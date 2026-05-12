IPL Dispatch: Pace Proves Ace In Dharamsala; Unheralded Madhav Tiwari Shines Bright

Summary of this article
All 39 overs in match 55 at Dharamsala were bowled by pacers
Madhav Tiwari, playing his second IPL game, produced Player of the Match performance
Rahul Dravid announced as owner of European T20 Premier League's Dublin Guardians
With its picturesque setting and rarefied air, Dharamsala's HPCA stadium is peerless as a cricket venue. The first Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 game there was bound to throw up something novel, and it sure did. Markedly seamer-friendly conditions meant not a single over of spin was bowled in the 39 sent down overall in match 55, between hosts Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Delhi Capitals (DC).
The last time an IPL clash had these many overs bowled by pacers was all the way back in the inaugural 2008 edition, when southern rivals Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Chennai Super Kings played a match lasting 39.4 overs with no spin at all. On Monday (May 11, 2026), the rare occurrence kept the league's leading wicket-taker Yuzvendra Chahal away from the ball — a move debated hotly afterwards.
Delhi completed the highest successful T20 chase ever at the venue to keep their tiny qualification hopes alive. Punjab, on the other hand, slipped to their fourth consecutive loss and inadvertently made the playoffs race more interesting.
Madhav Magic
A 22-year-old with no senior domestic cricket experience made the difference for DC. Madhav Tiwari had only played one IPL game in the previous season before Monday, and delivered the goods with bat as well as ball in his second outing. The Madhya Pradesh all-rounder dislodged the dangerous Priyansh Arya for 56 and then got rid of Cooper Connolly at a crucial juncture in the game to help limit PBKS to 210.
Madhav then played his part in the chase, staying unbeaten on 18 off just eight balls to help the Capitals get over the line in the 19th over. Asked by commentator Raunak Kapoor at the post-match presentation about whether he considers himself more of a bowler or a batter, the Player of the Match had the perfect response: "I would like to say I am a 100 percent bowler and a 100 percent batter".
Photo Of The Day
Not all fielding efforts have a happy ending. Sometimes, just the attempt is evocative enough to draw mentions. Tristan Stubbs' acrobatic pursuit of Priyansh Arya's pick-up shot at deep backward square leg was one instance of that.
Stubbs was spectacularly airborne at the fence, and had he managed to get his fingers to the ball and hold on, it would indubitably have been the catch of the season. Instead, Arya got his second six of the first over by Mitchell Starc and went on to smash a 24-ball fifty. It is another matter that the southpaw's knock itself went in vain, eventually.
Not So Gentlemanly
From coaches losing their cool to franchise owners allegedly stepping into restricted zones and support staff facing scrutiny over mobile phone usage, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has called out a growing discipline problem in IPL 2026. The message coming from the board is loud and clear: the league's Code of Conduct is no longer something teams can afford to treat casually.
Monday threw up two instances of that. RCB head coach Andy Flower's animated exchange with the fourth umpire during their Mumbai Indians face-off invited a fine for the “use of an audible obscenity during a match.” Hours later, Tim David was issued two demerit points and fined 30 per cent of his match fee for "using a gesture that is obscene, offensive or insulting" in the same game.
On Tuesday's Menu...
Punjab's latest defeat has caused RCB, SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Gujarat Titans (GT) to remain in the top three spots of the standings. SRH and GT are on collision course next, with Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi stadium set to host a crucial match 56.
SRH have found their rhythm at the right time, with the resounding 33-run win over PBKS underlining their immense batting potential. But they cannot afford complacency as the race for the playoffs remains extremely tight and a single misstep could prove costly. As for GT, their well-rounded bowling attack is complementing the star-studded top order nicely, and they would hope for all units to fire for a net run rate-boosting win at home.
Quote Of The Day
Punjab captain Shreyas Iyer was visibly disappointed to lose a game which his team looked like winning for the most part. He did not mince words in his assessment, blaming the team's bowling and fielding after failing to defend what he felt was a total "30 runs more" than par on a tricky pitch.
"I won't beat around the bush, I'll just say fielding and bowling again," Iyer said on what went wrong. The India batter said he thought of bringing in impact substitute Chahal into the attack but changed his mind upon seeing the assistance for the seamers from the surface.
"There was absolutely a thought in my mind (on introducing Chahal), but the way ball was seaming and the way it was helping seamers, I think if we would have executed our line and length precisely, we could have been able to extract wickets, but unfortunately again, we didn't."
Elsewhere...
On a rain-affected Day 4 of the opening Test in Mirpur, skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto and Mominul Haque hit resolute half-centuries as Bangladesh reached 152 for 3 against Pakistan. The hosts' lead grew to 179 runs, keeping them on course to push for a result on the final day after bad light forced an early end to play with Shanto unbeaten on 58 and Mushfiqur Rahim on 16.
Meanwhile, India retained the top position in the ICC's men's ODI team rankings after the latest annual update with reigning world champions Australia claiming the third spot. India have slipped marginally by a single rating point, and now have 118 points to their name.
Elsewhere, the Men In Blue's former coach Rahul Dravid was announced as the owner of Dublin Guardians ahead of launch of the European T20 Premier League. "What attracted me to ETPL was the larger vision behind it, the opportunity to help grow cricket in Europe by strengthening grassroots development and creating pathways for emerging talent across Ireland and Europe," Dravid said in a release.
The league is expected to feature international stars including Mitchell Marsh, Tim David, Mitchell Santner, Liam Livingstone, Glenn Maxwell, Faf du Plessis, Heinrich Klaasen among others. The inaugural season is scheduled between August 26 and September 20.
Who won the PBKS vs DC, IPL 2026 match?
Delhi Capitals won match 55 of Indian Premier League 2026 against Punjab Kings by three wickets.
Who was named Player of the Match in the PBKS vs DC, IPL 2026 match?
Madhav Tiwari was named Player of the Match in the PBKS vs DC, IPL 2026 match for his unbeaten 18 runs off eight balls and bowling figures of 2/40.
Who holds the Purple Cap and Orange Cap after match 55 of IPL 2026?
Bhuvneshwar Kumar holds the Purple Cap after match 55 of IPL 2026 with 21 wickets, while Heinrich Klaasen holds the Orange Cap with 494 runs.