Denmark Vs DR Congo, FIFA International Friendly 2026: Danes Play Out Goalless Draw In Liege
Denmark and DR Congo played out a goalless draw at the at the Maurice Dufrasne Stadium in Liege, Belgium on Wednesday, June 3. The Danes will not be playing the FIFA World Cup 2026 however, DR Congo are part of a tough group (Group K) alongside Portugal, Uzbekistan, and Colombia. The Danes did come close to open the scoring via Pierre-Emile Hojberg but the former Spurs man could hit the post. It was a dull affair as far as goal-scoring opportunities are concerned with both teams content with playing safe.
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