Diana Shnaider vs Maja Chwalinska LIVE Score, French Open: Final Berth At Stake In Battle Of Breakthrough Stars

Diana Shnaider vs Maja Chwalinska LIVE Score, French Open: Set 1
It's a big occasion for Maja Chwalinska but she hasn't let the occasion and her emotions get the better of her so far. It's been so good to watch how she's has kept everything together. It's looking like that it's going to be a long one as both players are looking equally matched.
Shnaider 1-2 Chwalinska
Diana Shnaider vs Maja Chwalinska LIVE Score, French Open: Match Is Underway
The second semi-final of the French Open 2026 between Diana Shnaider and Maja Chwalinska is underway. Maja Chwalinska take the first serve. Shnaider hits it wide to take the first point followed by Chwalinska hitting it into the net. Not the start the qualifier would have wanted. However, the Polish player makes a great comeback as after a couple of misses from Diana Shnaider, a forehand by Maja Chwalinska loops long and we go to deuce.
Shnaider 0-1 Chwalinska
Diana Shnaider vs Maja Chwalinska LIVE Score, French Open: Match Details
Match: Diana Shnaider vs Maja Chwalinska
Round: Women's Singles semifinals
Tournament: French Open 2026
Venue & Date: Court Philippe-Chatrier, 8:15 PM IST (tentative)
Diana Shnaider vs Maja Chwalinska LIVE Score, French Open: Welcome
Hello tennis fans! Welcome to the live coverage of the French Open 2026 semi-final match between Diana Shnaider and Maja Chawalinska at the Court Philippe-Chatrier. Stay tuned for the live score and real-time updates of the match.