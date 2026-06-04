Diana Shnaider Vs Maja Chwalinska, French Open 2026 In Pics: See Best Photos From Roland Garros Semi-Final

Diana Shnaider and Maja Chwalinska will clash in a surprise Roland Garros semi-final after two breakout runs on the Paris clay. Shnaider comes in off the biggest win of her career, a 3-6, 7-5, 6-0 comeback over World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka, where she flipped the match by winning the final 10 games and has also delivered back-to-back deciding-set bagels against Sabalenka and Madison Keys. Chwalinska, meanwhile, has continued her qualifier dream run, beating No. 22 seed Anna Kalinskaya to become only the sixth qualifier in the Open Era to reach a Grand Slam semi-final, having stunned multiple top-50 players including Elise Mertens, Maria Sakkari and Zheng Qinwen while dropping just one set across eight matches. The pair have met once before, in Istanbul four years ago, with Shnaider winning in straight sets.

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French Open: Diana Shnaider Vs Maja Chwalinska
Poland's Maja Chwalinska returns to Russia's Diana Shnaider during the semifinal tennis match at the French Open in Paris. | Photo: AP/Emma Da Silva
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French Open: Maja Chwalinska vs Diana Shnaider
Russia's Diana Shnaider returns to Poland's Maja Chwalinska during the semifinal tennis match at the French Open in Paris. | Photo: AP/Emma Da Silva
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French Open 2026: Diana Shnaider Vs Maja Chwalinska
Poland's Maja Chwalinska returns to Russia's Diana Shnaider during the semifinal tennis match at the French Open in Paris. | Photo: AP/Emma Da Silva
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French Open 2026: Maja Chwalinska vs Diana Shnaider
Russia's Diana Shnaider returns to Poland's Maja Chwalinska during the semifinal tennis match at the French Open in Paris. | Photo: AP/Emma Da Silva
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French Open Tennis: Diana Shnaider Vs Maja Chwalinska
Poland's Maja Chwalinska returns to Russia's Diana Shnaider during the semifinal tennis match at the French Open in Paris. | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus
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French Open Tennis: Maja Chwalinska vs Diana Shnaider
Russia's Diana Shnaider reacts during the semifinal tennis match against Poland's Maja Chwalinska at the French Open in Paris. | Photo: AP/Christophe Ena
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French Open Tennis Championships: Diana Shnaider Vs Maja Chwalinska
Russia's Diana Shnaider returns to Poland's Maja Chwalinska during the semifinal tennis match at the French Open in Paris. | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus
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French Open Tennis Championships: Maja Chwalinska vs Diana Shnaider
Poland's Maja Chwalinska reacts during the semifinal tennis match against Russia's Diana Shnaider at the French Open in Paris. | Photo: AP/Emma Da Silva
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French Open Tennis Tournament: Diana Shnaider Vs Maja Chwalinska
Russia's Diana Shnaider returns to Poland's Maja Chwalinska during the semifinal tennis match at the French Open in Paris. | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus
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French Open Tennis Tournament: Maja Chwalinska vs Diana Shnaider
Poland's Maja Chwalinska reacts during the semifinal tennis match against Russia's Diana Shnaider at the French Open in Paris. | Photo: AP/Christophe Ena
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Tennis: Diana Shnaider Vs Maja Chwalinska
Fans hold Polish flags during the semifinal tennis match between Poland's Maja Chwalinska and Russia's Diana Shnaider at the French Open in Paris. | Photo: AP/Christophe Ena
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Tennis: Maja Chwalinska vs Diana Shnaider
Poland's Maja Chwalinska retruns to Russia's Diana Shnaider during the semifinal tennis match at the French Open in Paris. | Photo: AP/Emma Da Silva
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French Open Tennis Diana Shnaider
Russia's Diana Shnaider reacts during the semifinal tennis match against Poland's Maja Chwalinska at the French Open in Paris. | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus
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Stay updated with the latest tennis news, live scores, match schedules, and exclusive coverage from the French Open 2026. Get real-time updates on cricket, IPL 2026 news, football, badminton, F1, and major sporting events worldwide, only on Outlook India.

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