PBKS Vs DC Toss Update, IPL 2026: Punjab Kings To Bat First; Check Playing XIs

Summary of this article
DC have won the toss and elected to bowl first
PBKS have lost their last three consecutive matches of the season
PBKS chased down 265 runs against DC in their last match
Punjab Kings (PBKS) is up against Delhi Capitals (DC) in match 55 of the Indian Premier League 2026 at the serene Dharamshala Cricket Stadium, Himachal Pradesh on Monday, May 11.
The last time these teams met, PBKS etched their name in history by chasing down a mammoth 265-run target set by DC in Delhi. Since then, a lot has changed for both teams with respect to their playoff qualification chances.
While DC is almost out of the race to qualify for the playoffs by losing their last five of their last six matches, PBKS have been dethroned from their top spot and slid to the 4th spot by losing their last three consecutive games.
With at least two wins needed in their remaining four matches, PBKS's skipper, Shreyas Iyer would want his team to continue the fearless approach that has brought success for them in the first half of the season. However PBKS' bowling and fielding department need to reflect on their performances especially in the last three games and make amends to get back on winning ways.
On the other hand, DC have a lot of introspection to be done on their part with their spin and batting department failing at crucial moments throughout the season. Mathematically, DC are not out of the playoff race yet but it is highly unlikely that they would advance in the tournament.
PBKS Vs DC, IPL 2026: Toss Update
Delhi Capitals have won the toss and elected to bowl first in Dharamshala.
PBKS Vs DC, IPL 2026: Playing XIs
Punjab Kings: Prabhsimran Singh(w), Priyansh Arya, Cooper Connolly, Shreyas Iyer(c), Suryansh Shedge, Marcus Stoinis, Shashank Singh, Marco Jansen, Ben Dwarshuis, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal
Delhi Capitals: KL Rahul(w), Abishek Porel, Sahil Parakh, Tristan Stubbs, David Miller, Axar Patel(c), Madhav Tiwari, Mukesh Kumar, Auqib Nabi Dar, Mitchell Starc, Lungi Ngidi
PBKS Vs DC, IPL 2026: Start Time, Streaming
The match 55 of IPL 2026 between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals will be telecast live on the Star Sport Network. It will also be streamed live on the Jio Hotstar app. The live action action will begin at 7:30 PM IST.