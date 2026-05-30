Iva Jovic Vs Naomi Osaka, French Open 2026: See Best Photos From Roland Garros Third-Round Match

Naomi Osaka of Japan enters the court for the third round women's singles tennis match against Iva Jovic of the U.S. at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus

1/10 Naomi Osaka of Japan prepares for the third round women's singles tennis match against Iva Jovic of the U.S. at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus





2/10 Naomi Osaka of Japan prepares for the third round women's singles tennis match against Iva Jovic of the U.S. at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus





3/10 Naomi Osaka of Japan prepares for the third round women's singles tennis match against Iva Jovic of the U.S. at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus





4/10 Naomi Osaka of Japan serves to Iva Jovic of the U.S. during their third round women's singles tennis match at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus





5/10 Iva Jovic of the U.S. plays against Naomi Osaka of Japan during their third round women's singles tennis match at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus





6/10 Naomi Osaka of Japan returns to Iva Jovic of the U.S. during their third round women's singles tennis match at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus





7/10 Iva Jovic of the U.S. returns to Naomi Osaka of Japan during their third round women's singles tennis match at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus





8/10 Iva Jovic of the U.S. returns to Naomi Osaka of Japan during their third round women's singles tennis match at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus





9/10 Iva Jovic of the U.S. returns to Naomi Osaka of Japan during their third round women's singles tennis match at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus





10/10 Iva Jovic of the U.S. reacts as she plays against Naomi Osaka of Japan during their third round women's singles tennis match at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus





