late Monday.

Austria, coached by Ralf Rangnick, is in a World Cup group with defending champion Argentina, Algeria and Jordan.

The 22-year-old Chukwuemeka played for Aston Villa and Chelsea before moving to Dortmund. He was an England youth international who also was eligible through his parents to play for Nigeria.

The 20-year-old Wanner came through the Bayern Munich academy and played on loan last season with Heidenheim. He moved last August to PSV, which gave him the playmaker’s No. 10 jersey.

Austria will play at a men’s World Cup for the first time since 1998. The team opens against Jordan on June 16 at the San Francisco 49ers’ stadium, then plays Argentina at the Dallas Cowboys’ stadium and Algeria at the Kansas City Chiefs’ home.

Related Content
FILE- Iraqi's head coach Graham Arnold sits on the bench at the start of the 2026 World Cup play off first leg soccer match between UAE and Iraq in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Friday, Nov. 14, 2025. - (AP Photo/Walid Ibrahim, File)
World Cup 2026: Iraq Coach Graham Arnold Urges FIFA To Delay Play-Off Amid US-Iran Conflict
FILE- Iraqi's head coach Graham Arnold sits on the bench at the start of the 2026 World Cup play off first leg soccer match between UAE and Iraq in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Friday, Nov. 14, 2025. - (AP Photo/Walid Ibrahim, File)
FIFA World Cup 2026: Iraq Facing Playoffs Difficulties As Iran War closes Embassies And Airspace
A cyclist rides past an installation promoting the FIFA World Cup 2026 in Guadalajara, Mexico. - AP
FIFA World Cup 2026: With 100 Days To Go, Iran Conflict, Mexico Violence Present Fresh Challenges
A historic Iranian national flag is displayed by protesters outside the Iranian Embassy in London, Monday, March 2, 2026. - | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung
FIFA World Cup 2026: Iran's Place In Jeopardy Due To Middle East War; Apex Governing Body Sees Iraq As Replacement
Related Content

Chukwuemeka and Wanner will first be eligible for warmup games this month when Austria hosts Ghana and South Korea, which both qualified for the World Cup.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Ravindra Jadeja Turns 'Rehman Dakait' In Rajasthan Royals’ Creative IPL 2026 Announcement - Video

  2. Arshdeep Singh Gets Punished By ICC After Daryl Mitchell Incident During T20 World Cup 2026 Final

  3. IPL 2026: Gujarat Titans Appoint Former Australian Opener Matthew Hayden As Batting Coach

  4. Windfall For Suryakumar Yadav & Co: BCCI Announces Cash Reward For ICC T20 World Cup 2026-Winning Indian Team

  5. Talking Legacy: From Kapil Dev’s 1983 Miracle Win To India’s Third T20 World Cup Triumph

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Who Is Vaishnavi Adkar? Women's Singles Player Who Made History At The W100 Bengaluru Open 2026

  2. Rybakina Vs Birrell, WTA Dubai Open: Australian Open Champion Eases Into Round Of 16

  3. Alcaraz Vs Rinderknech, ATP Qatar Open: Spaniard Continues Perfect Start To 2026

  4. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  5. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. Saina Nehwal Joins International Movement To Unite Nations Advisory Board On International Women’s Day

  4. BWF Swiss Open 2026 Preview: PV Sindhu Set To Skip After Dubai Ordeal; Srikanth, Prannoy Will Spearhead Indian Challenge

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Lin Chun-Yi Highlights, All England Open Final: Bruised Indian Goes Down Fighting

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Day In Pics: March 08, 2026

  2. Congress Slams Jaishankar’s West Asia Statement, Targets Modi’s Foreign Policy

  3. Allahabad HC asks Lucknow DM to appear over alleged appropriation of La Martiniere's land

  4. Chandigarh Municipal Corporation flags Rs 116-crore security fraud; FIR filed

  5. Over 1,000 Indians Evacuated From Doha Amid West Asia Conflict

Entertainment News

  1. Mona Singh Interview | “I Wanted My Journey To Unfold With Intention Rather Than Impulsivity”

  2. Tighee Review | Jeejivisha Kale's Transcendent Portrait Of Womanhood Centres A Volatile Mother–Daughter Trio

  3. Sumit Arora Interview | “If The Passion Is Real, You Find A Way”

  4. US–Israel Strikes In Iran: Mark Ruffalo, Jack White, Carrie Coon And Other Hollywood Celebs Condemn Military Action

  5. 10 Fierce Women Cops In Indian OTT Dramas

US News

  1. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  2. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  3. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  4. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  5. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

World News

  1. Cover Story: Bombs Do Not Liberate Women

  2. All You Want To Know About Mojtaba Khamenei, Iran’s New Supreme Leader

  3. Tehran Times Publishes Faces Of Slain Children, Issues Direct Challenge To Trump

  4. Maximum Restraint Diplomacy: Can India Sustain Tightrope Walk On Iran Conflict?

  5. Lebanon Extends Parliament Term by Two Years

Latest Stories

  1. Pakistan, Bangladesh Shut Schools To Conserve Fuel As Middle East Conflict Drives Oil Prices Higher

  2. Govt Mulls Insurance Support for Exporters Amid West Asia Crisis

  3. IPL 2026: Gujarat Titans Appoint Former Australian Opener Matthew Hayden As Batting Coach

  4. Varun Dhawan’s Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai Avoids Toxic Clash, Release Date Shifted

  5. India 1-3 Chinese Taipei Highlights, AFC Women's Asian Cup 2026: Blue Tigresses Crash Out After Third Straight Defeat

  6. Over 1,000 Indians Evacuated From Doha Amid West Asia Conflict

  7. India Vs Chinese Taipei, AFC Women's Asian Cup 2026: How Can Blue Tigresses Make It To QFs - Scenarios Explained

  8. Dhurandhar: The Revenge Advance Booking Soars, Premium Tickets Touch ₹2,900