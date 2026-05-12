IPL Dispatch: Pace Proves Ace In Dharamsala; Unheralded Madhav Tiwari Shines Bright

Madhav Tiwari, second left, celebrates the wicket of Priyansh Arya with teammates during the Indian Premier League match between Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings in Dharamsala. Photo: AP/Ashwini Bhatia

Madhav Tiwari, second left, celebrates the wicket of Priyansh Arya with teammates during the Indian Premier League match between Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings in Dharamsala. Photo: AP/Ashwini Bhatia