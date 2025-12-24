National Sports Awards 2025: Hockey Star Hardik Singh Sole Pick for Khel Ratna; No Cricketers In List

A total of 24 sportspersons have been recommended for the Arjuna awards, including 20-year-old chess Grandmaster Divya Deshmukh and pioneering decathlete Tejaswin Shankar. Out-of-favour India seamer Mohammed Shami was the last cricketer to receive the award, in 2023

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: bhuvan gupta
Updated on:
Updated on:
National Sports Awards 2025: Hockey Star Hardik Singh Sole Pick for Khel Ratna; No Cricketers
Hardik Singh was a part of India's Asia Cup gold-winning men's hockey side in 2025. Photo: Hockey India
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Hardik Singh the only recommendation for Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna award

  • No cricketer in National Sports Awards 2025 shortlist

  • Selection committee features Gagan Narang, Aparna Popat and MM Somaya

No cricketer made the National Sports Awards 2025 shortlist recommended by the selection committee in New Delhi on Wednesday (December 24, 2025). India men's hockey team vice-captain Hardik Singh was the only recommendation for the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna honour, while 20-year-old chess Grandmaster Divya Deshmukh and pioneering decathlete Tejaswin Shankar were among the 24 nominated for the Arjuna awards.

Hardik, 27, has been India's midfield mainstay and was a member of the medal-bagging teams at the Tokyo, as well as Paris Olympic Games. In 2025, he was a part of India's Asia Cup gold-winning side.

Meanwhile, Aarti Pal, a Yogasan athlete, has been recommended for the Arjuna award, five years after it was formally recognised by the Union sports ministry, PTI reported. Aarti is the reigning national and Asian champion in the discipline that would be a demonstration sport at the 2026 Asian Games.

The selection committee features Indian Olympic Association vice-president Gagan Narang, former badminton player Aparna Popat and former hockey player MM Somaya, among others.

Deshmukh is the first Indian to win the FIDE Women's World Cup. Fellow chess player Vidit Gujrathi has also been recommended for the Arjuna alongside Tejaswin Shankar, who clinched a historic silver medal in the Asian Games in 2023 and followed it up with a second-place finish in the Asian Championships earlier this year.

Related Content
Related Content

Rifle shooter Mehuli Ghosh, a two-time World Championship bronze-winner besides being a multiple-time medallist at the Asian Championships, gymnast Pranati Nayak and India's highest-ranked women's doubles badminton combo of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand are also among the recommendations for the Arjuna.

Gayatri is the daughter of national badminton coach and former All England champion Pullela Gopichand.

Out-of-favour India seamer Mohammed Shami was the last cricketer to receive the Arjuna award, in 2023.

The Khel Ratna, which is the country's highest sporting honour, comes with a medallion, a citation and a cash prize of INR 25 lakh, while the Arjuna award makes the winner richer by 15 lakh.

Last year, the Khel Ratna was bestowed on four sportspersons — world champion chess player D Gukesh, men's hockey team captain Harmanpreet Singh, para athlete Praveen Kumar and Olympic double medallist shooter Manu Bhaker.

National Sports Awards Recommendations List

Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna: Hardik Singh (hockey)

Arjuna Awards: Tejaswin Shankar (athletics), Priyanka (athletics), Narender (boxing), Vidit Gujrathi (chess), Divya Deshmukh (chess), Dhanush Srikanth (deaf shooting), Pranati Nayak (gymnastics), Rajkumar Pal (hockey), Surjeet (kabaddi), Nirmala Bhati (kho kho), Rudransh Khandelwal (para shooting), Ekta Bhyan (para athletics), Padmanabh Singh (polo), Arvind Singh (rowing), Akhil Sheoran (shooting), Mehuli Ghosh (shooting), Sutirtha Mukherjee (table tennis), Sonam Malik (wrestling), Aarti (yoga), Treesa Jolly (badminton), Gayatri Gopichand (badminton), Lalremsiami (hockey), Mohammed Afsal (athletics), Pooja (kabaddi).

