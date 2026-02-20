USA Vs Canada, Women's Ice Hockey Final: Keller’s Overtime Heroics Lead Americans To Olympic Gold
The USA women’s hockey team sealed their Milan-Cortina 2026 campaign with a 2-1 overtime win over Canada, claiming their third Olympic gold. Hilary Knight forced overtime with a late goal in her final Olympics, setting US records with 15 goals and 33 points, before Megan Keller scored the decisive backhander. Goalie Aerin Frankel made 30 saves, while Canada’s Kristin O’Neill scored a short-handed goal. The Americans went unbeaten, outscoring opponents 33-2, and extended their winning streak against Canada to eight games.
