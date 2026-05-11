PBKS Vs DC, IPL 2026: Check Dharamsala's Hourly Weather Forecast For Today’s Indian Premier League Match

PBKS Vs DC, IPL 2026: Get Dharamsala's hourly weather report and Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals head-to-head record for the match 55 at Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium

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Dharamsala Stadium, HPCA, AP Photo, IPL 2024
Dharamsala Photo: AP
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • PBKS take on DC in Dharamsala in match 55 of IPL 2026

  • DC have been woeful form whereas PBKS are looking to halt their three-match losing run

  • Dharamsala weather info listed

Shreyas Iyer's Punjab Kings (PBKS) will be eyeing a win over Axar Patel-led Delhi Capitals (DC) in match 55 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 on Monday, May 11 at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala.

Punjab Kings are on a three-match losing run and would look to halt that rot with a win against an out-of-form Delhi Capitals. PBKS are couple of wins away from sealing the play-off spot and could start that with a victory against DC in Dharamsala.

DC, on the other hand, are mathematically still in the qualifying race but have to depend on other results going their way. Axar Patel has already announced that they are planning for next season and would look to test their bench strength for tonight's fixture.

PBKS vs DC, IPL 2026: Check Dharamsala's Hourly Weather Forecast For Today

Dharamsala Weather Photo: AccuWeather
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Today evening is expected to see patchy clouds in Dharamsala. The temperature vary from 19 degrees Celsius to 22 degrees Celsius and the humidity will be at 50%. There is just 1% chance of rain and hence, we have a full game on our hands.

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PBKS Vs DC, IPL 2026: Head-To-Head

  • Matches played: 36

  • Punjab Kings won: 18

  • Delhi Capitals won: 17

  • No result: 1

PBKS Vs DC, IPL 2026: Squads

Punjab Kings Squad: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh(w), Cooper Connolly, Shreyas Iyer(c), Marcus Stoinis, Suryansh Shedge, Shashank Singh, Marco Jansen, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Lockie Ferguson, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Harpreet Brar, Vishnu Vinod, Musheer Khan, Xavier Bartlett, Mitchell Owen, Azmatullah Omarzai, Ben Dwarshuis, Praveen Dubey, Yash Thakur, Nehal Wadhera, Harnoor Singh, Pyla Avinash, Vishal Nishad

Delhi Capitals Squad: Pathum Nissanka, KL Rahul(w), Nitish Rana, Sameer Rizvi, Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel(c), Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Lungi Ngidi, Mukesh Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Karun Nair, T Natarajan, Abishek Porel, David Miller, Dushmantha Chameera, Kyle Jamieson, Rehan Ahmed, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Prithvi Shaw, Auqib Nabi Dar, Tripurana Vijay, Sahil Parakh, Madhav Tiwari

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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