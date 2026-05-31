RCB Vs GT, IPL 2026: Royal Challengers Bengaluru Bowlers Deny Gujarat Titans A Six Till 12.4 Overs, Sets Record

RCB’s clinical bowling stifled the Titans, setting a 2013-style record by conceding no sixes for 12.4 overs
Early wickets from Gill, Sudharsan, and Buttler forced the Titans into a defensive struggle
Orange Cap winner Vaibhav Sooryavanshi watched from the stands
The atmosphere at the Narendra Modi Stadium for the IPL 2026 final between the Gujarat Titans and Royal Challengers Bengaluru was thick with expectation, yet the opening half of the Titans' innings proved to be a masterclass in defensive pressure from the RCB bowling unit.
For 12.4 agonizing overs, the boundary rope felt impossibly distant. The Royal Challengers Bengaluru bowlers executed a near-perfect tactical squeeze, with Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, and Krunal Pandya displaying masterclass levels of control.
By maintaining impeccable lines and lengths and utilizing precise variations to stifle the Gujarat Titans, this trio successfully ensured that not a single six was conceded during this tense opening period.
The pressure began to mount immediately after Shubman Gill, B. Sai Sudharsan, and Jos Buttler all lost their wickets early, forcing the middle order into a defensive shell as they struggled to escape the suffocating grip of the RCB attack.
Watching the struggle from the stands was the breakout sensation of the season, 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. Seated beside Jay Shah, the young prodigy—fresh off a historic campaign where he claimed the Orange Cap with a staggering 4.3 balls-per-six ratio—offered a stark contrast to the proceedings on the field.
His own season, defined by record-breaking violence, stood in direct opposition to the cautious, stuttering display unfolding before him. The situation arose from RCB’s clinical bowling; by bowling tight lines and exploiting the pressure of a final, they successfully starved the GT top order of pace, forcing the batters into a defensive shell and preventing the very aggression Sooryavanshi has made his trademark.
Historically, this drought placed tonight’s final in rarefied air. Only once in the annals of the tournament has a team waited longer for a six: the 2013 final, where Mumbai Indians were similarly shackled for 12.5 overs.
Interestingly, that Mumbai side—buoyed by the most disciplined bowling attack of their era—managed to defend a modest 148 to secure the title. The Titans were forced to navigate a similar path, hoping their own bowlers could replicate that legendary blueprint to keep their championship dreams alive.