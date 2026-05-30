Iva Jovic Vs Naomi Osaka, French Open 2026: See Best Photos From Roland Garros Third-Round Match

Two seeded players with contrasting narratives collide in a blockbuster French Open third round on May 30 at Roland-Garros. Naomi Osaka (No. 16) arrives with renewed confidence after straight-set wins over Laura Siegemund and Donna Vekic, her first time reaching the third round in Paris since 2019. The four-time Grand Slam champion, however, has lost five consecutive third-round matches at majors and faces a genuine test. Opposite her stands 18-year-old American Iva Jovic (No. 17), the tournament's breakout star, who dismantled Alexandra Eala and then crushed Emma Navarro 6-0, 6-3 without dropping a set, converting 11 break points across two matches. With neither player having previously reached a French Open Round of 16, this first-ever head-to-head promises aggressive shot-making and a fascinating clash between Osaka's experience and Jovic's fearless youth.

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Naomi Osaka vs Iva Jovic French Open tennis tournament 2026 highlights-
Naomi Osaka of Japan enters the court for the third round women's singles tennis match against Iva Jovic of the U.S. at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus
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Naomi Osaka vs Iva Jovic French Open tennis tournament 2026
Naomi Osaka of Japan prepares for the third round women's singles tennis match against Iva Jovic of the U.S. at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus
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Naomi Osaka vs Iva Jovic French Open tennis tournament
Naomi Osaka of Japan prepares for the third round women's singles tennis match against Iva Jovic of the U.S. at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus
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Naomi Osaka vs Iva Jovic French Open tennis
Naomi Osaka of Japan prepares for the third round women's singles tennis match against Iva Jovic of the U.S. at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus
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Naomi Osaka French Open
Naomi Osaka of Japan serves to Iva Jovic of the U.S. during their third round women's singles tennis match at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus
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Naomi Osaka vs Iva Jovic
Iva Jovic of the U.S. plays against Naomi Osaka of Japan during their third round women's singles tennis match at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus
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Naomi Osaka vs Iva Jovic French Open tennis tournament
Naomi Osaka of Japan returns to Iva Jovic of the U.S. during their third round women's singles tennis match at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus
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Naomi Osaka vs Iva Jovic paris 2026
Iva Jovic of the U.S. returns to Naomi Osaka of Japan during their third round women's singles tennis match at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus
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Naomi Osaka vs Iva Jovic French Open tennis tournament 2026 highlights
Iva Jovic of the U.S. returns to Naomi Osaka of Japan during their third round women's singles tennis match at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus
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Naomi Osaka vs Iva Jovic French Open tennis tournament 2026
Iva Jovic of the U.S. returns to Naomi Osaka of Japan during their third round women's singles tennis match at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus
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Naomi Osaka vs Iva Jovic French Open tennis
Iva Jovic of the U.S. reacts as she plays against Naomi Osaka of Japan during their third round women's singles tennis match at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus
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Stay updated with the latest tennis news, live scores, match schedules, and exclusive coverage from the French Open 2026. Get real-time updates on cricket, IPL 2026 news, football, badminton, F1, and major sporting events worldwide, only on Outlook India.

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