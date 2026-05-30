West Bengal Cabinet Expansion Scheduled For June 1

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari is expected to expand his Cabinet on June 1.
The BJP-led Cabinet is likely to have more than 30 members, with key portfolios allocated to senior leaders.
Regional and community representation are expected to be important factors in selecting new Ministers.
West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari is likely to expand his Cabinet on June 1, with senior leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party expected to be inducted and assigned key portfolios.
According to sources in the State administration, the first BJP-led Cabinet in West Bengal is expected to comprise more than 30 members. The names of the new Ministers are likely to be announced after receiving formal approval from the party's central leadership.
Sources indicated that, apart from seniority and administrative experience, the party leadership may consider regional and community representation while finalising the composition of the Cabinet. The expansion is aimed at strengthening governance and ensuring broader representation across the State.
The swearing-in ceremony is expected to take place on Monday, marking a significant step in the formation of the new government following the recent Assembly elections.