FIFA World Cup 2026 Draw: Who Are The Hosts And Guests Set To Perform At Kennedy Center?

FIFA World Cup 2026 draw to be held at the John F. Kennedy Center on December 5
Heidi Klum, Kevin Hart and Danny Ramirez to co-host the ceremony
Live performances by Andrea Bocelli, Robbie Williams and Nicole Scherzinger
Ceremony finale headlined by Village People performing “Y.M.C.A.”
The FIFA World Cup 2026 draw will be held at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, D.C., on Friday, December 5, marking a key milestone for the first 48-team World Cup.
The tournament, co-hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico, is set to be the largest edition in history.
Star-Studded Hosting Lineup, Live Performances
The ceremony will be co-hosted by supermodel and television personality Heidi Klum, comedian and actor Kevin Hart, and Hollywood actor Danny Ramirez.
Klum, who last hosted a World Cup draw in 2006, said it feels “truly extraordinary” to return to the World Cup stage during an edition featuring three host countries and 48 teams.
Ramirez, widely recognised after his role in Captain America: Brave New World, will conduct interviews with football dignitaries present at the event.
FIFA has arranged a high-profile musical programme. Italian legend Andrea Bocelli, FIFA Music Ambassador Robbie Williams, and award-winning singer Nicole Scherzinger will perform live during the show.
The ceremony will conclude with a performance by the music group Village People, featuring their classic anthem “Y.M.C.A.” – a track famously popular with US President Donald Trump, who is expected to attend.
The draw will divide the 48 qualified teams into 12 groups (A-L) of four. The highest-ranked sides, including co-hosts USA, Canada and Mexico, will be placed in Pot 1, while the remaining nations will be drawn from Pots 2, 3 and 4 to complete the group stage lineup.