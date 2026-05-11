PBKS Vs DC, IPL 2026: Who Is Madhav Tiwari? Madhya Pradesh's All-Rounder With No Domestic Experience

Madhya Pradesh all-rounder, Madhav Tiwari, who had played just one IPL match got the priced wicket of dangerous Priyansh Arya for 56 at the Dharamshala Cricket Stadium on Monday, May 11

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Vikas Patwal
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Who Is Madhav Tiwari?
Delhi Capitals' Madhav Tiwari runs into bowl during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings in Dharamshala, India, Monday, May 11, 2026. AP Photo/Ashwini Bhatia
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Summary of this article

  • Madhav Tiwari picks the wickets of Priyansh Arya and Cooper Connolly in his 2nd match

  • Tiwar finished with a figures of 4-40-2 on a placid Dharamshala pitch

  • Madhav Tiwari is yet to make his domestic debut

Delhi Capitals (DC) are up against Punjab Kings in match 55 of the Indian Premier League 2026 at the beautiful Dharamshala Cricket Stadium on Monday, May 11.

DC are on the verge of crashing out of the tournament with only 8 points from 11 matches, which gives their management the license to experiment with their team, and it reflected in their playing XI against PBKS, where they brought in Abhishek Porel and Madhav Tiwari.

While Abhishek Porel is yet to show his prowess with the bat, Madhav Tiwari, who's playing just his second IPL game displayed his abilities with the ball by dismissing the dangerous Priyansh Arya for 56.

Check out the live score of PBKS vs DC here.

Who Is Madhav Tiwari?

Born in the small village of Maulganj in Madhya Pradesh, Madhav Tiwari was acquired by Delhi Capitals for INR 40 lakhs at the 2025 IPL mega auction despite having no prior domestic experience. He had played only one game before this one against the Mumbai Indians last year.

Madhav was part of the Bhopal Leopards in the Madhya Pradesh T20 league, where he was captained by GT's Arshad Khan and played alongside SRH's Aniket Verma. He scored 108 runs in five innings in the league at a high strike rate of 180, including a 65 off 31 balls against Rewa Jaguars in the semi-final.

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Though he hasn't made his First-Class and List-A debut yet, he was still a part of Madhya Pradesh's U-19 and U-23 teams. He also featured in the 2024-25 season of the CK Nayadu Trophy and slammed 2 half-centuries in the tournament.

Madhav Tiwari impressed with the figures of 4-40-2 on a placid Dharamshala pitch and got the key wickets of well-set Priyansh Arya and Cooper Connolly.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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