Denmark Vs DR Congo, FIFA International Friendly 2026: Danes Play Out Goalless Draw In Liege

Denmark and DR Congo played out a goalless draw at the at the Maurice Dufrasne Stadium in Liege, Belgium on Wednesday, June 3. The Danes will not be playing the FIFA World Cup 2026 however, DR Congo are part of a tough group (Group K) alongside Portugal, Uzbekistan, and Colombia. The Danes did come close to open the scoring via Pierre-Emile Hojberg but the former Spurs man could hit the post. It was a dull affair as far as goal-scoring opportunities are concerned with both teams content with playing safe.

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FIFA International Friendly: Denmark vs DR Congo
DR Congo's Lionel Mpasi saves the ball during the international friendly soccer match between DR Congo and Denmark in Liege, Belgium. | Photo: AP/Omar Havana
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FIFA International Friendly: DR Congo vs Denmark
A young fan runs across the pitch after the international friendly soccer match between DR Congo and Denmark in Liege, Belgium. | Photo: AP/Omar Havana
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FIFA International Friendly Match: Denmark vs DR Congo
Denmark's Albert Gronbaek tries to score during the international friendly soccer match between DR Congo and Denmark in Liege, Belgium. | Photo: AP/Omar Havana)
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FIFA International Friendly Match: DR Congo vs Denmark
DR Congo's Noah Sadiki kicks the ball during the international friendly soccer match between DR Congo and Denmark in Liege, Belgium. | Photo: AP/Omar Havana
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FIFA International Friendly Soccer Match: Denmark vs DR Congo
DR Congo's Yoane Wissa falls besides Denmark's Joakim Mahle during the international friendly soccer match between DR Congo and Denmark in Liege, Belgium. | Photo: AP/Omar Havana
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FIFA International Friendly Soccer Match: DR Congo vs Denmark
DR Congo's Gedeon Kalulu, left, and Denmark's Joakim Mahle challenge for the ball during the international friendly soccer match between DR Congo and Denmark in Liege, Belgium. | Photo: AP/Omar Havana
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International Friendly Soccer Match: Denmark vs DR Congo
Denmark's William Osula, left, DR Congo's Cedric Bakambu, and Denmark's Joachim Andersen challenge for the ball during the international friendly soccer match between DR Congo and Denmark in Liege, Belgium. | Photo: AP/Omar Havana
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International Friendly Soccer Match: DR Congo vs Denmark
DR Congo's Yoane Wissa controls the ball during the international friendly soccer match between DR Congo and Denmark in Liege, Belgium. | Photo: AP/Omar Havana
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Belgium Congo Denmark Soccer
DR Congo's Yoane Wissa and Denmark's Joakim Mahle challenge for the ball during the international friendly soccer match between DR Congo and Denmark in Liege, Belgium. | Photo: AP/Omar Havana
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Belgium Denmark Congo Soccer
Denmark's Adam Daghim, center controls the ball besides DR Congo's Steve Kapuadi during the international friendly soccer match between DR Congo and Denmark in Liege, Belgium. | Photo: AP/Omar Havana
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