Diana Shnaider vs Maja Chwalinska LIVE Score, French Open: Final Berth At Stake In Battle Of Breakthrough Stars

Russia's Diana Shnaider will be up against Maja Chwalinska in the semi-final of Roland Garros 2026. | Photo: AP/Emma Da Silva

Diana Shnaider vs Maja Chwalinska LIVE Score, French Open: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the second semi-final of Roland Garros between Diana Shnaider and Poland's Maja Chwalinska at the Court Philippe-Chatrier on Thursday, June 4. Maja Chwalinska beat Anna Kalinskaya 7-6, 6-3 in the quarterfinals to make her way into her first Roland Garros semifinal. She is the second qualifier to make her way into the semis in the tournament. Chwalinska is currently ranked 115th, but she will zoom into the top 50 after, as she has dropped only one set across eight matches in the last two and a half weeks. On the other hand, Shnaider made a stellar comeback against World No.1 Aryna Sabalenka after losing the first set, to win the match 3-6, 7-5, 6-0 and make it into the semifinals.

LIVE UPDATES

4 Jun 2026, 08:57:53 pm IST Diana Shnaider vs Maja Chwalinska LIVE Score, French Open: Set 1 It's a big occasion for Maja Chwalinska but she hasn't let the occasion and her emotions get the better of her so far. It's been so good to watch how she's has kept everything together. It's looking like that it's going to be a long one as both players are looking equally matched. Shnaider 1-2 Chwalinska

4 Jun 2026, 08:46:02 pm IST Diana Shnaider vs Maja Chwalinska LIVE Score, French Open: Match Is Underway The second semi-final of the French Open 2026 between Diana Shnaider and Maja Chwalinska is underway. Maja Chwalinska take the first serve. Shnaider hits it wide to take the first point followed by Chwalinska hitting it into the net. Not the start the qualifier would have wanted. However, the Polish player makes a great comeback as after a couple of misses from Diana Shnaider, a forehand by Maja Chwalinska loops long and we go to deuce. Shnaider 0-1 Chwalinska

4 Jun 2026, 08:04:02 pm IST Diana Shnaider vs Maja Chwalinska LIVE Score, French Open: Match Details Match: Diana Shnaider vs Maja Chwalinska Round: Women's Singles semifinals Tournament: French Open 2026 Venue & Date: Court Philippe-Chatrier, 8:15 PM IST (tentative)