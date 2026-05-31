India Vs Bangladesh Live Score, SAFF Women’s Championship: Blue Tigresses Earn First Corner, Fail To Make It Count

The India women's football team. File

India Vs Bangladesh Live Score, SAFF Women’s Championship 2026: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Group B clash between India Women and Bangladesh Women on Sunday, May 31 at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Margao. Both sides have already sealed semi-final spots, but this match is all about pride and topping the group. India come in after a dominant 11-0 win over Maldives, while Bangladesh beat them 4-2, setting up a key momentum battle. The Blue Tigresses will look to end their recent struggles against Bangladesh and use home advantage, with Manisha Kalyan still unavailable until June 1.

LIVE UPDATES

31 May 2026, 07:49:46 pm IST India Vs Bangladesh Live Score, SAFF Women’s Championship 2026: 12' IND 0-0 BAN Blue Tigresses push forward with intent rather than sitting back, showing early ambition. That approach earns them the first corner of the match, with the referee also stepping in to issue a quick warning to Sanfida ahead of the set piece. Nirmala Devi swings it in, but it’s undercooked and doesn’t really trouble the defence. Bangladesh deal with it comfortably, and the chance fizzles out as the ball goes out for a throw-in.

31 May 2026, 07:43:23 pm IST India Vs Bangladesh Live Score, SAFF Women’s Championship 2026: 11' IND 0-0 BAN Bangladesh have come out with real intent here, full throttle from the first whistle. They know only a win keeps their hopes of topping the table alive, and it’s showing in every forward run. They win an early free kick as well, putting India briefly under pressure, but Shilky Devi stands firm at the back and clears the danger without much fuss. Soumya then tries to push things down the left, but she’s dispossessed again, India just about holding shape while Bangladesh keep asking questions.

31 May 2026, 07:34:19 pm IST India Vs Bangladesh Live Score, SAFF Women’s Championship 2026: Game On! We’re underway in Margao and India get us started from the centre. The early tempo is sharp, no time wasted to settle. But there’s a bit of hesitation at the back straight away, Shilky Devi switches off for a split second and Bangladesh try to pounce on it. Panthoi Chanu is called into action almost immediately, tested early, kept alert from the very first move.

31 May 2026, 07:17:10 pm IST India Vs Bangladesh Live Score, SAFF Women’s Championship 2026: BAN Starting XI Bangladesh: Mile Akter, Maria Manda, Shamsunnahar, Kohati Kisku, Momita Khatun, Anika Rania, Surovi Arfin, Ritu Porna, Shamsunnahar, Surma Jannat

31 May 2026, 07:16:29 pm IST India Vs Bangladesh Live Score, SAFF Women’s Championship 2026: IND Starting XI Crispin Chettri rings in six changes for the Group B decider against Bangladesh 🇮🇳🇧🇩



Watch #INDBAN live at 19:30 on @FanCode #BlueTigresses #SAFFWomensChampionship2026 pic.twitter.com/J9oqf9SOn3 — Indian Football (@IndianFootball) May 31, 2026

31 May 2026, 07:12:26 pm IST India Vs Bangladesh Live Score, SAFF Women’s Championship 2026: Streaming Info In India, the India vs Bangladesh match will be streamed live on the FanCode platform. It will also be available on the BFF TV YouTube channel.