FIFA World Cup Draw LIVE: Who Will Face Who? Anticipation Builds Ahead Of Historic 48-Team Group Allocation

FIFA World Cup 2026 Draw Live Updates: Follow the important developments live from the World Cup Draw event at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C., on December 5, 2025

Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
FIFA World Cup 2026 Draw Live updates Kennedy Centre Washington DC
People take pictures prior to the final draw for the FIFA World Cup 2026 at the Kennedy Center in Washington on December 4, 2025. | Photo: AP/Chris Carlson
Welcome to the live coverage of the FIFA World Cup 2026 Final Draw, taking place at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, D.C., on Friday, December 5, 2025. This landmark event officially launches the expanded 48-team edition of the tournament, co-hosted by Canada, Mexico, and the United States. With 42 nations already confirmed and six more to be decided via playoffs, the draw will allocate teams into 12 groups of four, setting the stage for the biggest World Cup in history. Fans can expect drama as debutants like Cape Verde, Jordan, and Uzbekistan join traditional heavyweights such as Brazil, Germany, and Argentina. Follow the live updates, group allocations, and reactions from the FIFA World Cup 2026 draw right here.
LIVE UPDATES

FIFA World Cup Draw LIVE: When To Watch?

In India, the draw will start at 10:30 PM IST.

FIFA World Cup Draw LIVE: Welcome!

Hello, football fans! This is the start of our live blog covering tonight’s FIFA World Cup 2026 draw at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C. A never-before-seen pool of 48 teams will be divided into 12 groups of four. Stay tuned for live updates and reactions from the mega event.

Published At:
