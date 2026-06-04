Marta Kostyuk vs Mirra Andreeva LIVE Score, French Open: Russian And Ukrainian Stars Battle for A Place In The Final

Mirra Andreeva of Russia takes on Ukraine's Marta Kostyuk in the French Open 2026, semi-final at the Court Philippe-Chatrier on Thursday, June 4. | Photo: AP/Christophe Ena

Marta Kostyuk vs Mirra Andreeva LIVE Score, French Open: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the semi-final clash of the Roland Garros between Russia's Mirra Andreeva and Ukraine's Marta Kostyuk at the Court Philippe-Chatrier on Thursday, June 4. Both players will be up against each other in an intense top-four clash with a final berth at stake, while their respective countries are still involved in deep conflict. Kostyuk is among those prominent Ukrainian athletes who have condemned the Russian attack since the start of the war back in 2022. Even last week, she described how a missile hit a building just 100 meters away from her family home in Kyiv after Russia launched fresh attacks on the Ukrainian capital. However, her Russian counterpart has deemed it better not to let the geopolitics surrounding the game have an effect on her focus before the match by saying that she tries to keep her focus only on the ball coming at her rather than anything else.

LIVE UPDATES

4 Jun 2026, 05:52:02 pm IST Marta Kostyuk vs Mirra Andreeva LIVE Score, French Open: Match Details Match: Marta Kostyuk Vs Mirra Andreeva Round: Women's Singles semifinals Tournament: French Open 2026 Venue & Date: Court Philippe-Chatrier, 6:30 PM IST (tentative)