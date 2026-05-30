Transporters Suspend Operations in Manipur Following Trucker’s Killing

Transporters in Manipur have halted operations to protest the killing of a truck driver.
Associations are demanding a thorough investigation, arrests of those responsible, and stronger security measures.
The suspension could impact the supply of goods and essential commodities if it continues.
Transporters in Manipur have suspended their operations in protest against the killing of a truck driver, disrupting the movement of goods across parts of the state. The decision was taken by transporters’ associations demanding immediate action against those responsible for the incident and enhanced security measures for drivers operating on key routes.
According to transporters, the trucker was allegedly attacked and killed while carrying out his duties, triggering widespread concern among the transport community. The associations have condemned the incident and urged the authorities to conduct a swift investigation, arrest the perpetrators, and ensure the safety of transport workers.
The suspension of transport services is expected to affect the supply of essential commodities and commercial goods if the protest continues for an extended period. Transporters have stated that operations will remain halted until concrete assurances are provided regarding the security of drivers and justice for the deceased.
State authorities have appealed for calm and assured that necessary steps are being taken to investigate the case and maintain law and order. Discussions between government officials and transporters are expected in an effort to resolve the impasse and restore normal transport services.