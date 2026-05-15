PBKS Vs MI, IPL 2026: Tilak Varma's Unbeaten Fifty Hands Punjab Kings Fifth Consecutive Defeat 

In a thriller at Dharamshala on May 14, Thursday, Mumbai Indians kept their nerves to clinch a 6-wicket victory over Punjab Kings. Batting first, PBKS posted a formidable 200/8, fueled by Prabhsimran Singh’s aggressive 57 (32) and late fireworks from Xavier Bartlett. Shardul Thakur was the standout for MI, claiming a brilliant 4/39 to trigger a middle-order collapse.  In response, MI’s chase was ignited by Ryan Rickelton’s blistering 48 off 23 balls. Despite Yuzvendra Chahal dismissing Rohit Sharma (25) to apply pressure, Tilak Varma (75 off 33) emerged as the hero by staying unbeaten. Varma’s composed finish, punctuated by a massive six off the penultimate ball, saw MI home with two deliveries to spare. While PBKS suffer their fifth straight loss, this win provides a much-needed morale boost for the five-time champions.

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Mumbai Indians won by 6 wickets
Mumbai Indians' Tilak Varma, second right, being congratulated by Punjab Kings' captain Shreyas Iyer, centre, and others after winning the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match, in Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh. | Photo: PTI/Karma Bhutia
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Punjab Kings Priyansh Arya Indian Premier League
Punjab Kings' Priyansh Arya plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians in Dharamshala, India. | Photo: AP/Ashwini Bhatia
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Punjab Kings Prabhsimran Singh IPL
Punjab Kings' Prabhsimran Singh plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians in Dharamshala, India. | Photo: AP/Ashwini Bhatia
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Mumbai Indians Deepak Chahar IPL
Mumbai Indians' Deepak Chahar celebrates the dismissal of Punjab Kings' Priyansh Arya during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians in Dharamshala, India. | Photo: AP/Ashwini Bhatia
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Punjab Kings Cooper Connolly IPL
Punjab Kings' Cooper Connolly plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians in Dharamshala, India. | Photo: AP/Ashwini Bhatia
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Indian Premier League: Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings
Punjab Kings' Prabhsimran Singh, left, and batting partner Cooper Connolly celebrate scoring runs during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians in Dharamshala, India. | Photo: AP/Ashwini Bhatia
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Punjab Kings Prabhsimran Singh celebrates his fifty runs
Punjab Kings' Prabhsimran Singh celebrates his fifty runs during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians in Dharamshala, India. | Photo: AP/Ashwini Bhatia
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Mumbai Indians Shardul Thakur IPL
Mumbai Indians' Shardul Thakur celebrates the dismissal of Punjab Kings' captain Shreyas Iyer during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians in Dharamshala, India. | Photo: AP/Ashwini Bhatia
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Punjab Kings Prabhsimran Singh
Punjab Kings' Prabhsimran Singh reacts as he walks off the field after losing his wicket during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians in Dharamshala, India. | Photo: AP/Ashwini Bhatia
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IPL 2026: PBKS vs MI Cooper Connolly
Punjab Kings' Cooper Connolly is bowled out by Mumbai Indians' Raj Angad Bawa during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians in Dharamshala, India. | Photo: AP/Ashwini Bhatia
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IPL 2026: MI vs PBKS Corbin Bosch
Mumbai Indians' Corbin Bosch celebrates the dismissal of Punjab Kings' Shashank Singh during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians in Dharamshala, India. | Photo: AP/Ashwini Bhatia
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IPL 2026: Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians Azmatullah Omarzai
Punjab Kings' Azmatullah Omarzai plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians in Dharamshala, India. | Photo: AP/Ashwini Bhatia
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IPL 2026: Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings
Supporters of Punjab Kings cheer for their team during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians in Dharamshala, India. | Photo: AP/Ashwini Bhatia
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Indian Premier League: MI vs PBKS Ricky Ponting
Punjab Kings' head coach Ricky Ponting, second right, speaks to batsman Marco Jansen during the drinks break of the Indian Premier League cricket match between Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians in Dharamshala, India. | Photo: AP/Ashwini Bhatia
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Marco Jansen Indian Premier League 2026
Punjab Kings' Marco Jansen is bowled out by Mumbai Indians' Shardul Thakur during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians in Dharamshala, India. | Photo: AP/Ashwini Bhatia
