RCB Vs GT, IPL 2026: Royal Challengers Bengaluru Bowlers Deny Gujarat Titans A Six Till 12.4 Overs, Sets Record

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Outlook Sports Desk
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In the IPL 2026 final, Gujarat Titans found themselves in a relentless battle for survival, struggling to find any offensive momentum against a suffocating Royal Challengers Bengaluru attack

RCB Vs GT, IPL 2026: Gujarat Titans record of latest six in final
Gujarat Titans' Jos Buttler ducks a bouncer of Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Josh Hazlewood during the Indian Premier League final cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Ahmedabad. AP Photo
Summary of this article

  • RCB’s clinical bowling stifled the Titans, setting a 2013-style record by conceding no sixes for 12.4 overs

  • Early wickets from Gill, Sudharsan, and Buttler forced the Titans into a defensive struggle

  • Orange Cap winner Vaibhav Sooryavanshi watched from the stands

The atmosphere at the Narendra Modi Stadium for the IPL 2026 final between the Gujarat Titans and Royal Challengers Bengaluru was thick with expectation, yet the opening half of the Titans' innings proved to be a masterclass in defensive pressure from the RCB bowling unit.

For 12.4 agonizing overs, the boundary rope felt impossibly distant. The Royal Challengers Bengaluru bowlers executed a near-perfect tactical squeeze, with Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, and Krunal Pandya displaying masterclass levels of control.

By maintaining impeccable lines and lengths and utilizing precise variations to stifle the Gujarat Titans, this trio successfully ensured that not a single six was conceded during this tense opening period.

The pressure began to mount immediately after Shubman Gill, B. Sai Sudharsan, and Jos Buttler all lost their wickets early, forcing the middle order into a defensive shell as they struggled to escape the suffocating grip of the RCB attack.

Watching the struggle from the stands was the breakout sensation of the season, 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. Seated beside Jay Shah, the young prodigy—fresh off a historic campaign where he claimed the Orange Cap with a staggering 4.3 balls-per-six ratio—offered a stark contrast to the proceedings on the field.

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Royal Challengers Bengaluru's captain Rajat Patidar, center left, tosses the coin for the toss as Gujarat Titans' captain Shubman Gill watches during the Indian Premier League final cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Ahmedabad, India, Sunday, May 31, 2026 - PTI
Gujarat Titans' captain Shubman Gill with batting partner Sai Sudharsan talk after scoring runs during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals in New Chandigarh, India. - | Photo: AP/Ashwini Bhatia.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Virat Kohli, right, and teammates celebrate after their win in the Indian Premier League cricket match against Gujarat Titans in Dharamshala, India. - | Photo: AP/Ashwini Bhatia
Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Virat Kohli, left, and Gujarat Titans' captain Shubman Gill greet each other at the end of the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Dharamshala, India, Tuesday, May 26, 2026 - (AP Photo/Ashwini Bhatia)

His own season, defined by record-breaking violence, stood in direct opposition to the cautious, stuttering display unfolding before him. The situation arose from RCB’s clinical bowling; by bowling tight lines and exploiting the pressure of a final, they successfully starved the GT top order of pace, forcing the batters into a defensive shell and preventing the very aggression Sooryavanshi has made his trademark.

Historically, this drought placed tonight’s final in rarefied air. Only once in the annals of the tournament has a team waited longer for a six: the 2013 final, where Mumbai Indians were similarly shackled for 12.5 overs.

Interestingly, that Mumbai side—buoyed by the most disciplined bowling attack of their era—managed to defend a modest 148 to secure the title. The Titans were forced to navigate a similar path, hoping their own bowlers could replicate that legendary blueprint to keep their championship dreams alive.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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