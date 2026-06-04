Diana Shnaider vs Maja Chwalinska LIVE Score, French Open: Final Berth At Stake In Battle Of Breakthrough Stars

Diana Shnaider vs Maja Chwalinska LIVE Score, French Open: Check out the live score and play-by-play updates of the second semi-final of Roland Garros between Shnaider and Chwalinska at the Court Philippe-Chatrier on Thursday, June 4

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Vikas Patwal
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Diana Shnaider vs Maja Chwalinska LIVE Score, French Open
Russia's Diana Shnaider will be up against Maja Chwalinska in the semi-final of Roland Garros 2026. | Photo: AP/Emma Da Silva
Diana Shnaider vs Maja Chwalinska LIVE Score, French Open: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the second semi-final of Roland Garros between Diana Shnaider and Poland's Maja Chwalinska at the Court Philippe-Chatrier on Thursday, June 4. Maja Chwalinska beat Anna Kalinskaya 7-6, 6-3 in the quarterfinals to make her way into her first Roland Garros semifinal. She is the second qualifier to make her way into the semis in the tournament. Chwalinska is currently ranked 115th, but she will zoom into the top 50 after, as she has dropped only one set across eight matches in the last two and a half weeks. On the other hand, Shnaider made a stellar comeback against World No.1 Aryna Sabalenka after losing the first set, to win the match 3-6, 7-5, 6-0 and make it into the semifinals.
LIVE UPDATES

Diana Shnaider vs Maja Chwalinska LIVE Score, French Open: Set 1

It's a big occasion for Maja Chwalinska but she hasn't let the occasion and her emotions get the better of her so far. It's been so good to watch how she's has kept everything together. It's looking like that it's going to be a long one as both players are looking equally matched.

Shnaider 1-2 Chwalinska

Diana Shnaider vs Maja Chwalinska LIVE Score, French Open: Match Is Underway

The second semi-final of the French Open 2026 between Diana Shnaider and Maja Chwalinska is underway. Maja Chwalinska take the first serve. Shnaider hits it wide to take the first point followed by Chwalinska hitting it into the net. Not the start the qualifier would have wanted. However, the Polish player makes a great comeback as after a couple of misses from Diana Shnaider, a forehand by Maja Chwalinska loops long and we go to deuce.

Shnaider 0-1 Chwalinska

Diana Shnaider vs Maja Chwalinska LIVE Score, French Open: Match Details

Match: Diana Shnaider vs Maja Chwalinska

Round: Women's Singles semifinals

Tournament: French Open 2026

Venue & Date: Court Philippe-Chatrier, 8:15 PM IST (tentative)

Diana Shnaider vs Maja Chwalinska LIVE Score, French Open: Welcome

Hello tennis fans! Welcome to the live coverage of the French Open 2026 semi-final match between Diana Shnaider and Maja Chawalinska at the Court Philippe-Chatrier. Stay tuned for the live score and real-time updates of the match.

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Stay updated with the latest tennis news, live scores, match schedules, and exclusive coverage from the French Open 2026. Get real-time updates on cricket, IPL 2026 news, football, badminton, F1, and major sporting events worldwide, only on Outlook India.

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