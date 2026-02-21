FIH Pro League 2025-26: India Suffer 0-2 Loss To Spain In Opening Match Of Australian Leg

India's poor run of form under coach Craig Fulton continues as they suffer a 0-2 loss against Spain in the opening match of the Hobart leg of the FIH Men's Hockey Pro League 2025-26

P
PTI
Updated on:
Updated on:
india vs spain fih pro league 2025-26 australia leg match report
Indian Hockey Team players in action against Spain in FIH Pro League 2025-26 Australia leg match. Photo: TheHockeyIndia/X
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • India started their Australia leg of FIH Pro League 2025-26 with a loss

  • They got defeated 2-0 by Spain

  • India will play Australia in their next match

India's hopes of a revival in the FIH Men's Pro League were dashed as they suffered a 0–2 loss to Spain, continuing their unabated slump in form here on Saturday.

Goals from Ignacio Abajo (6th minute) and Ignacio Cobos (36th) proved decisive as Spain combined clinical finishing with disciplined defending to secure the win.

The Spaniards capitalised on their chances while India were unable to convert promising opportunities despite sustained attacking intent.

Outplayed by the opposition teams in the home leg in Rourkela with two losses each against Belgium and Argentina, the Indian team was hoping to bounce back and make a fresh start under new skipper Hardik Singh during the overseas leg.

The Hobart leg of the series, which also features hosts Australia, will be held till February 25.

India began the match with sharp, quick passing, looking to control possession early, but Spain's counter-attacking approach proved effective. Abajo capitalised on one such move, neatly deflecting the ball into the net to hand Spain an early lead.

Unfazed by the setback, India stayed committed to their structure, circulating the ball swiftly through midfield and probing Spain's defence with intent.

The Indian team created multiple promising openings and nearly found the equaliser towards the end of the quarter when Abhishek fired a powerful strike, only to be denied by an excellent save from Spanish goalkeeper Luis Calzado.

Related Content
Related Content

The second quarter produced end-to-end action, with both teams showing attacking intent and creating chances but failing to convert. Spain earned their second penalty corner of the match in the 24th minute. However, Indian goalkeeper Suraj Karkera stood tall to make a crucial save and prevent Spain from extending their lead.

In the closing minutes of the first half, Spain applied sustained pressure on India's defence, but the Indian side absorbed it well before launching quick counter-attacks of their own, including a promising circle entry that put Spain under pressure.

Despite both teams pushing for a goal, neither could find the net, and Spain carried a slender 1–0 advantage into half-time.

Soon after the restart, Suraj Karkera produced a brilliant save as Spain came out aggressively. Their pressure eventually paid off when Cobos struck from close range after finding himself unmarked inside the circle to double Spain's lead.

Buoyed by the goal, Spain continued to press high and earned five penalty corners towards the latter stages of the third quarter, but India's defence held firm with disciplined defending to deny any further damage.

Eager to stage a comeback, India began the fourth and final quarter on the front foot, spending sustained periods inside Spain’s circle and eventually earning their first penalty corner of the match, though they were unable to convert the opportunity.

At the other end, Indian goalkeeper Honnenahalli Shashikumar Mohith produced an impressive save in a one-on-one situation to prevent Spain from extending their lead.

With four minutes remaining, India withdrew their goalkeeper to add an extra outfield player in search of a breakthrough, increasing the pressure on Spain's defence.

Representative image. - File
Pakistan Hockey Fiasco: Federation Chief Resigns, Coach Also Offers To Step Down

BY PTI

However, despite their late push, India could not find the back of the net.

India will next take on hosts Australia in their second game of the Hobart leg of the Pro League on Sunday.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Pakistan Vs New Zealand LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8: Battle For Semi-Finals Begins In Colombo

  2. India Women Vs Australia Women Highlights, 3rd T20I: Mandhana, Shreyanka, Charani Script 2-1 Series Victory For IND

  3. New Zealand Vs Pakistan, T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8: H2H Record, Key Stats, Likely Playing XIs For Today’s Match

  4. Pakistan vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup 2026: Colombo Hourly Weather Forecast Today, What Happens If Match Is Abandoned

  5. New Zealand Vs Pakistan, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Preview: Kiwi Batters Aim To Tame PAK Spinners In Super 8 Opener

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Rybakina Vs Birrell, WTA Dubai Open: Australian Open Champion Eases Into Round Of 16

  2. Alcaraz Vs Rinderknech, ATP Qatar Open: Spaniard Continues Perfect Start To 2026

  3. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  4. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

  5. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Levels Tie After Nagal's Loss

Badminton

  1. Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: India Men Lose 1-3 To Korea, Women Fail To Defend Title After 0-3 Defeat

  2. India Vs Korea Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships: Srikanth Win Goes In Vain; Indian Challenge Ends In Quarters

  3. India-W Vs China-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026 QF: IND Go Down 0-3 To CHN

  4. India Vs Japan Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: JPN Secure 3-2 Comeback Victory Over IND

  5. India-W Vs Thailand-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: Malvika Bansod Loses, IND Go Down 2-3 In Group Y

Trending Stories

National News

  1. No Rupture In Alliance, Yet TN Congress Keeps Power-Sharing Demand Alive

  2. AI Impact Summit 2026: Water Stress From Data Centres A Cause For Concern

  3. Youth Congress Stages Shirtless Protest At AI Summit; BJP Leaders React

  4. AI Impact Summit 2026: Altman Calls For Global AI Regulator

  5. Big Boost To ‘PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana’ In Nellore

Entertainment News

  1. Do Deewane Seher Mein Review | Mrunal Thakur And Siddhant Chaturvedi Anchor A Sincere, Albeit Undercooked Mumbai Romance

  2. Sidharth Malhotra Mourns The Loss Of His Father Sunil Malhotra In Moving Tribute

  3. The Tablet Review | Love’s Labour In The Shadow Of Stigma

  4. Varun Tandon Interview | “People Respond When They See Passion And Honesty In Your Work”

  5. Seven Years Of Kumbalangi Nights | Of Lost Fathers And Found Families

US News

  1. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  2. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  3. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  4. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

  5. Trump, Modi Seal Trade Deal: Tariff Reduced To 18%, Says US President

World News

  1. Trump’s Iran Gamble: Is Washington Ready to Strike And What Lies Ahead?

  2. Will Justice Fail as Jeffrey Epstein’s Crimes Become Public Spectacle?

  3. US Supreme Court Strikes Down Trump’s Global Tariffs

  4. How Language Prepares The Ground For Exploitation

  5. Bad Karma: New Age Guru Under Epstein Saga Shadow

Latest Stories

  1. International Mother Language Day:  The Quest For Linguistic Identity

  2. Book Review: No Easy Redemptions in This Unknown City

  3. Epstein’s Empire of Exploitation: The Survivors’ Battle Against a Protected System

  4. 'Stay Out Of Politics': How Wim Wenders Triggered Outrage At The Berlinale

  5. 'India Rushed Into One-Sided Deal': Congress After US Tariff Ruling

  6. RSS Not Driven By Political Power, Says Mohan Bhagwat

  7. O Romeo Box Office Collection Day 8: Shahid Kapoor Film Dips 27%, Earns ₹2.25 Crore

  8. India Vs Spain Highlights, FIH Hockey Pro League 2025-26: IND Fall To ESP 2–0 In Hobart