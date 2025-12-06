FIFA World Cup 2026 Draw: Spain and France Land Tough Groups As England Draw Croatia Rematch

FIFA World Cup opens with Mexico vs South Africa, with South Korea also in Group A
Spain, labelled favourites by analytics, drawn with Uruguay, Saudi Arabia and Cape Verde
France confront Norway and Senegal in Deschamps’ final tournament
Argentina begin their title defence against Algeria, then Austria and Jordan
England drawn with Croatia, Ghana and Panama in Group L
Spain and France were both drawn into difficult groups for the 2026 World Cup, while England face a repeat of their 2018 World Cup semi-final.
The tournament next summer will start with co-hosts Mexico taking on 2010 hosts South Africa, with South Korea also drawn into Group A.
The United States will face Australia and Paraguay while Canada take on Switzerland and Haiti, with all three host nations set to take on a winner from the UEFA Play-off routes.
European champions Spain, and Opta supercomputer (17%) favourites will go up against Uruguay, Saudi Arabia and Cape Verde in Group H.
But the most difficult challenge seems to be in Group I, which features the Opta supercomputer's second-favourites, France.
Didier Deschamps' last tournament as France boss will see his side face Erling Haaland's Norway and Senegal, along with either Iraq, Bolivia or Suriname.
Reigning champions, and the fourth favourites according to the Opta supercomputer, Argentina start their defence against Algeria before taking on Austria and Jordan.
England will have the opportunity to take revenge on Croatia, who knocked them out in the last four of the 2018 World Cup, in Group L alongside Ghana and Panama.
African champions Ivory Coast will be hoping to cause trouble for Germany in Group E, while Italy will enter Group B if they win their play-off route.
2026 World Cup groups
Group A: Mexico, South Korea, South Africa, UEFA Play-off D winner (Denmark, Czech Republic, Republic of Ireland, North Macedonia)
Group B: Canada, Switzerland, Qatar, UEFA Play-off A winner (Italy, Wales, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Northern Ireland)
Group C: Brazil, Morocco, Scotland, Haiti
Group D: USA, Australia, Paraguay, UEFA Play-off C winner (Turkey, Slovakia, Kosovo, Romania)
Group E: Germany, Ecuador, Ivory Coast, Curacao
Group F: Netherlands, Japan, Tunisia, Uefa Play-off B winner (Ukraine, Poland, Albania, Sweden)
Group G: Belgium, Iran, Egypt, New Zealand
Group H: Spain, Uruguay, Saudi Arabia, Cape Verde
Group I: France, Senegal, Norway, FIFA Play-off 2 winner (Iraq, Bolivia, Suriname)
Group J: Argentina, Austria, Algeria, Jordan
Group K: Portugal, Colombia, Uzbekistan, Fifa Play-off 1 winner (DR Congo, Jamaica, New Caledonia)
Group L: England, Croatia, Panama, Ghana