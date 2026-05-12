IPL 2026 Points Table: Check Out How PBKS' Loss To DC Shapes The Race To Playoffs

Summary of this article
DC pip PBKS by 3 wickets and save itself from official elimination
This was PBKS' fourth successive loss of the season
The winner between GT and SRH will on May 11 will replace RCB at the top of the points table
As the 19th edition of the Indian Premier League approaches its business end, things are getting heated up both on the field and in the points table.
While two teams are already officially out of the tournament in the form of Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Mumbai Indians (MI), Delhi Capitals (DC) manage to live another day as they beat Punjab Kings (PBKS) by 3 wickets in a high-scoring affair.
After being invited to bat first on a picturesque Dharamshala Cricket Stadium, PBKS put on a solid 210 runs on board on the back of blistering half-centuries by Priyansh Arya and Shreyas Iyer and a quick finish by Suryansh Shedge (21 off 8 balls).
In reply, DC lose three early wickets, but Axar Patel and David Miller hold ground to get their team into a strong position with Ashutosh Sharma and Madhav Tiwari finishing things off with a fiery cameo at the end.
DC's Playoff Hopes Hang By A Thread
With this win, Delhi Capitals have still kept them in the playoffs race, but their chances of qualifying are highly improbable. DC are placed 7th in the points table with 10 points from 12 games and an NRR of -0.993.
With only two games remaining, they could only reach a maximum of 14 points, which doesn't ensure them a sure shot place, as other teams are expected to finish with points, and in that case, NRR will come into the picture.
DC's NRR is pretty bad, and they'll have to not only win both the matches but with huge margins to make a case for themselves, which looks like a distant dream in the current scenario.
Traffic Jam in the Middle of Points Table
The middle is where the muddle is, with Punjab Kings, Chennai Super Kings, and Rajasthan Royals all stuck at six wins from 11 matches. PBKS is at the 4th spot as they have 13 points, while CSK and RR are in 5th and 6th position respectively, with just NRR separating both of them.
Out of these three teams, PBKS are the best placed as they need to win two out of three games to book a spot in the playoff, while also having a chance to finish in the top two by winning all three matches and getting to 19 points.
Even if they manage to win only one game, they would still have a significant chance of making it through, as they'll then finish at 15 points.
However, for both CSK and RR, only winning at least two of their three match will get them to 16 points and give them a surety of making it to the playoffs; otherwise, for anything less than that, they'll be dependent on other results to go in their favor.
Race To The Qualifiers At Top
While the top three are ahead in the race to finish at the top two, it's not a done deal, as the middle teams can still brush them aside to gain the top spot. RCB, SRH, and GT are at the 1st, 2nd, and 3rd position, respectively, with 14 points from 7 wins in 11 matches, with just NRR separating them. Any of the team can finish at the top.
GT and SRH will face each other today in a high-voltage clash, and the team winning the match will not only qualify for the playoffs but will also become the top contender to finish in the top two.
IPL 2026 Points Table
|Position
|Team
|Played
|Won
|Lost
|No Result
|Points
|NRR
|1
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|11
|7
|4
|0
|14
|1.103
|2
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|11
|7
|4
|0
|14
|0.737
|3
|Gujarat Titans
|11
|7
|4
|0
|14
|0.228
|4
|Punjab Kings
|11
|6
|4
|1
|13
|0.428
|5
|Chennai Super Kings
|11
|6
|5
|0
|12
|0.185
|6
|Rajasthan Royals
|11
|6
|5
|0
|12
|0.082
|7
|Delhi Capitals
|12
|5
|7
|0
|10
|-0.993
|8
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|10
|4
|5
|1
|9
|-0.169
|9
|Mumbai Indians (E)
|11
|3
|8
|0
|6
|-0.585
|10
|Lucknow Super Giants (E)
|11
|3
|8
|0
|6
|-0.907
IPL 2026: Eliminated Teams
MI and LSG are officially out of the IPL 2026 play-off qualifying race. Defeats at the hands of CSK and RCB, respectively have left them with very little to do. Lucknow Super Giants and Mumbai Indians have had a disastrous campaign in the IPL 2026 and with three games to go, they would look to end on a high and also test their bench strength.
Who won in the match between PBKS and DC?
DC beat PBKS by 3 wickets to save itself from official elimination.
Who is currently at the top of the points table in IPL 2026?
RCB is sitting at the top currently with 14 points in 11 matches.