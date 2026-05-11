PBKS Vs DC Toss Update, IPL 2026: Punjab Kings To Bat First; Check Playing XIs

PBKS Vs DC, IPL 2026: Delhi Capitals have won the toss and elected to bowl first at the serene Dharamshala Cricket Stadium, Himachal Pradesh on Monday, May 11

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PBKS Vs DC Toss, IPL 2026
Delhi Capitals have won the toss and elected to bowl first at the serene Dharamshala Cricket Stadium, Himachal Pradesh on Monday, May 11. Photo: X/IPL
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • DC have won the toss and elected to bowl first

  • PBKS have lost their last three consecutive matches of the season

  • PBKS chased down 265 runs against DC in their last match

Punjab Kings (PBKS) is up against Delhi Capitals (DC) in match 55 of the Indian Premier League 2026 at the serene Dharamshala Cricket Stadium, Himachal Pradesh on Monday, May 11.

The last time these teams met, PBKS etched their name in history by chasing down a mammoth 265-run target set by DC in Delhi. Since then, a lot has changed for both teams with respect to their playoff qualification chances.

While DC is almost out of the race to qualify for the playoffs by losing their last five of their last six matches, PBKS have been dethroned from their top spot and slid to the 4th spot by losing their last three consecutive games.

With at least two wins needed in their remaining four matches, PBKS's skipper, Shreyas Iyer would want his team to continue the fearless approach that has brought success for them in the first half of the season. However PBKS' bowling and fielding department need to reflect on their performances especially in the last three games and make amends to get back on winning ways.

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On the other hand, DC have a lot of introspection to be done on their part with their spin and batting department failing at crucial moments throughout the season. Mathematically, DC are not out of the playoff race yet but it is highly unlikely that they would advance in the tournament.

Check out the live score of PBKS vs DC here.

PBKS Vs DC, IPL 2026: Toss Update

Delhi Capitals have won the toss and elected to bowl first in Dharamshala.

PBKS Vs DC, IPL 2026: Playing XIs

Punjab Kings: Prabhsimran Singh(w), Priyansh Arya, Cooper Connolly, Shreyas Iyer(c), Suryansh Shedge, Marcus Stoinis, Shashank Singh, Marco Jansen, Ben Dwarshuis, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal

Delhi Capitals: KL Rahul(w), Abishek Porel, Sahil Parakh, Tristan Stubbs, David Miller, Axar Patel(c), Madhav Tiwari, Mukesh Kumar, Auqib Nabi Dar, Mitchell Starc, Lungi Ngidi

PBKS Vs DC, IPL 2026: Start Time, Streaming

The match 55 of IPL 2026 between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals will be telecast live on the Star Sport Network. It will also be streamed live on the Jio Hotstar app. The live action action will begin at 7:30 PM IST.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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