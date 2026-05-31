India Vs Bangladesh Live Score, SAFF Women’s Championship: Blue Tigresses Earn First Corner, Fail To Make It Count

India Vs Bangladesh Live Score, SAFF Women’s Championship 2026: 12' IND 0-0 BAN
Blue Tigresses push forward with intent rather than sitting back, showing early ambition. That approach earns them the first corner of the match, with the referee also stepping in to issue a quick warning to Sanfida ahead of the set piece.
Nirmala Devi swings it in, but it’s undercooked and doesn’t really trouble the defence. Bangladesh deal with it comfortably, and the chance fizzles out as the ball goes out for a throw-in.
India Vs Bangladesh Live Score, SAFF Women’s Championship 2026: 11' IND 0-0 BAN
Bangladesh have come out with real intent here, full throttle from the first whistle. They know only a win keeps their hopes of topping the table alive, and it’s showing in every forward run.
They win an early free kick as well, putting India briefly under pressure, but Shilky Devi stands firm at the back and clears the danger without much fuss. Soumya then tries to push things down the left, but she’s dispossessed again, India just about holding shape while Bangladesh keep asking questions.
India Vs Bangladesh Live Score, SAFF Women’s Championship 2026: Game On!
We’re underway in Margao and India get us started from the centre. The early tempo is sharp, no time wasted to settle.
But there’s a bit of hesitation at the back straight away, Shilky Devi switches off for a split second and Bangladesh try to pounce on it. Panthoi Chanu is called into action almost immediately, tested early, kept alert from the very first move.
India Vs Bangladesh Live Score, SAFF Women’s Championship 2026: BAN Starting XI
Bangladesh: Mile Akter, Maria Manda, Shamsunnahar, Kohati Kisku, Momita Khatun, Anika Rania, Surovi Arfin, Ritu Porna, Shamsunnahar, Surma Jannat
India Vs Bangladesh Live Score, SAFF Women’s Championship 2026: IND Starting XI
India Vs Bangladesh Live Score, SAFF Women’s Championship 2026: Streaming Info
In India, the India vs Bangladesh match will be streamed live on the FanCode platform. It will also be available on the BFF TV YouTube channel.
India Vs Bangladesh Live Score, SAFF Women’s Championship 2026: Hello!
Greetings, we are back with another live blog, it’s India vs Bangladesh. Stay tuned for live updates.