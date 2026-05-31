Switzerland Vs Jordan Live Score, International Friendly: Swiss Gear Up To Take On Al-Nashama At Kybunpark X@JordanFA

Switzerland Vs Jordan Live Score, International Friendly: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the international friendly between Switzerland and Jordan on Sunday, 31 May at the Kybunpark Stadium. Switzerland continue their build-up to a sixth straight World Cup appearance and will look to fine-tune a squad featuring the likes of Granit Xhaka and Noah Okafor after a strong qualifying run. Jordan, meanwhile, prepare for their first-ever World Cup campaign, aiming to gain experience and confidence after recent strong showings on the Asian stage, including their run to the AFC Asian Cup final, as they test themselves against a seasoned European side.

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