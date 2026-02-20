FIH Pro League: India Target Turnaround Against Spain In Hobart Opener

India begin their FIH Pro League overseas leg in Hobart against Spain, with new captain Hardik Singh aiming to spark a turnaround after disappointing home performances

P
PTI
Updated on:
Updated on:
FIH Pro League: India Target Turnaround Against Spain In Hobart Opener
FIH Pro League: India Target Turnaround Against Spain In Hobart Opener Photo: Hockey India
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Hardik Singh begins captaincy stint as India face Spain in Hobart

  • Team seeks turnaround after disappointing home leg results

  • Overseas matches crucial for Pro League standings and momentum

Outplayed at home, the Indian men's hockey team would be eager to bounce back and make a fresh start under new skipper Hardik Singh when it begins the FIH Pro League's overseas leg with a game against Spain in Hobart on Saturday.

The Hobart leg of the series, which also features hosts Australia, will be held till February 25 at the Tasmania Hockey Centre.

The recent Rourkela leg proved to be a painful learning curve for the Indians with losses to Argentina and Belgium. Regular skipper Harmanpreet Singh has taken a break to welcome his second child from the upcoming clutch of matches.

The team views these fixtures as a vital opportunity to test combinations, refine structure, and build momentum ahead of the upcoming FIH World Cup and the subsequent Asian Games.

After the campaign-opener against Spain, a high-octane clash against Australia is lined up for Sunday.

They will face Spain again on February 24 before concluding the leg with a final match against the formidable Australian side on February 25.

India and Spain have been evenly-matched in their last 10 encounters, claiming four regulation wins each, alongside two draws that India went on to win in shootouts.

Against Australia, high-scoring drama has been a constant. The hosts hold the statistical edge in their last 10 meetings with six wins to India's two (and two draws).

Related Content
Related Content

Two-time Olympic bronze medallist Hardik will lead the side that also features young players like Amandeep Lakra and Manmeet Singh, both of whom are looking to build on their recent senior debuts.

"It is a tremendous honour to lead the national team in a prestigious tournament like the Pro League. While we will certainly miss Harmanpreet's presence on the pitch, his absence provides a valuable opportunity for the rest of the group to step up and take charge," said Hardik.

"As a team, we have reviewed our recent matches, learned our lessons, and are entering Hobart with a highly positive and aggressive mindset," asserted the mid-field mainstay.

Rising stars such as Angad Bir Singh, Araijeet Singh Hundal, and Aditya Arjun Lalage will also be eager to prove their mettle in the forward line.

Sharing his thoughts on the young additions to the squad, Hardik said, "I am incredibly excited about the new faces joining us for this tour. Youngsters bring very fresh, fearless energy to our attacking lineup.

"They have worked exceptionally hard to earn their spots, and playing against top-tier teams like Australia and Spain is the perfect platform for them to express themselves.

"The entire group is motivated to support them, execute our plans, and play the brand of hockey India is known for." Match starts: 12 noon (IST).

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Australia Vs Oman Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Eliminated Sides Eye Consolation Win In Pallekele Clash

  2. Evolution of T20 World Cup Format: From 12 Teams In 2007 To 20-Team Global Spectacle

  3. New Zealand At ICC T20 World Cup 2026: How They Qualified For Super Eight Stage, Fixtures, Live Streaming

  4. Zimbabwe At ICC T20 World Cup 2026: How They Qualified For Super Eight Stage, Fixtures, Live Streaming

  5. IPL Could Cast A Shadow Over The Hundred: 'India Vs Pakistan' Battle In England's Franchise Cricket Too?

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Rybakina Vs Birrell, WTA Dubai Open: Australian Open Champion Eases Into Round Of 16

  2. Alcaraz Vs Rinderknech, ATP Qatar Open: Spaniard Continues Perfect Start To 2026

  3. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  4. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

  5. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Levels Tie After Nagal's Loss

Badminton

  1. Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: India Men Lose 1-3 To Korea, Women Fail To Defend Title After 0-3 Defeat

  2. India Vs Korea Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships: Srikanth Win Goes In Vain; Indian Challenge Ends In Quarters

  3. India-W Vs China-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026 QF: IND Go Down 0-3 To CHN

  4. India Vs Japan Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: JPN Secure 3-2 Comeback Victory Over IND

  5. India-W Vs Thailand-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: Malvika Bansod Loses, IND Go Down 2-3 In Group Y

Trending Stories

National News

  1. India's AI Legal Crisis: Governing Tomorrow's Technology With Yesterday's Laws

  2. AI Impact Summit 2026: Altman Calls For Global AI Regulator

  3. Sena (UBT) stakes claim to Rajya Sabha, legislative council seats MVA can win

  4. Was Cornered Within CPI(M) For Speaking Out Over Ideology, Principles: Pratikur Rahaman

  5. Kota: Man Detained For Threatening To Shoot Rahul Gandhi And 25 Congress MPs

Entertainment News

  1. Sidharth Malhotra Mourns The Loss Of His Father Sunil Malhotra In Moving Tribute

  2. The Tablet Review | Love’s Labour In The Shadow Of Stigma

  3. Varun Tandon Interview | “People Respond When They See Passion And Honesty In Your Work”

  4. Seven Years Of Kumbalangi Nights | Of Lost Fathers And Found Families

  5. Trijya Review | A Sensitive Meditation On The Slow Orbit Of Becoming

US News

  1. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  2. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  3. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  4. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

  5. Trump, Modi Seal Trade Deal: Tariff Reduced To 18%, Says US President

World News

  1. Will Justice Fail as Jeffrey Epstein’s Crimes Become Public Spectacle?

  2. Epstein Files: Who Is Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, Arrested Over Alleged Misconduct?

  3. Indian Victim In Jeffrey Epstein Files?

  4. A Page One Silence: How Mum's The Word In American Media's Coverage Of Epstein Files

  5. Epstein Files: Heads Of State And The Teflon Of Power

Latest Stories

  1. The Algorithm Of Trauma: Epstein Files, Media Spectacle, And The Cultural Addiction To Shock

  2. Nepal Election 2026: CPN-UML, RSP And Nepali Congress Release Election Manifestos

  3. SC Slams Pharma Firm Over Cough Syrup Deaths In Uzbekistan

  4. Veteran Filmmaker MM Baig Found Dead At His Residence

  5. Former Prince Andrew Detained Over Jeffrey Epstein Links – Released Hours Later

  6. Eric Dane, Grey's Anatomy And Euphoria Star, Passes Away At 53

  7. Four Militants Arrested In Manipur For Extortion Activities, Arms Recovered

  8. India A Vs Sri Lanka A Highlights, Women’s Asia Cup Rising Stars: Radha Yadav’s Heroics Lead IND-A Into Final