PBKS Vs DC, IPL 2026: Check Dharamsala's Hourly Weather Forecast For Today’s Indian Premier League Match

Summary of this article
PBKS take on DC in Dharamsala in match 55 of IPL 2026
DC have been woeful form whereas PBKS are looking to halt their three-match losing run
Dharamsala weather info listed
Shreyas Iyer's Punjab Kings (PBKS) will be eyeing a win over Axar Patel-led Delhi Capitals (DC) in match 55 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 on Monday, May 11 at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala.
Punjab Kings are on a three-match losing run and would look to halt that rot with a win against an out-of-form Delhi Capitals. PBKS are couple of wins away from sealing the play-off spot and could start that with a victory against DC in Dharamsala.
DC, on the other hand, are mathematically still in the qualifying race but have to depend on other results going their way. Axar Patel has already announced that they are planning for next season and would look to test their bench strength for tonight's fixture.
PBKS vs DC, IPL 2026: Check Dharamsala's Hourly Weather Forecast For Today
Today evening is expected to see patchy clouds in Dharamsala. The temperature vary from 19 degrees Celsius to 22 degrees Celsius and the humidity will be at 50%. There is just 1% chance of rain and hence, we have a full game on our hands.
PBKS Vs DC, IPL 2026: Head-To-Head
Matches played: 36
Punjab Kings won: 18
Delhi Capitals won: 17
No result: 1
PBKS Vs DC, IPL 2026: Squads
Punjab Kings Squad: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh(w), Cooper Connolly, Shreyas Iyer(c), Marcus Stoinis, Suryansh Shedge, Shashank Singh, Marco Jansen, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Lockie Ferguson, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Harpreet Brar, Vishnu Vinod, Musheer Khan, Xavier Bartlett, Mitchell Owen, Azmatullah Omarzai, Ben Dwarshuis, Praveen Dubey, Yash Thakur, Nehal Wadhera, Harnoor Singh, Pyla Avinash, Vishal Nishad
Delhi Capitals Squad: Pathum Nissanka, KL Rahul(w), Nitish Rana, Sameer Rizvi, Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel(c), Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Lungi Ngidi, Mukesh Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Karun Nair, T Natarajan, Abishek Porel, David Miller, Dushmantha Chameera, Kyle Jamieson, Rehan Ahmed, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Prithvi Shaw, Auqib Nabi Dar, Tripurana Vijay, Sahil Parakh, Madhav Tiwari