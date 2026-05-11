PBKS Vs DC, IPL 2026: See Best Photos From Indian Premier League Match 55 At Dharamsala's HPCA Stadium

Punjab Kings' captain Shreyas Iyer, left, tosses the coin as Delhi Capitals' captain Axar Patel calls it before the Indian Premier League cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings in Dharamshala, India. | Photo: AP/Ashwini Bhatia

1/11 Punjab Kings' coach Ricky Ponting, squatting left, speaks to Punjab Kings' openers Prabhsimran Singh, center, and Priyansh Arya before the Indian Premier League cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings in Dharamshala, India. | Photo: AP/Ashwini Bhatia





2/11 Punjab Kings' Priyansh Arya, left, and Punjab Kings' Prabhsimran Singh walk out to bat during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings in Dharamshala, India. | Photo: AP/Ashwini Bhatia





3/11 Punjab Kings' Priyansh Arya plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings in Dharamshala, India. | Photo: AP/Ashwini Bhatia





4/11 Delhi Capitals' Tristan Stubbs attempts unsuccessfully to take a catch during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings in Dharamshala, India. | Photo: AP/Ashwini Bhatia





5/11 Punjab Kings' Prabhsimran Singh plays a shot during an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals, in Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh. | Photo: PTI/Karma Bhutia





6/11 Punjab Kings' Priyansh Arya celebrates his fifty runs during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings in Dharamshala, India. | Photo: AP/Ashwini Bhatia





7/11 Punjab Kings' Priyansh Arya and Punjab Kings' Prabhsimran Singh run between the wickets during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings in Dharamshala, India. | Photo: AP/Ashwini Bhatia





8/11 Delhi Capitals' Auqib Nabi reacts after successfully taking a catch to dismiss Punjab Kings' Prabhsimran Singh during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings in Dharamshala, India. Photo: AP/Ashwini Bhatia





9/11 Punjab Kings' captain Shreyas Iyer plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings in Dharamshala, India. | Photo: AP/Ashwini Bhatia





10/11 Delhi Capitals' Madhav Tiwari, center, celebrates the wicket of Punjab Kings' Priyansh Arya with teammates during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings in Dharamshala, India. | Photo: AP/Ashwini Bhatia





11/11 Punjab Kings' co-owner Preity Zinta, second right, during an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals, in Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh. | Photo: PTI/Karma Bhutia