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Indian Premier League: PBKS vs MI
Mumbai Indians’ Naman Dhir dives to make an unsuccessful attempt to save a six hit by Punjab Kings’ Azmatullah Omarzai during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians in Dharamshala, India. | Photo: AP/Ashwini Bhatia
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Punjab Kings Xavier Bartlett IPL
Punjab Kings' Xavier Bartlett plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians in Dharamshala, India. | Photo: AP/Ashwini Bhatia
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Mumbai Indians Rohit Sharma IPL
Mumbai Indians' Rohit Sharma plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians in Dharamshala, India. | Photo: AP/Ashwini Bhatia
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Indian Premier League 2026 Preity Zinta
Punjab Kings' co-owner and actor Preity Zinta greets supporters during an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians, in Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh. Photo: PTI/Karma Bhutia
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Mumbai Indians Ryan Rickelton IPL
Mumbai Indians' Ryan Rickelton hits a six during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians in Dharamshala, India. | Photo: AP/Ashwini Bhatia
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IPL Punjab Kings co-owner Preity Zinta
Punjab Kings co-owner Preity Zinta throws T-shirts to fans during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians in Dharamshala, India. | Photo: AP/Ashwini Bhatia
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Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians IPL
Mumbai Indians' Rohit Sharma, right, and batting partner Ryan Rickelton stand between the wickets during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians in Dharamshala, India. | Photo: AP/Ashwini Bhatia
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Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings IPL
Mumbai Indians' Ryan Rickelton, right, reacts as he walks off the field after losing his wicket during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians in Dharamshala, India. | Photo: AP/Ashwini Bhatia
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Mumbai Indians Naman Dhir IPL
Mumbai Indians' Naman Dhir plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians in Dharamshala, India. | Photo: AP/Ashwini Bhatia
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Indian Premier League: MI vs PBKS
Punjab Kings' Yuzvendra Chahal, right, and Mumbai Indians' Rohit Sharma, left, watch as umpires fix the stumps after an unsuccessful run-out during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians in Dharamshala, India. | Photo: AP/Ashwini Bhatia
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Rohit Sharma Indian Premier League 2026
Mumbai Indians' Rohit Sharma reacts as he walks off the field after losing his wicket during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians in Dharamshala, India. | Photo: AP/Ashwini Bhatia
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Mumbai Indians Tilak Varma IPL
Mumbai Indians' Tilak Varma bats during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians in Dharamshala, India. | Photo: AP/Ashwini Bhatia
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Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians Indian Premier League
Mumbai Indians' Sherfane Rutherford, left, and batting partner Tilak Varma encourage each other during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians in Dharamshala, India. | Photo: AP/Ashwini Bhatia
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Mumbai Indians Sherfane Rutherford IPL
Mumbai Indians' Sherfane Rutherford plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians in Dharamshala, India. | Photo: AP/Ashwini Bhatia
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Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians Tilak Varma
Mumbai Indians' Tilak Varma reacts after scoring his fifty runs during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians in Dharamshala, India. | Photo: AP/Ashwini Bhatia
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IPL 2026: Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings
Mumbai Indians' Will Jacks, left, listens to batting partner Tilak Varma during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians in Dharamshala, India | Photo: AP/Ashwini Bhatia
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Mumbai Indians Will Jacks IPL
Mumbai Indians' Will Jacks plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians in Dharamshala, India. | Photo: AP/Ashwini Bhatia
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IPL 2026: PBKS vs MI
Punjab Kings' co-owner and actor Preity Zinta, centre, actor Celina Jaitly, front right, music composer Sajid Ali, left, and others during an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians, in Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh. | Photo: PTI/Karma Bhutia
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Mumbai Indians won by 6 wickets Tilak Varma
Mumbai Indians' Tilak Varma celebrates after their win in the Indian Premier League cricket match against Punjab Kings in Dharamshala, India. | Photo: AP/Ashwini Bhatia
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