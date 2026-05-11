PBKS Vs DC, IPL 2026: See Best Photos From Indian Premier League Match 55 At Dharamsala's HPCA Stadium
Delhi Capitals (DC) skipper Axar Patel won the toss and opted to field against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in match 55 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala on Monday (May 11). Australian left-arm medium pacer Ben Dwarshius will make his debut for PBKS, replacing an injured Lockie Ferguson. DC, meanwhile, made five changes, bringing in Abishek Porel, Sahil Parekh, David Miller, Madhav Tiwary and Auqib Nabi. Punjab are desperate to arrest a three-game slide with the playoffs race heating up, and a victory tonight would take them to the top spot. Delhi, on the other hand, are on the verge of elimination with just eight points and face a do-or-die scenario to stand any chance of qualifying.
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