PBKS Vs MI, IPL 2026: Tilak Varma's Unbeaten Fifty Hands Punjab Kings Fifth Consecutive Defeat
In a thriller at Dharamshala on May 14, Thursday, Mumbai Indians kept their nerves to clinch a 6-wicket victory over Punjab Kings. Batting first, PBKS posted a formidable 200/8, fueled by Prabhsimran Singh’s aggressive 57 (32) and late fireworks from Xavier Bartlett. Shardul Thakur was the standout for MI, claiming a brilliant 4/39 to trigger a middle-order collapse. In response, MI’s chase was ignited by Ryan Rickelton’s blistering 48 off 23 balls. Despite Yuzvendra Chahal dismissing Rohit Sharma (25) to apply pressure, Tilak Varma (75 off 33) emerged as the hero by staying unbeaten. Varma’s composed finish, punctuated by a massive six off the penultimate ball, saw MI home with two deliveries to spare. While PBKS suffer their fifth straight loss, this win provides a much-needed morale boost for the five-time champions.
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