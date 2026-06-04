Diana Shnaider Vs Maja Chwalinska, French Open 2026 In Pics: See Best Photos From Roland Garros Semi-Final
Diana Shnaider and Maja Chwalinska will clash in a surprise Roland Garros semi-final after two breakout runs on the Paris clay. Shnaider comes in off the biggest win of her career, a 3-6, 7-5, 6-0 comeback over World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka, where she flipped the match by winning the final 10 games and has also delivered back-to-back deciding-set bagels against Sabalenka and Madison Keys. Chwalinska, meanwhile, has continued her qualifier dream run, beating No. 22 seed Anna Kalinskaya to become only the sixth qualifier in the Open Era to reach a Grand Slam semi-final, having stunned multiple top-50 players including Elise Mertens, Maria Sakkari and Zheng Qinwen while dropping just one set across eight matches. The pair have met once before, in Istanbul four years ago, with Shnaider winning in straight sets.
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