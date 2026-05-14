PBKS Vs MI Match Prediction, IPL 2026? Who Will Win Today's Match In Dharamsala?

Summary of this article
As per Chat GPT, PBKS have a 55% chance of winning the match against MI
PBKS beat MI by 7 wickets when they met last time in IPL 2026
The match will be played at the picturesque Dharamsala Cricket Stadium
Punjab Kings (PBKS) will look to redeem themselves after four consecutive losses as they take on Mumbai Indians (MI) at the picturesque Dharamsala Cricket Stadium on Thursday, May 14.
PBKS started on a high note in the Indian Premier League 2026, winning six straight matches, but lost their momentum midway and are currently in 4th spot in the standings with 13 points in 11 matches.
MI, on the other hand, who started the tournament with a win, have been abysmal since then and have crashed out of the tournament with three matches left. They are currently languishing in 9th position with only 6 points in 11 games.
PBKS' batting has been in form right through the tournament, but they have found themselves on the losing end in recent times, mainly because of an underwhelming effort by their bowlers.
Their pace attack has the worst economy in the tournament. Ashdeep Singh, who bowled well in the last game, has had a mixed tournament so far in totality, while his partners have been changing in the form of Xavier Bartlett, Lockie Ferguson, and Ben Dwarshius.
A massive improvement in catching and ground fielding is also expected from Iyer and Co.
While in the MI camp, Hardik Pandya's return is still a mystery. The Indian all-rounder missed the last two games due to a niggle, and Surykumar Yadav has taken the captaincy in these matches.
The opening pair of Rohit Sharma and Ryan Rickelton have fared well for them and will be expected to provide a solid start against PBKS too.
However, their bowling has been a concern in the tournament as Trent Boult has looked a pale shadow of himself, while Jasprit Bumrah has been ineffective in the tournament when it comes to taking wickets.
PBKS Vs MI, IPL 2026: Match Prediction
According to Chat GPT, while the contest looks pretty matched, it still believes that the Punjab Kings still have a 55% chance of winning the match against the Mumbai Indians.
PBKS looks like a well-settled unit as compared to MI and have more players in form. They also have beaten MI comprehensively in this season; however, given the star-studded unit MI possess, they can any day make a comeback and beat Punjab.
PBKS Vs MI, IPL 2026: Likely XI
Punjab Kings: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Cooper Connolly, Shreyas Iyer (c), Marcus Stoinis, Shashank Singh, Suryansh Shedge, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett/Lockie Ferguson, Yash Thakur, Arshdeep Singh
Impact Player: Yuzvendra Chahal
Mumbai Indians: Ryan Rickelton (wk), Rohit Sharma, Naman Dhir, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Will Jacks, Raj Angad Bawa, Corbin Bosch, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Ashwani Kumar/Shardul Thakur
Impact Player: AM Ghazanfar
Who will win today's match between PBKS and MI?
According to Chat GPT, PBKS have a 55% chance of winning the match against MI
Will there be rain in today's PBKS vs MI match in Dharamsala?
There is rain prediction in Dharamsala before the match but not during the match.