(With PTI inputs)

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. All-Round Indian Women Thrash Sri Lanka By Eight Wickets In 3rd T20I, Clinch Series 3-0

  2. Delhi Vs Gujarat, Vijay Hazare Trophy: Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant Star In Narrow DEL Win

  3. Perth Scorchers Vs Hobart Hurricanes, Big Bash League 2025-26: Tim David's Composure Guides HBH To Close Victory

  4. Deepti Sharma Becomes Joint-Highest Wicket-Taker In T20Is Alongside Megan Schutt - Check Stats

  5. Vaibhav Suryavanshi Among Recipients Of Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Next Gen ATP Finals: Learner Tien Beats Alexander Blockx To Lift Title

  2. Who Is Pang Renlong? Chinese Tennis Player To Receive 12 Year Ban By ITIA

  3. BWF World Tour Finals 2025: Satwik-Chirag Pull Off Thriller to Win Opener Against Chang-Weikeng

  4. Rafael Nadal Undergoes Surgery To Address Long-Standing Right-Hand Pain

  5. Tennis Premier League 2025 Preview: Full Schedule, Teams, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

Badminton News

  1. BWF World Tour Finals: Satwik-Chirag Lose In Three Games To Liang-Wang, Bow Out In Semis

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang Highlights, BWF World Tour Finals: Indians Bow Out In See-Saw Semi-Final - As It Happened

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang Wei Keng-Wang Chang Live Streaming, BWF World Tour Finals: Where To Watch Semi-final Match

  4. BWF World Tour Finals 2025: Satwik-Chirag Outplay Aaron-Soh To Seal Historic Semi-Final Spot

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Aaron-Soh Highlights, BWF World Tour Finals 2025: SatChi Seal Historic Semi-Final Spot - As It Happened

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Pattern in Deletions: Electoral Roll Controversy In Poll-Bound Kerala And Tamil Nadu

  2. Christmas Celebrations Marred By Vandalism And Attacks As PM Attends Festive Service

  3. Video | Unnao Rape Survivor’s Lawyer Slams Delhi HC Bail Order for Kuldeep Singh Sengar

  4. Christmas Decorations Removed After Ruckus At Indore Food Street

  5. Mining Returns To Goa’s Forest Heartland, Reigniting Old Fears And New Resistance

Entertainment News

  1. Outlook’s Picks: 6 Best Indian Indie Films Of 2025

  2. Outlook’s Picks | 7 Standout Hindi OTT Shows In 2025

  3. Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders Review | A Deliciously Paced & Politically Resolute Crime Drama

  4. What Happened To The Spy Film? Dhurandhar & The Age Of Creative Intent

  5. Critic Khatre Mein Hai: Inside Dhurandhar’s Selectively Manufactured Outrage

US News

  1. India Flags Concern Over Mass H-1B Visa Interview Cancellations

  2. Indian-Origin Student Arrested In US On Arson, Threat Charges

  3. Epstein Files, Including Trump Photo, Vanish From DOJ Website

  4. Trump Expands US Travel Ban, Adds Five Countries And Tightens Curbs On Others

  5. US Escalation In Venezuela Fits Pattern Of Regime Change Wars In Latin America

World News

  1. The Pentagon's India-China Problem

  2. The Significance Of BNP Boss Tarique Rahman’s Return To Bangladesh

  3. Protesters Block Key Dhaka Junction Seeking Justice For Sharif Osman Hadi’s Killing

  4. The Poll Calendar: Elections To Watch Out For In 2026

  5. At Least 14 Injured In Stabbing And Liquid Spray Attack At Japan Factory

Latest Stories

  1. Manchester United 1-0 Newcastle United, Premier League 2025-26 Highlights: Red Devils Grab All Points - As It Happened

  2. Australia Vs England Highlights, 4th Ashes Test Day 2: ENG End 18-Match Winless Streak In AUS Soil, Avoid Whitewash

  3. Weekly Horoscope For December 28, 2025 – January 03, 2026: Growth And New Beginnings For Aries, Scorpio & Capricorn

  4. Gendering The Workplace: Why Female Employment Matters

  5. Cultural Diplomacy: The Faqir Khana Family In Ranjit Singh’s Punjab

  6. India Flags Grave Concern Over Attacks On Minorities In Bangladesh

  7. Indian-Origin Student Arrested In US On Arson, Threat Charges

  8. Putin: Russia Boosted Weapons Output 22-Fold Since Start Of Ukraine War