Marta Kostyuk vs Mirra Andreeva LIVE Score, French Open: Russian And Ukrainian Stars Battle for A Place In The Final
Marta Kostyuk vs Mirra Andreeva LIVE Score, French Open: Check out the live score and play-by-play updates as Russian and Ukrainian Stars Lock Horns for a Place in the Final at the Court Philippe-Chatrier on Thursday, June 4
Mirra Andreeva of Russia takes on Ukraine's Marta Kostyuk in the French Open 2026, semi-final at the Court Philippe-Chatrier on Thursday, June 4. | Photo: AP/Christophe Ena
Marta Kostyuk vs Mirra Andreeva LIVE Score, French Open: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the semi-final clash of the Roland Garros between Russia's Mirra Andreeva and Ukraine's Marta Kostyuk at the Court Philippe-Chatrier on Thursday, June 4. Both players will be up against each other in an intense top-four clash with a final berth at stake, while their respective countries are still involved in deep conflict. Kostyuk is among those prominent Ukrainian athletes who have condemned the Russian attack since the start of the war back in 2022. Even last week, she described how a missile hit a building just 100 meters away from her family home in Kyiv after Russia launched fresh attacks on the Ukrainian capital. However, her Russian counterpart has deemed it better not to let the geopolitics surrounding the game have an effect on her focus before the match by saying that she tries to keep her focus only on the ball coming at her rather than anything else.
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Marta Kostyuk vs Mirra Andreeva LIVE Score, French Open: Match Details
Match: Marta Kostyuk Vs Mirra Andreeva
Round: Women's Singles semifinals
Tournament: French Open 2026
Venue & Date: Court Philippe-Chatrier, 6:30 PM IST (tentative)
Marta Kostyuk vs Mirra Andreeva LIVE Score, French Open: Welcome!
Hello tennis fans! Welcome to the live coverage of the French Open 2026 semi-final match between Mirra Andreeva and Marta Kostyuk at the Court Philippe-Chatrier. Stay tuned for the live score and real-time updates of the match.