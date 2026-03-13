IPL 2026: KSCA Meets State Expert Committee To Review Security Upgrades At M Chinnaswamy Stadium

KSCA briefed the state government’s Expert Committee on security upgrades at M Chinnaswamy Stadium as preparations continue to ensure the venue is ready for IPL matches

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File photo of the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. | Photo: X/RCB
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Summary of this article

  • KSCA officials briefed the state Expert Committee on security upgrades at M Chinnaswamy Stadium ahead of IPL

  • The works focus on improving crowd safety, entry and exit routes at the venue

  • The review is part of preparations to ensure the stadium is ready for IPL matches

The Karnataka State Cricket Association officials on Friday, March 13, met the state government constituted Expert Committee, giving detailed presentation of the security enhancement works being carried out at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium ahead of the IPL.

The state government has recently green-lighted the conduct of IPL matches at the venue after months of uncertainty owing to the stampede on June 4, 2025.

Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru will take on former champions Sunrisers Hyderabad here in the inaugural match of the IPL 2026 on March 28.

“We wish to inform you that the Expert Committee constituted by the Government of Karnataka held a meeting today with officials of the KSCA and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the Karnataka State Cricket Association,” said Vinay Mruthyunjaya, the official KSCA spokesperson.

Apart from the season's inaugural match, the RCB Unbox function and the opening ceremony are also scheduled to be held here.

Also Read: RCB Confirm Return To M. Chinnaswamy Stadium For IPL 2026 Home Matches

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“During the meeting, KSCA made a detailed presentation on the infrastructural upgradations / arrangements and safety measures undertaken at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, in line with the recommendations of the Expert Committee that are to be implemented under Phase-I of the compliance framework,” he added.

The RCB will play five home matches at the Chinnaswamy Stadium this season, while the remaining two will be staged at Raipur.

“Representatives of RCB and their associated operational agencies also presented their preparedness and operational plans for the smooth and orderly conduct of the upcoming IPL matches.

“The discussions were constructive and positive, and all stakeholders reaffirmed their commitment to ensuring that the matches can be conducted in a safe, well-regulated, and seamless manner,” added Mruthyunjaya.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 News updates, T20 World Cup Schedule, T20 world cup teams' Squad, T20 World Cup 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs & wickets of T20 World Cup 2026.

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