PBKS Vs DC Live Cricket Score, IPL 2026: Punjab Eye Top Spot; Delhi On Verge Of Exit

IPL 2026, PBKS Vs DC Live Cricket Score: Punjab Kings have 13 points from 10 games, while Delhi Capitals have just eight points and must win to keep their slim playoff hopes alive. Follow the live cricket score and updates from the Indian Premier League match

V
Vikas Patwal
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PBKS vs DC Live Cricket Score IPL 2026 Punjab Kings v Delhi Capitals Dharamsala
PBKS take on DC in match 55 of IPL 2026 at Dharamsala. | Photo: AP
PBKS Vs DC Live Cricket Score, IPL 2026: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the 55th match of Indian Premier League 2026, between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala on Monday (May 11). Punjab are desperate to arrest a three-game slide with the playoffs race heating up, and a victory tonight would take them to the top spot. Delhi, on the other hand, are on the verge of elimination with just eight points and face a do-or-die scenario to stand any chance of qualifying. Who will come up trumps? Stay with us to find out. Follow the live cricket score and updates from the IPL 2026 match.
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PBKS Vs DC Live Cricket Score, IPL 2026: Hourly Weather

There is slight to no chance of rain in Dharamshala for today's IPL match.
There is slight to no chance of rain in Dharamshala for today's IPL match. AccuWeather Screengrab

PBKS Vs DC Live Cricket Score, IPL 2026: Start Time, Streaming

The match 55 of IPL 2026 between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals will be telecast live on the Star Sport Network. It will also be streamed live on the Jio Hotstar app. The live action action will begin at 7:30 PM IST.

PBKS Vs DC Live Cricket Score, IPL 2026: Hey There!

Good evening folks! We are building up to the start of match 55 of IPL 2026, between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals. Watch this space for pre-match news and live updates.

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Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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