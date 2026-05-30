Iva Jovic Vs Naomi Osaka, French Open 2026: See Best Photos From Roland Garros Third-Round Match
Two seeded players with contrasting narratives collide in a blockbuster French Open third round on May 30 at Roland-Garros. Naomi Osaka (No. 16) arrives with renewed confidence after straight-set wins over Laura Siegemund and Donna Vekic, her first time reaching the third round in Paris since 2019. The four-time Grand Slam champion, however, has lost five consecutive third-round matches at majors and faces a genuine test. Opposite her stands 18-year-old American Iva Jovic (No. 17), the tournament's breakout star, who dismantled Alexandra Eala and then crushed Emma Navarro 6-0, 6-3 without dropping a set, converting 11 break points across two matches. With neither player having previously reached a French Open Round of 16, this first-ever head-to-head promises aggressive shot-making and a fascinating clash between Osaka's experience and Jovic's fearless youth.
1/10
2/10
3/10
4/10
5/10
6/10
7/10
8/10
9/10
10/10
Stay updated with the latest tennis news, live scores, match schedules, and exclusive coverage from the French Open 2026. Get real-time updates on cricket, IPL 2026 news, football, badminton, F1, and major sporting events worldwide, only on Outlook India.
WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
CLOSE