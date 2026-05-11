PBKS Vs DC Live Cricket Score, IPL 2026: Punjab Eye Top Spot; Delhi On Verge Of Exit

PBKS take on DC in match 55 of IPL 2026 at Dharamsala. | Photo: AP

PBKS Vs DC Live Cricket Score, IPL 2026: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the 55th match of Indian Premier League 2026, between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala on Monday (May 11). Punjab are desperate to arrest a three-game slide with the playoffs race heating up, and a victory tonight would take them to the top spot. Delhi, on the other hand, are on the verge of elimination with just eight points and face a do-or-die scenario to stand any chance of qualifying. Who will come up trumps? Stay with us to find out. Follow the live cricket score and updates from the IPL 2026 match.

LIVE UPDATES

11 May 2026, 06:28:23 pm IST PBKS Vs DC Live Cricket Score, IPL 2026: Hourly Weather There is slight to no chance of rain in Dharamshala for today's IPL match. AccuWeather Screengrab

11 May 2026, 06:14:02 pm IST PBKS Vs DC Live Cricket Score, IPL 2026: Start Time, Streaming The match 55 of IPL 2026 between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals will be telecast live on the Star Sport Network. It will also be streamed live on the Jio Hotstar app. The live action action will begin at 7:30 PM IST.