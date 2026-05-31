GT Vs RCB, IPL 2026 Final: Why Is Sai Kishore Not Playing In Ahmedabad Showpiece?

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Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Sushruta Bhattacharjee
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GT vs RCB, IPL 2026: Gujarat Titans drop Sai Kishore for Arshad Khan in the Indian Premier League final against defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru

GT vs RCB IPL 2026 final Why is Sai Kishore not playing
File photo of Sai Kishore in action for Gujarat Titans. | Photo: AP/Bikas Das
Summary of this article

  • The IPL 2026 final is underway at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, with RCB bowling first

  • Rajat Patidar named an unchanged XI for Royal Challengers Bengaluru

  • Shubman Gill made one change for Gujarat Titans, bringing in Arshad Khan for Sai Kishore

After 73 gruelling matches, the Indian Premier League season is finally concluding with the IPL 2026 final between Gujarat Titans and Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday.

Ahead of the high-profile showdown in Ahmedabad, defending champions RCB won the toss and opted to bowl first, and skipper Rajat Patidar named an unchanged playing XI. GT captain Shubman Gill announced a single change: Arshad Khan coming in for Sai Kishore, with the latter named an impact substitute.

Also Read: GT vs RCB, IPL 2026 Final Live Score

Why is Sai Kishore Not Playing?

Despite signing him for INR 2 crore in the IPL 2025 auction, the GT management do not appear to fully trust Sai Kishore in crucial matches this year, and the all-rounder has been dropped in favour of pacer Arshad in the biggest match of the season.

In fact, Kishore has made just three appearances in IPL 2026, taking a single wicket. In contrast, Arshad has picked up five wickets in seven matches this season and has been brought in by Shubman as a tactical change to strengthen GT’s famed pace battery against RCB’s in-form batters.

Related Content
Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s captain Rajat Patidar, left, Gujarat Titans’ captain Shubman Gill, right, and commentator Ravi Shastri wait for the coin toss ahead of the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Dharamshala, India, Tuesday, May 26, 2026. - | Photo: AP/Ashwini Bhatia
Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Virat Kohli, right, and teammates celebrate after their win in the Indian Premier League cricket match against Gujarat Titans in Dharamshala, India. - | Photo: AP/Ashwini Bhatia
Gujarat Titans' Prasidh Krishna, second right, celebrates the wicket of Rajasthan Royals' Jofra Archer with with teammates during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals in New Chandigarh. - AP Photo
Royal Challengers Bengaluru's captain Rajat Patidar, left, celebrates with teammate Virat Kohli after taking the catch to dismiss Gujarat Titans' Rahul Tewatia during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Dharamshala. - AP Photo

GT vs RCB, IPL 2026 Final: Playing XIs

Gujarat Titans: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Washington Sundar, Rahul Tewatia, Nishant Sindhu, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Arshad Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj.

Impact Substitutes: Prasidh Krishna, Glenn Phillips, Anuj Rawat, Kumar Kushagra, Sai Kishore.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (c), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Romario Shepherd, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jacob Duffy, Josh Hazlewood, Rasikh Salam Dar.

Impact Substitutes: Venkatesh Iyer, Kanishk Chohan, Swapnil Singh, Abhinandan Singh, Jordan Cox.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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