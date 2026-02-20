USA Vs Canada, Women's Ice Hockey Final: Keller’s Overtime Heroics Lead Americans To Olympic Gold

The USA women’s hockey team sealed their Milan-Cortina 2026 campaign with a 2-1 overtime win over Canada, claiming their third Olympic gold. Hilary Knight forced overtime with a late goal in her final Olympics, setting US records with 15 goals and 33 points, before Megan Keller scored the decisive backhander. Goalie Aerin Frankel made 30 saves, while Canada’s Kristin O’Neill scored a short-handed goal. The Americans went unbeaten, outscoring opponents 33-2, and extended their winning streak against Canada to eight games.

United States' Grace Zumwinkle, left, and Taylor Heise celebrate after victory ceremony for women's ice hockey at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Milan, Italy. | Photo: AP/Hassan Ammar
United States' team celebrates after victory ceremony for women's ice hockey at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Milan, Italy. | Photo: AP/Hassan Ammar
Canada's Kristin O'Neill (43) and Kayle Osborne (82) hold hands as their team is given their silver medals after the women's ice hockey gold medal game at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Milan, Italy. | Photo: AP/Carolyn Kaster
United States' Grace Zumwinkle, right, and Taylor Heise celebrate after victory ceremony for women's ice hockey at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Milan, Italy. | Photo: AP/Hassan Ammar
United States players celebrate after the victory ceremony for women's ice hockey at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Milan, Italy. | Photo: AP/Hassan Ammar
The silver medal on Canada's Ella Shelton reflects during medals ceremony at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Milan, Italy. | Photo: AP/Hassan Ammar
Canada's players and United States players shake hands after the women's ice hockey gold medal game between the United States and Canada at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Milan, Italy. | Photo: Alexander Nemenov/Pool Photo via AP
United States' players celebrate after winning the women's ice hockey gold medal game between the United States and Canada at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Milan, Italy. | Photo: Alexander Nemenov/Pool Photo via AP
Canada's goalie Ann-Renee Desbiens defends during the women's ice hockey gold medal game between the United States and Canada at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Milan, Italy. | Photo: Alexander Nemenov/Pool Photo via AP
Players of the United States celebrate scoring their team's first goal during the women's ice hockey gold medal game between the United States and Canada at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Milan, Italy. | Photo: Alexander Nemenov/Pool Photo via AP
United States' Megan Keller (5) and Canada's Laura Stacey (7) battle for the puck during the second period of the women's ice hockey gold medal game at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Milan, Italy. | Photo: Alexander Nemenov/Pool Photo via AP
