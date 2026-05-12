IPL 2026 Points Table: Check Out How PBKS' Loss To DC Shapes The Race To Playoffs

Delhi Capitals' Auqib Nabi with teammate Madhav Tiwari celebrate after wining against Punjab Kings during the Indian Premier League cricket match in Dharamshala, India, Monday, May 11, 2026. AP Photo/Ashwini Bhatia

Delhi Capitals' Auqib Nabi with teammate Madhav Tiwari celebrate after wining against Punjab Kings during the Indian Premier League cricket match in Dharamshala, India, Monday, May 11, 2026. AP Photo/Ashwini Bhatia