PBKS Vs DC, IPL 2026: See Best Photos From Indian Premier League Match 55 At Dharamsala's HPCA Stadium

Delhi Capitals (DC) skipper Axar Patel won the toss and opted to field against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in match 55 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala on Monday (May 11). Australian left-arm medium pacer Ben Dwarshius will make his debut for PBKS, replacing an injured Lockie Ferguson. DC, meanwhile, made five changes, bringing in Abishek Porel, Sahil Parekh, David Miller, Madhav Tiwary and Auqib Nabi. Punjab are desperate to arrest a three-game slide with the playoffs race heating up, and a victory tonight would take them to the top spot. Delhi, on the other hand, are on the verge of elimination with just eight points and face a do-or-die scenario to stand any chance of qualifying.

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Indian Premier League: Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals
Punjab Kings' captain Shreyas Iyer, left, tosses the coin as Delhi Capitals' captain Axar Patel calls it before the Indian Premier League cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings in Dharamshala, India. | Photo: AP/Ashwini Bhatia
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Indian Premier League: Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings
Punjab Kings' coach Ricky Ponting, squatting left, speaks to Punjab Kings' openers Prabhsimran Singh, center, and Priyansh Arya before the Indian Premier League cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings in Dharamshala, India. | Photo: AP/Ashwini Bhatia
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IPL 2026: Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals
Punjab Kings' Priyansh Arya, left, and Punjab Kings' Prabhsimran Singh walk out to bat during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings in Dharamshala, India. | Photo: AP/Ashwini Bhatia
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Priyansh Arya Indian Premier League
Punjab Kings' Priyansh Arya plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings in Dharamshala, India. | Photo: AP/Ashwini Bhatia
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Tristan Stubbs Indian Premier League 2026
Delhi Capitals' Tristan Stubbs attempts unsuccessfully to take a catch during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings in Dharamshala, India. | Photo: AP/Ashwini Bhatia
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Prabhsimran Singh Indian Premier League 2026
Punjab Kings' Prabhsimran Singh plays a shot during an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals, in Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh. | Photo: PTI/Karma Bhutia
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Punjab Kings Priyansh Arya celebrates his fifty runs
Punjab Kings' Priyansh Arya celebrates his fifty runs during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings in Dharamshala, India. | Photo: AP/Ashwini Bhatia
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IPL 2026: Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings
Punjab Kings' Priyansh Arya and Punjab Kings' Prabhsimran Singh run between the wickets during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings in Dharamshala, India. | Photo: AP/Ashwini Bhatia
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Auqib Nabi Indian Premier League 2026
Delhi Capitals' Auqib Nabi reacts after successfully taking a catch to dismiss Punjab Kings' Prabhsimran Singh during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings in Dharamshala, India. Photo: AP/Ashwini Bhatia
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Punjab Kings captain Shreyas Iyer
Punjab Kings' captain Shreyas Iyer plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings in Dharamshala, India. | Photo: AP/Ashwini Bhatia
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IPL 2026: PBKS vs DC
Delhi Capitals' Madhav Tiwari, center, celebrates the wicket of Punjab Kings' Priyansh Arya with teammates during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings in Dharamshala, India. | Photo: AP/Ashwini Bhatia
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Preity Zinta Indian Premier League 2026
Punjab Kings' co-owner Preity Zinta, second right, during an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals, in Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh. | Photo: PTI/Karma Bhutia
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Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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